York-Adams League volleyball standouts named District 3 all-stars

Twenty York-Adams League volleyball standouts from six schools have been named District 3 all-stars in their classifications.

Coaches from around the district selected all-star teams in Class 2A and 3A, with 12 players on both the first and second teams and 12 more earning honorable mentions. League champion Central York had a total of six players honored in 3A, while Northeastern added five to the overall tally. In Class 2A, York Suburban had four honorees and York Catholic notched three.

The Panthers were represented on the District 3 Class 3A first team by senior outside hitter Mason Boyer, senior opposite hitter Donovan Burris, junior middle hitter Trevor Ketrick and sophomore setter Lance Shaffer. Two teammates — junior outside hitter Christian Bucks and junior libero Ryan Roberts — earned honorable mentions. Central York, after dropping its first match of the season, won 17 in a row before falling to Cumberland Valley in last week's district final. The Panthers are set to battle four-time defending PIAA champion North Allegheny in the first round of the state playoffs Tuesday night.

Northeastern, the YAIAA regular season co-champion and tournament runner-up, saw senior libero Gavin Meador and senior middle hitter Ethan Schick named to the 3A first team. In addition, senior middle Ryan Kinney and sophomore outside Hugh Rogers were selected to the second team. Sophomore outside Koltrin Forry was an honorable mention. The Bobcats' 14-4 season came to a close in the district quarterfinals against Cedar Crest.

Red Lion sophomore outside Tyler Good earned a second team all-star nod in Class 3A, while Dallastown junior outside Jaidyn Bethel was an honorable mention. Good helped lead the Lions to a first-round playoff win at Hempfield, while Bethel's Wildcats also made the district tournament.

York Suburban senior middle Jackson Bryant and senior setter Luis Montalvo were named to the District 3 Class 2A first team, while senior middle Kevin Bryant and junior outside Nathan Efiom-Ekaha were selected to the second team. The Trojans finished third in the YAIAA standings and reached the semifinals of the district tournament before a pair of losses ended their season just short of the state playoffs.

York Catholic's senior trio of outside hitter Luke Forjan, setter John Forjan and opposite hitter Brady Walker were all named to the 2A second team. The Fighting Irish, in their first year as a York-Adams League member, finished fourth in the regular-season standings to earn a county playoff berth. They beat Fleetwood in districts before falling at Manheim Central.

District champions Cumberland Valley (3A) and Lower Dauphin (2A) both swept Player and Coach of the Year honors in their respective classes. CV senior setter Thomas Smith was named 3A Player of the Year, with Eagles coach Terry Ranck honored as well. Lower Dauphin senior setter Will Sierer and head coach David Machamer claimed the individual accolades in 2A.

Each local selection to the district all-star team was previously named a York-Adams League all-star or honorable mention. Meador was named the league's Player of the Year, with Boyer, Good, Montalvo, Bethel, Rogers and John Forjan rounding out the first team.