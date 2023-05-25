York-Adams League coaches select 2023 boys' volleyball all-stars

The York-Adams League has announced its boys' volleyball all-stars for the 2023 season.

League coaches selected first, second and third teams, as well as a Player of the Year. All 21 all-star team selections came from the league's six district playoff teams — Central York, Northeastern, York Suburban, York Catholic, Dallastown and Red Lion.

Northeastern senior libero Gavin Meador was named the league's Player of the Year after leading the Bobcats to a share of the YAIAA regular-season title and a tournament title game appearance, as well as a tournament victory at Central York's Koller Classic in April. In 91 sets across all competitions, per Northeastern's MaxPreps page, Meador tallied 396 digs, 28 service aces, 29 assists and seven kills.

Meador's all-star teammates include sophomore outside hitter Hugh Rogers (first team); senior middle hitter and return specialist Zach Kilpatrick (second team); and senior middle hitter Ryan Kinney (third team). Sophomore outside hitter Koltrin Forry and senior setter Tyler Finch were named honorable mentions.

Central York, the league tournament champion, had six standouts recognized as all-stars. Senior outside hitter Mason Boyer was named to the first team, while senior return specialist Donovan Burris, junior outside Trevor Ketrick and sophomore setter Lance Shaffer all made the second team. Junior outside Christian Bucks and libero Ryan Roberts were third-team selections.

The league's first team included one player each from York Suburban (senior setter Luis Montalvo), York Catholic (senior setter John Forjan), Dallastown (junior outside Jaidyn Bethel) and Red Lion (sophomore outside Tyler Good).

Five local teams remain alive in the district playoffs as of Thursday morning. Central York, Northeastern and Red Lion all won their opening matches in the District 3 Class 3A tournament, while York Catholic earned a first-round win in the 2A bracket. York Suburban received a bye to the 2A quarterfinals and is set to host Northern York on Thursday night.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE 2023 BOYS' VOLLEYBALL ALL-STARS

Player of the Year: Gavin Meador, senior, L, Northeastern

FIRST TEAM

Mason Boyer, senior, OH, Central York

Tyler Good, sophomore, OH, Red Lion

Luis Montalvo, senior, S, York Suburban

Jaidyn Bethel, junior, OH, Dallastown

John Forjan, senior, S, York Catholic

Hugh Rogers, sophomore, OH, Northeastern

SECOND TEAM

Lance Shaffer, sophomore, S, Central York

Ethan Schick, senior, MH, Northeastern

Brady Walker, senior, RS, York Catholic

Donovan Burris, senior, RS, Central York

Trevor Ketrick, junior, OH, Central York

Luke Forjan, senior, York Catholic

Zach Kilpatrick, senior, RS, Northeastern

THIRD TEAM

Ryan Roberts, junior, L, Central York

Jackson Bryant, senior, MH, York Suburban

Matt Miller, senior, MH, Red Lion

Kevin Bryant, senior, MH, York Suburban

Ryan Kinney, senior, MH, Northeastern

Christian Bucks, junior, OH, Central York

Luke Fureman, senior, OH, Dallastown

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Koltrin Forry, sophomore, OH, Northeastern

Tyler Finch, senior, S, Northeastern

Nathan Efiom-Ekaha, junior, OH, York Suburban

Evan Schmidt, senior, S, Dallastown

Noah Haines, senior, S/OH, New Oxford

Landon Day, senior, OH, Dover

Aaron Hildebrand, freshman, OH, Eastern York

Camden Sterner, senior, L, Spring Grove

Justin Fry, junior, L, Red Lion