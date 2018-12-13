. (Photo: .)

Jarrod Love earned a 7-4 decision in the final bout of the night at 285 pounds to give the Dover wrestling team a dramatic 42-36 victory over York Suburban on Thursday.

It was the York-Adams Division II opener for both teams. It was the Eagles' dual-meet opener. Suburban fell to 4-2 in dual action.

Dover got pins from Dakota Grim (138) and Brandon Lawyer (182). Unbeaten freshman Mason Leiphart got a technical fall at 113.

Suburban got pins from Bryson Neidigh (126), Josh Raffensberger (160), Jamal Lewis (170) and Andrew Frey (220).

Dover had a 3-1 edge in forfeits, which proved to be decisive.

WRESTLING

Dallastown 40, New Oxford 20: At New Oxford, the Wildcats continued their impressive start to the 2018-19 season with a win over New Oxford in their York-Adams Division I opener.

The Colonials were the Y-A D-I runner-up a season ago.

Dallastown opened this season with a team win in Solanco's Mule Classic.

Thursday, New Oxford won the first three bouts, but Dallastown took seven of the next eight matches to seal the victory.

Jarrett Feeney (182), Raymond Christas (285), Adam Karlie (113) and Cael Turnbull (132) had Dallastown pins, while John Ligon (160) had a technical fall.

Timothy Uhler had a tech fall for New Oxford.

Susquehannock 51, Northeastern 24: At Manchester, the Warriors got pins from Luke Ohmann (195), Brock Hofler (220) and Eloy Rojo-Fuentes (285).

Northeastern got pins from Tom Gradwell (113), Cole Perry (120), Cole Wilson (126) and Quinton Einsig (182). Northeastern was hurt by five forfeits.

Kennard-Dale 48, Eastern York 30: At Wrightsville, Kennard-Dale got pins from Darius Bailey (160), Gavin Moxley (120), Aidan Stewart (126), David Davis (132) and Sam Stewart (138).

Brody Baublitz (145) added a technical fall.

The Rams won despite giving up five forfeits, accounting for all of the Golden Knights' points.

Littlestown 59, York Tech 24: At Spry, the Thunderbolts, received pins from Andrew Dillon (126), Jacob Yealy (145), Maurice Laughman (152), Dahon Persing (160), Jason Penton (170), Austin Hafer (182) and Cory Harris (195).

For the Spartans, Mason Reinhart (138), Jeremy Gabhart (220) and Evyn McCleary (285) each picked up pins.

York Tech 60, Steel-High 6: At Spry, the Spartans received pins from Mason Reinhart (138) and Brayden White (160). The Spartans also received eight forfeit victories.