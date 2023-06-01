Central York boys' volleyball drops District 3 final at Cumberland Valley

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

MECHANICSBURG — After back-to-back grueling five-set victories in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of the District 3 Class 3A boys’ volleyball playoffs, there were no questions about the resiliency of Central York.

Thursday night in the 3A finals, the Panthers were given their most difficult test to date against No. 1-seed Cumberland Valley on the Eagles' home floor.

While the Central York boys were resilient once again, the quickness and solid play of Cumberland Valley proved to be insurmountable. In the end, the better team prevailed and the Eagles claimed the school’s first District 3 title in 15 years with a rousing 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 sweep.

“I think that Cumberland Valley runs a fast offense and they run a lot of tempo,” Central York co-coach John Feldmann said. “But I thought our boys were ready. We played a grinder of a match Tuesday (against Warwick) and that takes a lot out of you emotionally, but (Cumberland Valley) was just the better team.”

The Eagles were at the top of their game collectively in so many facets — serving, defending, blocking and attacking. The Panthers played at a very high level as well, but all three games came down to a handful of physical and mental errors the CY boys could not overcome.

“We were ready to play,” said Landon Shorts, Central's other co-coach. “At the end of the day, (Cumberland Valley) just played extremely well. Hats off to them. Their offense was great, they played defense, they blocked, they put service pressure on us … man, it was just lights out.”

Momentum is always a key factor in volleyball, and when the Panthers seized it, the Eagles had a response to snatch it away quickly. After dropping Set 1, the Y-A champs raced out to a 6-2 lead early in Set 2. Instead of finding a way to build on that edge, though, Central was hit with a quick counter by CV that left the score deadlocked at 8-8 just moments later. It didn’t stop there, as the Eagles used a 20-9 run to position themselves to go up 2-0 in the match.

Perhaps playing on a neutral court would have resulted in a different outcome, but Cumberland Valley enjoyed the type of home-court advantage any team hosting a championship would hope to see. As the Eagles' runs extended, the hometown faithful continued to cheer their team on continuously and loudly.

“That gym was pretty hostile,” Shorts said. “It’s tough to sometimes find that energy within an environment like that where you have to dig and scrap for points.”

Eagles coach Terry Ranck agreed.

“It was really nice,” Ranck said. “We don’t get to play in front of loud crowds like this very often. (Sometimes) we just had to trust what the players were doing on the court because it was tough to hear. I basically had to send a telegram to get it out to them.”

Ranck highlighted a pair of his players for recognition in his team’s victory — outside hitter Andrew Duncan and middle hitter Jax Unterbrink. Duncan finished with seven kills, while Unterbrink tallied six of his team’s 14 blocks for the night.

“Andrew was able to terminate quite easily,” Ranck said. “He’s very hard to read and the kid could really jump. Coming off the injury he had a year ago, I couldn’t be happier for him.

“And don’t tell anybody that (Unterbrink) is a first-year senior. First-year volleyball player in this program. He was cut last year as a junior and he literally just led us there in that third set. He was blocking and touching pretty much everything.”

The journey to a state title — which is Central York’s goal each and every season — won’t come via any type of easy route in the PIAA draw. By virtue of dropping the district title match, the Panthers will face District 7 (WPIAL) runner-up North Allegheny in the first round next Tuesday at a neutral site to be determined. The Tigers have won the last four state tournaments (the 2020 season was canceled amid the pandemic) and have a goal to make it five.

“We’ll see a team next that is a powerhouse like us,” Shorts said of North Allegheny. “They’ve won it four (times) in a row and they have that swagger and that energy to them and I know that they are going to bring it, but we’ll be ready for it.”

Trevor Ketrick led the Panthers with seven kills, while Donovan Burris tallied six in the setback. Setter Lance Shaffer dished out 25 assists and libero Ryan Roberts paced the defense with 14 digs.