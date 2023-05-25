York-Adams League coaches select 2023 boys' volleyball all-stars
The league announced its Player of the Year alongside three all-star teams and honorable mentions.
The York-Adams League has announced its boys' volleyball all-stars for the 2023 season.
League coaches selected first, second and third teams, as well as a Player of the Year. All 21 all-star team selections came from the league's six district playoff teams — Central York, Northeastern, York Suburban, York Catholic, Dallastown and Red Lion.
Northeastern senior libero Gavin Meador was named the league's Player of the Year after leading the Bobcats to a share of the YAIAA regular-season title and a tournament title game appearance, as well as a tournament victory at Central York's Koller Classic in April. In 91 sets across all competitions, per Northeastern's MaxPreps page, Meador tallied 396 digs, 28 service aces, 29 assists and seven kills.
Meador's all-star teammates include sophomore outside hitter Hugh Rogers (first team); senior middle hitter and return specialist Zach Kilpatrick (second team); and senior middle hitter Ryan Kinney (third team). Sophomore outside hitter Koltrin Forry and senior setter Tyler Finch were named honorable mentions.
Central York, the league tournament champion, had six standouts recognized as all-stars. Senior outside hitter Mason Boyer was named to the first team, while senior return specialist Donovan Burris, junior outside Trevor Ketrick and sophomore setter Lance Shaffer all made the second team. Junior outside Christian Bucks and libero Ryan Roberts were third-team selections.
The league's first team included one player each from York Suburban (senior setter Luis Montalvo), York Catholic (senior setter John Forjan), Dallastown (junior outside Jaidyn Bethel) and Red Lion (sophomore outside Tyler Good).
Five local teams remain alive in the district playoffs as of Thursday morning. Central York, Northeastern and Red Lion all won their opening matches in the District 3 Class 3A tournament, while York Catholic earned a first-round win in the 2A bracket. York Suburban received a bye to the 2A quarterfinals and is set to host Northern York on Thursday night.
YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE 2023 BOYS' VOLLEYBALL ALL-STARS
Player of the Year: Gavin Meador, senior, L, Northeastern
FIRST TEAM
Mason Boyer, senior, OH, Central York
Tyler Good, sophomore, OH, Red Lion
Luis Montalvo, senior, S, York Suburban
Jaidyn Bethel, junior, OH, Dallastown
John Forjan, senior, S, York Catholic
Hugh Rogers, sophomore, OH, Northeastern
SECOND TEAM
Lance Shaffer, sophomore, S, Central York
Ethan Schick, senior, MH, Northeastern
Brady Walker, senior, RS, York Catholic
Donovan Burris, senior, RS, Central York
Trevor Ketrick, junior, OH, Central York
Luke Forjan, senior, York Catholic
Zach Kilpatrick, senior, RS, Northeastern
THIRD TEAM
Ryan Roberts, junior, L, Central York
Jackson Bryant, senior, MH, York Suburban
Matt Miller, senior, MH, Red Lion
Kevin Bryant, senior, MH, York Suburban
Ryan Kinney, senior, MH, Northeastern
Christian Bucks, junior, OH, Central York
Luke Fureman, senior, OH, Dallastown
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Koltrin Forry, sophomore, OH, Northeastern
Tyler Finch, senior, S, Northeastern
Nathan Efiom-Ekaha, junior, OH, York Suburban
Evan Schmidt, senior, S, Dallastown
Noah Haines, senior, S/OH, New Oxford
Landon Day, senior, OH, Dover
Aaron Hildebrand, freshman, OH, Eastern York
Camden Sterner, senior, L, Spring Grove
Justin Fry, junior, L, Red Lion