Dallastown wrestler Raymond Christas.

Central York's Michael Wolfgram took the 285 crown at the Conestoga Valley Holiday Classic.

Northeastern's Cole Wilson took second at 120 at the Chambersburg Trojan Wars.

It’s been a memorable holiday season for Dallastown High School’s Raymond Christas.

Thursday, Christas was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 6-A Team at center.

Then, over the weekend, Christas joined his Wildcats’ wrestling teammates at the Knockout Christmas Classic in Kissimmee, Florida, competing against some of the top wrestling programs in the Southeast.

Christas came home with the 285-pound championship, helping Dallastown to an 11th-place finish in the 39-team tournament.

It was the third tournament title that Christas has earned this season. He previously won the 285-pound crown at the 26-team Mule Classic at Solanco in Lancaster County and at the 45-team Panthers Holiday Classic at Penn Cambria in Cambria County.

Jamal Brandon added a fourth-place finish for the Wildcats at 220 pounds in the Florida event.

Central York heavyweight wrestler Michael Wolfgram.

Central York’s Wolfgram takes Conestoga Valley crown: Central York standout Michael Wolfgram captured the 285-pound championship at the 27-team Conestoga Valley Holiday Classic.

The West Virginia recruit led the Panthers to a 10th-place team finish. Central also received third-place finishes from Logan Paluch at 126, Mason Myers at 132 and Tanner Schaller at 160.

New Oxford took fifth as a team at the CV event led by Timonthy Uhler, third at 120; Jared Bair, fourth at 138; Brennan Romanoff, fourth at 145; and Dylan Forbes, fifth at 182.

Northeastern’s Wilson second at Trojan Wars: Northeastern High School’s Cole Wilson finished second in the 120-pound bracket at the Chambersburg Trojan Wars tournament.

There were 36 wrestlers in the Wilson’s weight class and 48 teams in the tournament.

Spring Grove finished 12th in the team standings behind five top-eight finishers: Anthony Hinson, third at 160; Clay Baker, fifth at 132; Thomas Dressler, fifth at 145; Eric Glass, seventh at 195; and Seth Worley, eighth at 285.

Gettysburg took 14th as a team behind a second-place finish from Dylan Reinert at 160 and a fourth-place effort from Luke Sainato at 145.

Red Lion’s Brock Holloway earned an eighth-place finish at 145.

