Central York senior Logan Paluch earns 100th wrestling win during his best-ever season
Central York senior Logan Paluch recently joined an elite wrestling club. The 126-pound standout earned the 100th victory of his career.
STAFF REPORT
Published 11:11 a.m. ET Jan. 18, 2019
Central York senior Logan Paluch recently joined an elite wrestling club.
The 126-pound standout earned the 100th victory of his career during the Waynesboro Duals on Saturday, Jan. 12. He went 5-0 during the tournament.
Paluch is enjoying the finest season of his high school career in 2018-19. Through matches of Thursday, Jan. 17, Paluch stands at 25-2, with a dozen pins and five victories by major decisions.
He now now has an overall career record of 103-30.
Paluch is a four-year starter for the Panthers, going 22-9 as a freshman, 30-8 as a sophmore and 26-11 as a junior.
His only two losses this season were both two-point decisions to Damon McGee of New Jersey powerhouse Blair Academy and to Liam Logue of Father Judge, who finished second in District 12 last season.
Paluch is currently on a 16-match winning streak.
