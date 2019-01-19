Story Highlights Cole Wilson won the 120-pound title at the New Oxford Invitational.

The Northeastern High School junior improved to 28-1 on the season.

Wilson now has a career record of 95-10. He finished fourth in state last season.

Northeastern junior Cole Wilson continued his march toward 100 career victories this weekend by capturing the 120-pound championship at the New Oxford Invitational.

Wilson piled up four victories at the event to improved to 28-1 on the season. His career record now stands at 95-10. He defeated New Oxford's Timothy Uhler in the title match, 14-0.

Wilson finished fourth in the state a season ago in Class 3-A at 113 pounds.

The Bobcat standout was one of five York-Adams League individual champions at the event. Biglerville freshman Levi Haines remained unbeaten on the season at 24-0 by taking the 106-pound title, while Haines' teammate, Josh Tuckey, improved to 21-2 by earning the 126-pound crown. New Oxford also had two champions in Jared Bair (24-4) at 138 and Brennan Romanoff (23-7) at 145.

Uhler (24-4) was one of eight Y-A wrestlers to earn second-place finishes at the event. The others were: Littlestown's Connor Brown (15-2) at 106, Fairfield's Page Karsteter (15-5) at 145, Susquehannock's Colby Romjue (19-1) at 152, Littlestown's Carl Harris (8-2) at 170, Susquehannock's Luke Ohmann (23-1) at 195, West York Frank Veloce (20-5) at 220 and Susquehannock Eloy Rojo-fuentes (18-5) at 285.

Both Romjue and Ohmann suffered their first losses of the season. Romjue lost in the finals to Scranton's Jeremiah Oakes, who improved to 25-1. Ohmann lost his title match to Northern York's Kyle Swartz, who improved to 28-1.

Four Y-A wrestlers took third-place finishes: Biglerville's Blake Showers (21-3) at 120, York Suburban's Noah Rice (21-4) at 126, New Oxford's Luke Lardarello (19-8) at 170 and Fairfield's Jake Moyer (14-4) at 285.

A total of 26 teams competed in the tournament, with Northern York taking the team crown at 246 points, just a half point ahead of second-place New Oxford. The finishes for the other Y-A teams were: Susquehannock, fifth, 196; Littlestown, sixth, 188.5; Biglerville, 12th, 155; York Suburban, 14th, 133; West York, 19th, 108.5; Northeastern, 20th, 101; Fairfield, 21st, 92; Hanover, 24th, 67; and Delone Catholic, 26th, 16.

The tournament format was altered so the event could finish before Saturday's snow storm hit.