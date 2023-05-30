Local roundup: Central York boys' volleyball wins another 5-set playoff thriller

Staff Report

It's been a district playoff run to remember for Central York boys' volleyball. The York-Adams League champion Panthers advanced to the District 3 Class 3A semifinals and clinched a state tournament berth with a five-set home victory over Governor Mifflin on Saturday morning. And they prevailed in another thriller on Tuesday night.

The No. 3-seed Panthers went on the road and knocked off No. 2 Warwick in heart-pounding fashion. All five sets went down to the wire, but Central York was left standing in the end with a 25-23, 24-26, 29-27, 23-25, 19-17 victory.

Every single game was decided by the slimmest possible margin of two points, and neither team led by more than four in any of the first three sets. The Panthers won the first and third sets to take a 2-1 lead, and they turned a 19-14 deficit into a 21-19 lead in the fourth before the Warriors scored four straight and sent the match the distance. The teams were tied 12 times in the fifth set, including at 17-17, when Donovan Burris' kill gave Central the lead and a Warwick error ended the match.

Burris led the Panthers (17-1) with 22 kills and 2.5 blocks; teammate Mason Boyer added 18 kills and 11 aces; and Christian Bucks and Trevor Ketrick tallied 11 and eight kills, respectively, to help round out the attack. Setter Lance Shaffer amassed 52 assists while chipping in 13 digs and seven kills. Ryan Roberts posted a team-high 19 digs in the dramatic triumph.

With the win, Central York moves on to the championship match at 7 p.m. Thursday on the road against No. 1-seed Cumberland Valley. The Eagles swept Cedar Crest on Tuesday, dropping the Falcons into the third-place match against Warwick (16-2). All four semifinalists will advance to the state tournament.

MORE BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

District 3 Class 2A semifinals

Lower Dauphin 3, York Suburban 0: At Lower Dauphin, the No. 4-seed Trojans (14-4) dropped the semifinal match to the No. 1 Falcons by the scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 27-25. With the loss, York Suburban moves into the third-place game against Manheim Central; the teams will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Manheim Central Middle School. Only the winner will advance to the PIAA playoffs.

BASEBALL

District 3 Class 4A championship game

East Pennsboro 14, Hanover 4 (6 innings): At Cumberland Valley, the No. 6-seed Nighthawks (16-7) trailed just 5-4 entering the bottom of the fifth, but the No. 5-seed Panthers scored three runs in the fifth and six in the sixth to pull away and secure the district championship. Hanover's Chase Roberts finished 1 for 2 with an RBI double and a walk, while Jaxon Dell scored twice. Justus Feeser allowed four earned runs (seven total) in 4 2/3 innings before the Panthers rallied against Roberts in the sixth. The Nighthawks will be the District 3 No. 2 seed in the PIAA Class 4A tournament and will face District 4 champion Mifflinburg in Monday's first round at a site and time to be determined.

District 3 Class 4A third-place game

Northern Lebanon 6, Bermudian Springs 0: At York Springs, the No. 7-seed Vikings held the No. 1-seed Eagles (16-6) to just four singles en route to the victory. Northern Lebanon scored three runs in the first, two in the third and one in the sixth. Bermudian's Nathan Keller threw five innings of relief on the mound, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out five. Teammate Tyson Carpenter went 1 for 2 with a walk and started the game on the mound. With the loss, the Eagles' season ended short of the PIAA tournament.

District 3 Class 6A third-place game

Manheim Township 4, Red Lion 3: At Red Lion, the No. 9-seed Lions (14-10) plated three runs in the bottom of the third inning to claw within 4-3 but couldn't scratch across the tying run for the rest of the night. Jason Krieger allowed four runs in 6 2/3 innings while walking one and striking out six in the loss. He also went 1 for 2 at the plate with a triple and two walks, while teammate Conner Decker was 1 for 2 with a double and a run scored. Red Lion's season came to a close with the loss, while the No. 11-seed Blue Streaks advanced to the state tournament.

