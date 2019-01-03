Buy Photo Central York heavyweight Michael Wolfgram. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: JOHN PAVONCELLO, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights A heavyweight showdown between Raymond Christas and Michael Wolfgram didn't happen Thursday.

Dallastown's Christas couldn't wrestle because he was in concussion protocol.

Both Christas and Central York's Wolfgram entered the match with unbeaten records.

DALLASTOWN — Whenever an athlete is considered to be one of the best, it's natural for them to embrace big challenges.

That's certainly what Central York senior Michael Wolfgram was hoping for Thursday evening when his team traveled to take on Dallastown in a York-Adams League Division I battle.

Wolfgram, who placed fourth in the PIAA Class 3-A competition at 285 pounds a season ago, came into the night with a perfect 9-0 mark.

The Panther standout was very much looking forward to taking on someone who could be considered his biggest challenger in the area in Dallastown’s Raymond Christas.

Christas, coming off a tournament victory at the prestigious Knockout Christmas Classic in Florida last weekend, entered Thursday at 14-0.

So the showdown of standout heavyweights was certainly a highlight that many in attendance at Dallastown High School were looking forward to seeing.

In the end, however, it didn't happen. Christas was unable to compete because he was still recovering from a head injury suffered in the gold-medal match in Florida. That left Wolfgram, who had no idea that Christas was not going to participate, a little upset, even after earning a forfeit triumph in what was a 62-18 victory by the home team.

“It kind of (stinks),” a clearly disappointed Wolfgram said afterward. “But I understand that you don’t want to wrestle a hurt guy. You don’t want there to be doubters.”

Wolfgram and perhaps the majority in attendance were all little confused when Dallastown forfeited the bout at 285. Much of that could be due to the fact that Christas and Wolfgram were announced at 285 and shook hands before the match.

“I thought he was ready,” Wolfgram said. “I watched him warm up, but I didn’t know he had a concussion and that he was in (concussion) protocol. But it didn’t happen and stuff like that happens, so it’s just like whatever.”

Wolfgram wasn’t the only one disappointed.

“It would have been nice to get out there on the mat and wrestle,” said Christas, who was named to the PAFootballNews.com Class 6-A all-state first team as a center in football earlier in the day. “But some things just can’t happen. The trainers wouldn’t let me wrestle. Nothing I can do about it, but I’ll see him again sometime down the road.”

The disappointment at heavyweight overshadowed a dominating night on the mat for the Wildcats, who won nine bouts by either pin or forfeit.

Only three bouts made it to the third period, with the home team earning pins in two of them. The lone bout to go the distance was the final contest of the night at 132 where Dallastown’s Cael Turnbull scored a 2-1 decision over Tyler Schaller.

OTHER WRESTLING

Dover 71, Kennard-Dale 9: At Fawn Grove, the first-place Eagles improved to 3-0 overall and in York-Adams Division II. Justin Rudacille (106), Tanner Linker (120), Mason Lewis (132), Bradyn Yerges (138), Mason Torney (152) and John Bradbury (220) had pins for Dover. Brody Baublitz (145) had a pin for K-D which fell to 1-2, 1-2.

West York 55, Eastern York 18: At Wrightsville, the Bulldogs improved to 2-0 overall and in Y-A Division II. West York got pins from Ivan Vega (120), Bryce Weaver (126), Jordan Billet (138), Luke Stine (160), Eli Lawless (182) and Frank Veloce (220). The Knights (1-2, 0-2) got pins from Nathan Robbins (152) and Nicholas Spotts (170).

South Western 44, Red Lion 22: At Red Lion, the Mustangs rolled behind pins from Ethan Baney (160) and Tommy Morris (285). Caleb Strayer (120) had a pin for Red Lion, which fell to 0-2 overall and in York-Adams Division I. South Western is 2-2 and 1-2.

Hanover 39, York Tech 30: At Hanover, the Nighthawks (2-4, 1-2 D-III) cruised behind pins from Michael Corbin (113), Dalton Kirby (120), Dominic Taylor (126), Malcolm Gerlach (145), Mike Minetos (152) and Kehgan Wolf (182). Tech (4-3, 0-2) got pins from Angel Gonzalez (170), Jacob Sharp (220) and Evyn McCleary (285).

