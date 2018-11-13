. (Photo: .) Story Highlights The 2019 District 3 Individual Wrestling Championships will be held at the Hersheypark Arena.

The District 3 Class 2-A Team Wrestling Championships have been expanded from eight to 12 teams.

For the first time in several years, the District 3 section tournaments will be two days.

York-Adams League wrestling fans will see some significant changes when the 2019 postseason rolls around.

District 3 announced on its Twitter site this week that its 2019 individual championships will be held at Hersheypark Arena on Friday, Feb. 22, and Saturday, Feb. 23.



The return to the "Old Barn" comes after two seasons at the Giant Center. It is just one of several significant wrestling changes that District 3 officials have announced.

Originally, the 2019 individual championships were again set for the Giant Center on Feb. 21-22, but Hershey Entertainment & Resorts exercised its right to place a country concert in the Giant Center on Feb. 21.

According to a news release, District 3 officials then entertained several options for a new venue, but settled on the old arena, which is located next to the Giant Center and will be available to the district for the entirety of Saturday, Feb. 23. That availability enabled District 3 to eliminate the Thursday start for the championships, which had previously been necessitated by the fact that Giant Center was unavailable on Saturday evening because of a Hershey Bears hockey game.



The time schedule for the individual championships is expected to be posted shortly.

Class 2-A team event expanded: In addition, this year's District 3 Class 2-A Team Wrestling Championships has been expanded to from eight to 12 teams. The qualifying teams will again be determined by the district's power rankings.



The 2-A team championships will begin with four first-round matches on Monday, Jan. 28. The winners will advance to the quarterfinals, which will be hosted by the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds on Wednesday Jan. 30. Quarterfinal winners will wrestle semifinal matches following the quarterfinals, while quarterfinal losers will simultaneously wrestle consolation quarterfinal matches.



The consolation quarterfinal winners will meet the championship semifinal losers at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Milton Hershey for a consolation semifinal elimination round. The winners will then meet for a third-place match at 3:30 p.m. at Milton Hershey. The third-place finisher from District 3 will qualify for the 2019 PIAA Class 2-A Team Wrestling Championships. The semifinal winners will also meet at 3:30 p.m. to determine the 2019 district champ.

The 3-A team format remains unchanged. First-round and quarterfinal matches will be hosted by the top four seeds and are set for Tuesday, Jan. 29, followed by the semifinals and two rounds of consolations hosted by Spring Grove on Thursday, Jan. 31. The semifinal winners and the consolation semifinal winners will wrestle for the championship and third place, respectively, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Milton Hershey.



The blank team wrestling brackets are posted on the wrestling page of the District 3 website.



Sectional events to be two days: For the first time in several years, the District 3 section tournaments will be two days, Friday, Feb. 15, and Saturday, Feb. 16, at sites throughout the district.

Class 2-A will return to two section tournaments after conducting four section tournaments the previous two years. Class 2-A will advance the top six place-winners in each weight class at both sections to the 12-man Class 2-A District 3 bracket. Class 3-A will again host four sections, advancing the top four place-winners in each weight class to the 16-man district bracket.



Both 2-A and 3-A sections will have full wrestle backs.

Information for this story was provided by District 3.