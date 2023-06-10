Bucks, Central York boys' volleyball flying high into state semifinals

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

AVONDALE — Coaches for the best athletic teams typically have the utmost confidence in their players. For the Central York boys’ volleyball coaching staff, that confidence is at an even higher level for outside attacker Christian Bucks.

That level extends all the way up into the sky.

Literally.

With over 70 hours of experience in the air, Bucks is not only a gifted attacker, but also an aviator as well.

“I trust him to fly,” said Central York co-coach John Feldmann.

“Oh, for sure,” added Landon Shorts, CY’s other co-coach. “Absolutely.”

While Bucks wasn’t high in the sky Saturday morning, he was on the floor at Avon Grove High School as the Panthers squared off against District 12 champ La Salle College in a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal contest. "Air Bucks" finished with eight kills and an ace as the District 3 runners-up swept the Explorers by a 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 clip.

Saturday’s victory sends the Panthers (19-2) into the semifinals Tuesday against District 7 champion Shaler, which defeated Canon McMillan in five sets. The time and location for the semifinal clash between the No. 1 and No. 5-ranked teams in the state is yet to be determined.

Rare air: Bucks, who didn’t get his driver's license until he turned 17, piloted his first flight when he was just 16 near the end of January last year. He met with an instructor and learned the in’s and out’s of the single-engine plane that’s become quite familiar with.

“Growing up I’ve also like traveling and flying,” Bucks said. “And I just decided that’s what I want to do in the future and it’s a good time to start.”

Just like plenty of his serves on the volleyball court, Bucks "aced" his pilot's exam and now has over 70 hours of flight time under his belt.

“I’ve been in the air a lot,” Bucks said, which is precisely how he earned his nickname. “It’s a lot of fun.”

With Saturday’s victory, the Panthers will likely have to travel a good bit for their semifinal clash with the No. 1-ranked team in the state. While the plane that Bucks has used for flying wouldn’t have nearly the space to carry the entire Central York team, the CY coaches wouldn’t mind taking a trip in the air with their talented junior if it were at all possible.

“Honestly, it would be a lot quicker,” Shorts said about flying to the semifinal match versus taking a bus.

Halfway home: Saturday’s victory wrapped up in just over an hour as the Panthers ended La Salle’s historic season. The Explorers were coming off the program’s first-ever PIAA victory Tuesday, but were no match for the No. 5 team in the state.

Senior Mason Boyer led Central with nine kills on the attack, while Trevor Ketrick chipped in eight. Setter Lance Shaffer dished out 28 assists and libero Ryan Roberts recorded nine digs in the victory.

While Saturday’s win was satisfying for the program, the Panthers and their coaches believe they’ve only completed half of their assignment so far. The final two steps toward the goal — a PIAA title — will take place next week.

The first is a somewhat monumental task against top-ranked Shaler. The Titans have been ranked No. 1 in Class 3A the entire season en route to an 18-1 record.

Although the two squads never squared off in a best-of-five match, they did become familiar with each other earlier this season at the Little Lion Invitational. During pool play, the Titans earned a sweep over the Panthers.

“They’re a good squad,” Shorts said of Shaler, which was ranked No. 9 in the nation before suffering its only loss to Seneca Valley. “We saw them at the State College tournament and they weren’t at full strength, but we weren’t either. So I guess we’ll see what happens (Tuesday).”

Bucks felt like the team got a little too caught up in the hype of playing the No. 1 team in the state in that April 29 meeting. He hopes it won't happen again.

“Going into the game, I’m not going to lie, I think we all thought, ‘Oh, boy, this is Shaler," Bucks said. “We knew that they were a really good team. They were No. 1 and nationally ranked and I think that we partially psyched ourselves out of it a little bit before the match even started.”

Bucks doesn’t believe those feelings will resurface come Tuesday.

“Once we were in the game, I think we all realized that we could beat these guys,” Bucks said. “If we play our volleyball — our best volleyball — we know that we can beat them.”

If the Panthers do prevail Tuesday, they will then be on the way to the state final next Saturday at 1 p.m. at Rec Hall in State College.