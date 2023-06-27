Northeastern moving on from Lamar Fahnestock as boys' volleyball coach

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

Lamar Fahnestock knew what he was getting into when he was given the honor of coaching the Northeastern boys’ volleyball program in early 2022. A native of Elizabethtown in Lancaster County, Fahnestock was well aware of the numerous championships the Bobcats accumulated during the 2010s — seven in total and six straight from 2013-2018 — under legendary coach Matt Wilson.

When Fahnestock took over the reins from Wilson just a few months prior to the 2022 season, he knew expectations were high. The program had grown accustomed not just to winning, but winning at the highest levels. Fahnestock may have met the former goal, but the latter was a bit trickier to navigate.

After two seasons in which he tallied 25 victories and led the Bobcats to a pair of York-Adams League regular season titles, Fahnestock was recently notified that Northeastern was opening up the head coaching position to the public.

“I had my review, which was a positive review,” Fahnestock said. “But they did inform me that they plan to open the position.”

Perhaps Fahnestock’s greatest sin was a failure of the program to earn a PIAA Class 3A playoff berth in either of his two campaigns. Accomplishing that is no easy feat in what has become an increasingly competitive District 3, widely regarded the best in Pennsylvania. State-ranked powers such as Cumberland Valley, Warwick, Governor Mifflin, Hempfield, Cedar Crest and Central York are all in the same bracket with the Bobcats in District 3 Class 3A.

Only four teams from the class earn a berth to the PIAA draw each year. This year, that left Northeastern — which was ranked No. 5 in the state — on the outside after the Bobcats fell in the quarterfinal round to Cedar Crest.

“If winning six (state titles) in a row is the measuring stick, I don't see that happening anytime soon,” Fahnestock said, “I mean, we beat (District 3 champion) Cumberland Valley and (PIAA 3A champion) Parkland during the year (in the Koller Classic at Central York), but it is what it is.”

Fahnestock certainly believed the achievements in his two seasons merited a third. And he has a great level of confidence that he will land on his feet elsewhere.

“Two league titles and 25 wins,” Fahnestock said. “And we started four sophomores this season and we did a really good job with those kids. We played in the top four (regular-season) tournaments in the state and we finished in the top five in all of those, including winning the Koller Classic. We had a really strong season, just two losses in the regular season and I think we did pretty good.

“So I’m not too worried about it. I didn’t view it as (a decision) that was performance-based, even if they may have. I wish nothing but good things for the boys and program now and in the future.”

So what is the future for the Northeastern program? While nothing is official, Fahnestock feels like the school already has someone in mind to take over.

“Bryan (Stephens) is a very good AD,” Fahnestock said. “I believe the only way he would let someone who had a solid record and was doing a solid job go is if he has someone that he thinks might be better suited for the position out there. His words were that they were opening the position and that he would be happy to give me a positive recommendation anywhere else.”