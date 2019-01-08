. (Photo: .)

Visiting Susquehannock earned a 35-30 nonleague wrestling triumph over Red Lion on Tuesday night.

Colby Romjue and Luke Ohmann each remained unbeaten for the Warriors. Romjue (14-0) earned a 3-0 decision at 152 over Red Lion standout Cole Daugherty. Ohmann (15-0) earned an 8-0 major decision over Joseph Jefferis.

Susquehannock got pins from Eloy Rojo-Fuentes (285), Eric Saenz (126) and Matt McGillin (170). Red Lion got three consecutive pins from Kyle Daugherty (132), Ryan Fry (138) and Brock Holloway (145).

Susquehannock is now 7-4, while Red Lion fell to 0-3.