BOYS' LACROSSE

District 3 Class 3A semifinals

Central York 11, Dallastown 10 (OT): At Glen Rock, Dayton Bagwell's overtime goal lifted the No. 3-seed Panthers (19-2) into the district championship game for the first time in program history. Bagwell scored four times in the game, while Mitchel Myers had a hat trick and Cameron Diehl added two goals. Connor Farrell led the No. 2 Wildcats (18-3) with three goals and two assists. Central York will battle No. 1-seed, undefeated Manheim Township for the district title at 1 p.m. Thursday, while Dallastown will play Hempfield for third place at 5 p.m. Thursday back at Susquehannock.

District 3 Class 2A semifinals

Lampeter-Strasburg 10, Susquehannock 9 (OT): At Glen Rock, the No. 2-seed Warriors (16-3) led 9-4 in the third quarter but surrendered the final six goals of the game, including Collin Sullivan's game winner in overtime. Dom Eckels led Susquehannock with three goals, while Doug Reinecke and Ben Oestrike found the net twice. Sullivan finished with four goals for the No. 3-seed Pioneers. The Warriors will host Trinity at 7 p.m. Thursday for third place.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

District 3 Class 2A semifinals

Twin Valley 15, York Catholic 5: At York Catholic, the No. 6-seed Irish (15-5) trailed 9-3 at the half and were unable to rally back and dropped the semifinal to the No. 7-seed Raiders. Katie Bullen had two goals and two assists for the Irish, while Sarah Parry scored twice. With the loss, York Catholic moves into the third-place game and will visit Lower Dauphin at 7 p.m. Thursday.

District 3 Class 3A semifinals

Wilson 19, South Western 4: At Wilson, the No. 3-seed Bulldogs scored the first eight goals of the game and the No. 7-seed Mustangs (15-5) never caught up. Leah Leonard scored three times for the Mustangs, while four different players had hat tricks for Wilson. With the loss, South Western moves into the third-place game and will visit Hempfield at 7 p.m. Thursday.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Conrads 10, Felton 0 (5 innings): At Conrads, Hunter Williams threw a five-inning no-hitter to lead Conrads (4-2) to the easy victory over Felton (2-4). Williams struck out four and walked three to complete the feat. Teammate Josh Kline went 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs, while Kevin Keesey and Auston Dunlap each drove in two runs.

East Prospect 4, Jacobus 0: At East Prospect, Dylan Stoops struck out 15 in a two-hit, complete game shutout to lead the Pistons (5-1) to the home victory. Teammate Ryan Flury went 3 for 3 at the plate, while Austin Denlinger went 2 for 3 and Ryky Smith had two RBIs. Collin Slenker went 2 for 3 for the Jackals (5-3), while Joshua Monturo struck out six in three innings of shutout relief.

Windsor 4, York Township 3: At Windsor, Bryce Avery's two-out RBI single scored Shawn Wilson from third to secure the walk-off victory for the Cardinals (3-3). Teammate Connor Dewees tied the game earlier in the frame with an RBI single that scored Cole Daugherty. Daugherty and Tyler Stabley each went 2 for 3 in the game, while Avery was 2 for 4. For York Township (3-4), Robert Leon went 2 for 4 and Dave Miele was 1 for 1 with a double and an RBI.

Hallam 11, Stewartstown 11 (suspended)

CENTRAL LEAGUE (MONDAY)

Doubleheader Game 1

Mechanicsburg 12, Manchester 7

Glen Rock 6, Vikings 3

Stoverstown 13, Jefferson 2

Mount Wolf 12, Pleasureville 1 (5 innings)

Doubleheader Game 2

Jefferson 7, South Mountain 1

Mount Wolf 6, Manchester 2

Stoverstown 12, Pleasureville 2

Mechanicsburg 9, Glen Rock 2