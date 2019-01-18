Story Highlights Central York wrestler Logan Paluch recently picked up his 100th career triumph.

Central York wrestler Logan Paluch recently picked up his 100th career victory. (Photo: SUBMITTED)

Central York senior Logan Paluch recently joined an elite wrestling club.

The 126-pound standout earned the 100th victory of his career during the Waynesboro Duals on Saturday, Jan. 12. He went 5-0 during the tournament.

Paluch is enjoying the finest season of his high school career in 2018-19. Through matches of Thursday, Jan. 17, Paluch stands at 25-2, with a dozen pins and five victories by major decisions.

He now now has an overall career record of 103-30.

Paluch is a four-year starter for the Panthers, going 22-9 as a freshman, 30-8 as a sophmore and 26-11 as a junior.

His only two losses this season were both two-point decisions to Damon McGee of New Jersey powerhouse Blair Academy and to Liam Logue of Father Judge, who finished second in District 12 last season.

Paluch is currently on a 16-match winning streak.