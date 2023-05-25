Hollywood Casino York fined for not meeting security requirements
VOLLEYBALL

York-Adams League coaches select 2023 boys' volleyball all-stars

The league announced its Player of the Year alongside three all-star teams and honorable mentions.

Thomas Kendziora
York Dispatch

The York-Adams League has announced its boys' volleyball all-stars for the 2023 season.

League coaches selected first, second and third teams, as well as a Player of the Year. All 21 all-star team selections came from the league's six district playoff teams — Central York, Northeastern, York Suburban, York Catholic, Dallastown and Red Lion.

Northeastern's Gavin Meador (11) against Central York in the YAIAA boys volleyball Championship in Dallastown on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Northeastern senior libero Gavin Meador was named the league's Player of the Year after leading the Bobcats to a share of the YAIAA regular-season title and a tournament title game appearance, as well as a tournament victory at Central York's Koller Classic in April. In 91 sets across all competitions, per Northeastern's MaxPreps page, Meador tallied 396 digs, 28 service aces, 29 assists and seven kills.

Meador's all-star teammates include sophomore outside hitter Hugh Rogers (first team); senior middle hitter and return specialist Zach Kilpatrick (second team); and senior middle hitter Ryan Kinney (third team). Sophomore outside hitter Koltrin Forry and senior setter Tyler Finch were named honorable mentions.

Central York, the league tournament champion, had six standouts recognized as all-stars. Senior outside hitter Mason Boyer was named to the first team, while senior return specialist Donovan Burris, junior outside Trevor Ketrick and sophomore setter Lance Shaffer all made the second team. Junior outside Christian Bucks and libero Ryan Roberts were third-team selections.

Central York's Mason Boyer (12) celebrating with teammate Trevor Ketrick (21) after winning a set against Northeastern in the YAIAA boys volleyball Championship in Dallastown on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

The league's first team included one player each from York Suburban (senior setter Luis Montalvo), York Catholic (senior setter John Forjan), Dallastown (junior outside Jaidyn Bethel) and Red Lion (sophomore outside Tyler Good).

Five local teams remain alive in the district playoffs as of Thursday morning. Central York, Northeastern and Red Lion all won their opening matches in the District 3 Class 3A tournament, while York Catholic earned a first-round win in the 2A bracket. York Suburban received a bye to the 2A quarterfinals and is set to host Northern York on Thursday night.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE 2023 BOYS' VOLLEYBALL ALL-STARS

Player of the Year: Gavin Meador, senior, L, Northeastern

FIRST TEAM

Dallastown's Jaidyn Bethel (13) against Dover during their boys volleyball game in Dallastown on Thursday, Apr. 20, 2023.

Mason Boyer, senior, OH, Central York

Tyler Good, sophomore, OH, Red Lion

Luis Montalvo, senior, S, York Suburban

Jaidyn Bethel, junior, OH, Dallastown

John Forjan, senior, S, York Catholic

Hugh Rogers, sophomore, OH, Northeastern

SECOND TEAM

York Catholic's Brady Walker (3) agaisnt Northeastern during their boys volleyball match in Manchester on Thursday, Apr. 27, 2023.

Lance Shaffer, sophomore, S, Central York

Ethan Schick, senior, MH, Northeastern

Brady Walker, senior, RS, York Catholic

Donovan Burris, senior, RS, Central York

Trevor Ketrick, junior, OH, Central York

Luke Forjan, senior, York Catholic

Zach Kilpatrick, senior, RS, Northeastern

THIRD TEAM

York Catholic’s Nick Moir, right, hits the ball across the net while York Suburban’s Luis Montalvo, left, and Kevin Bryant defend during boys’ volleyball action at York Catholic Middle & High School in York City, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Ryan Roberts, junior, L, Central York

Jackson Bryant, senior, MH, York Suburban

Matt Miller, senior, MH, Red Lion

Kevin Bryant, senior, MH, York Suburban

Ryan Kinney, senior, MH, Northeastern

Christian Bucks, junior, OH, Central York

Luke Fureman, senior, OH, Dallastown

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Red Lion's Justin Fry (5) against Eastern York during their boys volleyball match in Red Lion on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Koltrin Forry, sophomore, OH, Northeastern

Tyler Finch, senior, S, Northeastern

Nathan Efiom-Ekaha, junior, OH, York Suburban

Evan Schmidt, senior, S, Dallastown

Noah Haines, senior, S/OH, New Oxford

Landon Day, senior, OH, Dover

Aaron Hildebrand, freshman, OH, Eastern York

Camden Sterner, senior, L, Spring Grove

Justin Fry, junior, L, Red Lion