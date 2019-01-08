Visiting Susquehannock earned a 35-30 nonleague wrestling triumph over Red Lion on Tuesday night.
Colby Romjue and Luke Ohmann each remained unbeaten for the Warriors. Romjue (14-0) earned a 3-0 decision at 152 over Red Lion standout Cole Daugherty. Ohmann (15-0) earned an 8-0 major decision over Joseph Jefferis.
Susquehannock got pins from Eloy Rojo-Fuentes (285), Eric Saenz (126) and Matt McGillin (170). Red Lion got three consecutive pins from Kyle Daugherty (132), Ryan Fry (138) and Brock Holloway (145).
Susquehannock is now 7-4, while Red Lion fell to 0-3.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.