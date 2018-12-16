Buy Photo Spring Grove's Anthony Hinson, top, wrestles New Oxford's Luke Lardarello in the District 3 Class 3-A Tournament last season. Hinson won the 170-pound title over the weekend at the Panther Holiday Classic in Cambria County. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights At the 45-team Panther Holiday Classic, Dallastown finished fourth and Spring Grove took seventh.

Dallastown's Raymond Christas and Spring Grove's Anthony Hinson won individual titles.

At the Penn Manor Tournament, Central's Michael Wolfgram and Logan Paluch took individual crowns.

York-Adams League wrestlers enjoyed a heavy-medal haul from three major invitationals over the weekend, including seven individual championships.

At the Panther Holiday Classic in Cambria County, Dallastown finished fourth as a team, including an individual championship at 285 pounds from Raymond Christas. In the title match, the third-seeded Christas upset top-seeded Dave Schuffert of Valley, 4-1. Schuffert finished seventh in the state in PIAA Class 2-A a season ago.

At the same tournament, Spring Grove took seventh as a team, including an individual title from Anthony Hinson at 170. In the championship match, the second-seeded Hinson downed top-seeded Derek Brown of Penn Cambria, 8-3. Brown finished sixth in the state in 2-A at 170 pounds last season.

The Panther Holiday Classic featured 45 teams. North Allegheny won the team title at 163 points, followed by St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy (155), Penns Valley (145) and Dallastown (143). Spring Grove had 135 points.

The other Dallastown medalists at the prestigious event were: Jamal Brandon, second at 220; Cael Turnbull, fifth at 132; Caden Dobbins, seventh at 106; and Adam Karlie, eighth at 113.

Spring Grove’s other medalists were: Clay Baker, second at 138; Eric Glass, third at 195; Thomas Dressler, fourth at 145; and Seth Worley, eighth at 285. Glass lost his first match Friday night to the third-place finisher from the 2018 PIAA 3-A Tournament (Thomas Jefferson’s Max Shaw, 12-4), but rebounded to win seven straight matches to place third.

Central wins two individual titles at Penn Manor Tournament: At the Penn Manor Tournament in Millersville, Lancaster County, New Oxford finished second as a team, thanks to eight place-winners, while Central York was ninth as a team, sparked by two individual champions.

Bethlehem Liberty cruised to the team title with 246 points, followed by New Oxford at 143. Central finished with 108.5 points. There were 26 teams at the event.

Central’s standout 285-pounder, Michael Wolfgram, captured his second Penn Manor title in three years. Wolfgram dominated Dallas’ Shawn Henniger in the title match, winning by technical fall.

Central’s Logan Paluch won the 126 championship with a 6-2 decision over Garden Spot’s Garrett Gehr, 6-2.

Central’s other medalists were Mason Myers, fourth at 132; Tanner Schaller, fourth at 160; and Brett Morgan, eighth at 138.

New Oxford’s medalists were: Jared Bair, third at 138; Timothy Uhler, third at 120; Luke Lardarello, third at 170; Brennan Romanoff, fourth at 145; Dylan Forbes, sixth at 182; Dylan Smith, eighth at 220; Jaleel Johnson, eighth at 152; and Austin Brotherton, eighth at 126.

Three Y-A wrestlers take Carlisle individual crowns: South Western finished third as a team at the Carlisle Tournament in Cumberland County, including an individual championship from Ethan Baney at 160.

Carlisle won the tournament at 191.5 points, followed by Newport (157.5) and South Western (154.5).

Another Y-A team, Bermudian Springs, took sixth in the team standings, while Biglerville was seventh, including individual titles at 106 by the Canners’ freshman phenom, Levi Haines, and Josh Tuckey at 132. The other Y-A schools in the 21-team tournament were Dover (13th), West York (14th) and Fairfield (17th).

Baney won his title match, 4-0, over West Perry’s Caden Morrison, while Haines dominated his title match by technical fall over Noah Clawson of Carlisle. Tuckey beat Shippensburg’s Dylan Ramsey in the finals in overtime, 3-1.

Also earning medals for South Western were: Cavin Sullivan, second at 170; RJ Cruz, third at 182; Tommy Morris, fourth at 285; Adam Leib, fifth at 138; and Cameron Stevens, fifth at 152.

Bermudian’s medalists were: Brennan Schisler, third at 113; Trace Grim, third at 170; Caleb Muntz, fourth at 126; Josh Keller, fourth at 182; Kasey Doll, fifth at 132; Tanner Althoff, fifth at 145; Korey Smith, sixth at 120; Tyler Rawsom, sixth at 132; and Jonah Martin, sixth at 152;

Dover’s medalists were: Mason Leiphart, third at 106; Mason Lewis, third at 132; and Jarrod Love, sixth at 285.

Biglerville’s other medalists were: Blake Showers, third at 120; Eli Tuckey, third at 138; and Ethan Slaybaugh, fifth at 113.

West York’s medalists were: Bryce Weaver, fourth at 120; Frank Veloce, fifth at 220; and Ivan Vega, sixth at 113.

Winning medals for Fairfield were: Jake Moyer, second at 285, and Page Karstetter, fourth at 145.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.