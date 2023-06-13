Central York boys' volleyball ends emotional season in state semifinals

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

In the deep levels of the PIAA boys' volleyball tournament, sometimes all it takes is a few pivotal points to separate the best teams. And most the key points didn't go the way of the Central York boys Tuesday evening in Altoona.

The Panthers held their own against Shaler, the No. 1-ranked team in the state, in a PIAA Class 3A semifinal at Altoona High School. But after battling point-for-point in the opening set, the CY boys saw the Titans claim those- crucial points that made the difference.

The same could be said of Set 3, where the Panthers held a slim lead into the latter stages of the stanza. Central York rallied back from a 24-22 deficit to earn a set point of its own, but were unable to close it out.

Instead of fulfilling their collective dreams of earning a trip to Penn State this weekend, the Panthers saw their season come to a bitter conclusion with a 25-22, 25-18, 27-25 setback.

Seniors Donovan Burris and Mason Boyer led the Panthers with eight kills apiece. Setter Lance Shaffer dished out 27 assists and libero Ryan Roberts finished with 11 digs. Both Burris and Shaffer each tallied four blocks, while Boyer led the team with two service aces.

Central York closed its season with a 19-3 record. The spring included a York-Adams League championship, a runner-up finish at the District 3 tournament and a 17-match win streak between the opening week and the district final.

“One of the things we talked about throughout the year in practice is to do all of the little things really well,” Panthers co-coach John Feldmann said. “These games towards the end of the season, that’s the difference. One or two points that you can pick off with coverage or blocks or even getting a clean touch on a serve so we can remain in system and things like that are big.

“Hats off to Shaler because they did the things that were necessary to win the points. They blocked really well, they were relentlessly scrappy and we scrapped with them too, but we just didn’t make enough plays to come out on top.”

While not completely satisfying, it would be hard to deem Central York's season as anything but a resounding success. After a lost season due to COVID in 2020 and two successive campaigns that failed to yield even a berth into the state playoffs, the Panthers were hit with the devastating news of coach Todd Goodling’s death in January. With a tag-team effort to fill Goodling’s large coaching shoes, Central York dropped its first match of the season to rival York Suburban in the coaching debut of co-coaches Landon Shorts and Feldmann.

“I think the thing that hits us, as coaches, is just everything that this group has been through this year,” Feldmann said. “From losing Todd in January to coming out and getting beat pretty good by Suburban in Game 1, it wasn’t easy, but the buy-in from just everyone on the roster, from 1 to 18, this group has made coaching them a lot of fun just because of all of that.”

Instead of allowing the adversity of it all to swallow them up, the Panthers rallied behind their coaches in impressive fashion. The CY boys rolled through the rest of the regular-season slate unbeaten before winning two matches to claim the Y-A title. They followed that up with three wins in the District 3 draw, which included heart-pounding, five-set victories over Governor Mifflin and Warwick to advance to the district final.

After suffering a sweep to Cumberland Valley in the D3 title contest, the Panthers rebounded with a scintillating victory over North Allegheny in their state opener. Another win over District 12 champ La Salle College this past weekend set the Panthers up for a berth in the state semifinals for the first time since 2019.

“As coaches, we are just so proud of them,” Feldmann said. “This moment … it stinks. It didn’t end in a way where we were able to come out with a W, so it hurts and it stings, but eventually I’m sure that they will look back and be proud of everything they did and have overcome. This group has really put Central York volleyball back on the map, so to speak.”

Despite a valiant effort, the Panthers came up short of their goal of knocking off the Titans and claiming that much-sought berth into the state final. Shaler will battle Parkland for the state title on Saturday in Stage College; the Trojans beat Cumberland Valley in four sets Tuesday.

Regardless of the outcome, Central York's coaches couldn’t be more proud of the team and how it represented the program as well as the memory of Goodling.

“I’d like to think that Todd would be pissed that we lost,” Feldmann said jokingly. “I know that Todd would just be thrilled with how the team conducted itself. They’ve been respectful on trips, they’ve displayed gratitude and humility to one another. They’ve trained for long hours and learned the brand of volleyball that we like to play. And they’ve been great throughout the year and they’ve done it with an attitude that has just been a joy to be around all year.

“I know Todd would have been so refreshed by this group for all of that because that’s not always the case. They were just relentless in their work to get better. I know he’d be so proud of everybody — the roster and this group of coaches (CY alums Feldmann, Shorts, Brock Anderson and Jeremiah Dadeboe) — just everybody stepping up in his absence to hold the standard of Central York volleyball to where it is today.”