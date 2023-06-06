Central York boys' volleyball knocks off powerhouse North Allegheny at states

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

EMIGSVILLE — The only thing certain about Tuesday’s PIAA Class 3A boys’ volleyball tournament opener at Central York High School was this — one of the best teams in the state would see its season come to an early conclusion.

With District 7 runner-up North Allegheny facing the District 3 runners-up from Central York, the first-round clash between two of the premier volleyball programs in Pennsylvania was more befitting a state semifinal than an opening-round matchup. At least on paper.

On the court, it was a different story, as the Tigers came out extremely sluggish after the long bus ride to York County. The Panthers seized on the opportunity by scoring the first nine points of the contest to cruise to an opening-set victory. It continued on into Set 2 as Central York took a commanding 2-0 lead in the clash.

A sweep would have made a heck of a statement, and the Panthers appeared headed for that improbable outcome with a late lead in Set 3. After a timeout with CY leading 23-22, though, the Tigers turned things around just in time by rallying with a three-point run to claim Set 3 before winning Set 4 to force a winner-take-all fifth set.

With their own backs to the wall late in Set 5, the Central York boys flipped the script back on the visitors. Trailing 12-9, the Panthers claimed seven of the final nine points to earn a heart-pounding, 25-14, 25-16, 23-25, 21-25, 16-14 victory to advance to the state quarterfinals.

The victory moves the Panthers into the Elite Eight with a match against District 12 champion LaSalle College at a time and location yet to be decided.

“I think we may have let up a little bit,” Central libero Ryan Roberts said. “And they came out strong. We knew we had to bounce back eventually, and fortunately we did there to come out with the win.”

By no means was it easy, although the Panthers made it look that way in the first two sets. After two impressive wins to open the match, the thought of a sweep entered the equation. The Tigers, however, made a push for the "reverse sweep," whereby a team rallies from 0-2 to sweep the final three sets.

“Frankly, we didn’t look like we were ready to play the first two sets,” North Allegheny coach Dan Long said. “I think some of it was luck — every possible roll went (Central York’s) way — but I just think that we weren’t ready to compete. With this group of guys, they’re a bit quieter, and I think when things don’t go our way there can be a tendency to shut down a little.”

But if anyone expected the Tigers to shut it down after falling behind 0-2, they were sorely mistaken. The winners of the last four PIAA Class 3A titles picked themselves up, battling the Panthers point-for-point in Set 3.

Still, the York-Adams League champs were able to edge ahead 23-22 late in the set. Needing just two points to secure a sweep, however, the Panthers couldn’t find the knockout blow. Instead, it was the Tigers who displayed their championship pedigree by winning the final three points to push the contest to a fourth set.

“I was really proud of the way our guys bounced back in Set 3,” Long said. “I thought we competed really well when a lesser group of men may have just rolled over. We got it handed to us in the first two sets pretty handily and there really weren’t any bright spots at all up and down our lineup, but proud of the way the guys battled back.”

After taking Set 4, the intrigue built as the two powerhouse teams waged a back-and-forth affair in the rubber game of the contest. NA raced out to a 3-1 lead before the Panthers drew even at 4-4. The Tigers clawed back to take a 7-5 edge, but after a timeout, the CY boys took three points in a row to claim the lead at 8-7.

North Allegheny won five of the next six points, forcing the Panthers to use their final timeout. That break proved key as the Y-A champs won the next three points, including a controversial one that made it 12-12. On a CY kill attempt, it appeared as if a Tigers player got his hand underneath the ball, but Long and his players argued to no avail.

“Yeah, there were a couple of controversial calls,” Long said. “And that’s as much as I will say about that.”

The final point of the night — a kill from Donovan Burris — also drew the rebuke of the North Allegheny side, who believed the ball may have hit the antenna after Burris’ attack and before it made contact with the NA block attempt.

“That said, I don’t think that we should have been in a Set 5 situation if we would have handled our business in Sets 1 and 2,” Long said. “I disagree with some of the calls that were made and when you’re in a Set 5, there’s a thin margin for error. One call this way or that way can make all of the difference, but we should have never put ourselves in that situation.”

Long wasn't enthused about being saddled with a first-round matchup against another top-four team in the state rankings, either.

“I understand that you have to beat everybody to win the state championship,” Long said, “but to have two teams that have been ranked in the top five in the state rankings all year to play in the first round, I don’t think you have any other first-round match that looks like that in any other sport.”

Both teams entered the night victims of sweeps in their respective district finals last week — NA to top-ranked Shaler and CY to No. 3-ranked Cumberland Valley. For the Panthers' coaching staff, Tuesday's match was an opportunity for the team to make amends for only its second setback of the season.

“Our message was to just take care of the job that was in front of you,” Central York co-coach Landon Shorts said. “North Allegheny is an incredible team, but this was just an awesome opportunity for our guys to measure themselves. (NA) is one of the top teams in the state and we are one of the top teams in the state, so it was just a dogfight tonight.”

Burris led the Panthers with 18 kills, while Christian Bucks finished with 16 kills to go with three aces. Setter Lance Shaffer dished out 60 assists and Roberts tallied 29 digs in the victory.