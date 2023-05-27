Central York boys' volleyball outlasts Governor Mifflin, 3-2, in district playoffs

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

EMIGSVILLE — The quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 3A boys’ volleyball tournament had not been kind to the York-Adams League thus dar. With both Northeastern and Red Lion bowing out Thursday, the league's hopes of sending a team into 3A state tournament came down to Y-A champion Central York.

Hosting No. 6-seed Governor Mifflin a couple days behind the other three quarterfinal contests due to graduations for CY (Friday) and GM (Thursday), the No. 3-seed Panthers came out of the gate a bit slower than normal. The Mustangs took advantage by winning both Sets 1 and 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the contest.

With their season and the league’s hopes of placing one team in the state draw on the line, though, the Central York boys finally found their groove in Set 4. The Panthers won Set 4 comfortably to force a winner-take-all Set 5.

After a two-point run put GM up 5-3 in the rubber set, the Panthers steamrolled their way past the Mustangs, winning 12 of the final 15 points of the match to claim a 22-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-12, 15-9 victory.

With the triumph, Central York (16-1) will travel to No. 2-seed Warwick (14-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the district semifinals.

“It feels great,” CY outside hitter Christian Bucks said. “We struggled a bit and had quite a few errors in the first and third sets, but we got it together at the end and came out with a win.”

If the Panthers — who came into the day slotted fourth in the state in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 3A rankings — thought they would cruise past Mifflin into the semifinals, they were sorely mistaken. The Mustangs, who took unbeaten Exeter Township to five sets in the Berks League finals, played like a team on a mission from the start. Using a blend of tough float serves with a terrific block at the net, GM pushed the CY boys to the brink of elimination.

“We haven’t seen a deep float serve — kind of like they do where they stand back five or six feet from the end line and just put in good balls like that — all year,” Central York co-coach Landon Shorts said. “Those serves are really tough to pass and they float really hard. We’ve been training with that the past couple of practices, so we thought we were prepared for that, but it definitely got them some runs there in the first and third sets.”

Governor Mifflin setter Jonathyn Ebling was particularly effective at the service line. Many of the Mustangs' runs throughout the contest came when Ebling was serving. That was undoubtedly the reason GM started its rotations in Sets 4 and 5 with Ebling at the line.

“He knew where to serve and where we were somewhat weak,” said Bucks, who led Central York with 17 kills and four aces. “He had a great, heavy float serve.”

Ebling, however, was unable to string together points like he did in Set 3, where he ignited a 6-0 run that propelled the Mustangs to the lead. In the final two sets, he tallied no more than two consecutive points.

“Yeah, we did a much better job with it near the end of the match,” Bucks said.

Bucks and his teammates brought the energy over the final two sets with an assist from the hometown faithful. After making brisk work of the Mustangs in Set 4, the gym grew to a loud crescendo of cheers from both fan bases before the onset of Set 5.

“The gym was loud,” Bucks said. “We knew we had to keep the energy high and not let it down.”

During the postgame celebration, the Central York boys formed a circle on the court while one of the players raced to a get a flag, which he raised and swung side to side while the team cheered.

The black flag had the Mountain Dew Voltage logo on it, which is presumably the source of that energy.

“They’re big into Mountain Dew Voltage,” Shorts said. “So they bought a flag as a team and they hang it in the locker room and they just say ‘Do the Dew’ which is Mountain Dew’s motto. They have fun with it, for sure.”

Next on tap for the Panthers is a showdown with Warwick, who is No. 8 in the 3A state rankings.

“I know they have a phenomenal attacker on the outside,” Shorts said. “I’ve heard that they are very scrappy and they can dig balls and they are going to put the pressure on us to be even more terminal then we typically are.”

Mason Boyer finished with 10 kills and three blocks, while Donovan Burris tallied nine kills and 2.5 blocks for the Panthers. Setter Lance Shaffer finished with 38 assists, a kill and two blocks.

Tyler Knoop led Governor Mifflin (13-5) with 12 kills and four blocks while Aidan Young tallied 11 kills and Jeremiah Aulenbach had 10 kills and a block. Ebling finished with 39 assists and five aces for the Mustangs.