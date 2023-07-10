York-Adams League lands 10 boys' volleyball players on all-state teams

Central York senior Mason Boyer has been named to the PIAA Class 3A boys' volleyball all-state team, headlining a total of 10 York-Adams League players earning all-state honors Monday.

York Suburban seniors Jackson Bryant and Luis Montalvo made the all-state second team in Class 2A, while the honorable mentions included two standouts from Central York, two from Northeastern and three from York Catholic.

Boyer, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, helped lead Central to a York-Adams tournament title and appearances in the District 3 final and PIAA Class 3A semifinals. Two of his Panther teammates, senior opposite hitter Donovan Burris and junior middle hitter Trevor Ketrick, also made the all-state team as honorable mentions. While nearly the entire Central lineup has earned postseason accolades in some form or fashion, Boyer has continued to be recognized as the team's centerpiece.

Northeastern senior libero Gavin Meador and senior middle hitter Ethan Schick also took home Class 3A honorable mentions. Meador was previously named the York-Adams League's Player of the Year, and both Bobcats made the District 3 Class 3A all-star first team.

York Suburban landed two players on the Class 2A second team after a 14-6 season that included appearances in the county and district semifinals. Bryant, a 6-foot-2 middle hitter, and Montalvo, a 5-foot-9 setter, both played key roles for the Trojans throughout their careers. Montalvo was a YAIAA and District 3 Class 2A first team all-star; Bryant, who battled an injury this season, was also on the district's first team despite being only a third-teamer in the county.

York Catholic, in its first official season as a York-Adams League member, earned trips to the league and district playoffs and saw three seniors named all-state honorable mentions. Outside hitter Luke Forjan, setter John Forjan and opposite hitter Brady Walker had all previously been named to the District 3 all-star second team; John Forjan was also a YAIAA first team all-star this season, while the others made the league's second team.