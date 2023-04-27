Local roundup: Northeastern boys' volleyball holds off York Catholic in 5 sets

Staff Report

Northeastern boys' volleyball remained alone atop the York-Adams League standings with a thrilling five-set victory over York Catholic on Thursday night in Manchester.

The Bobcats didn't have it easy after winning the first two sets 25-16 and 25-18. The visiting Fighting Irish staved off a sweep to take the third set 26-24, then captured the fourth frame 25-19 to send the match the distance. But Northeastern took the final set, 15-12, to put the match away.

Koltrin Forry led the Bobcats (9-1, 8-0) with 15 kills, eight digs and three aces. Tyler Finch had 25 assists, 10 digs and three blocks. Ethan Schick added 12 kills, while Gavin Meador had 20 digs and three aces.

For the Irish (11-3, 7-2), Brady Walker had 15 kills and 13 digs; John Forjan had 41 assists and six digs; and Luke Forjan had 15 kills and 12 digs.

MORE BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Dallastown 3, New Oxford 2

Red Lion 3, Spring Grove 2

York Suburban 3, Dover 0

West York 3, Kennard-Dale 1

BOYS' LACROSSE

Dallastown 11, Susquehannock 6

Red Lion 22, Eastern York 8

Spring Grove 10, Delone Catholic 9

Central York 16, West York 3

New Oxford 18, Kennard-Dale 6

York Catholic 15, York Suburban 5

South Western 24, Dover 2

GIRLS' LACROSSE

York Catholic 21, York Suburban 1: At York Catholic, Katie Bullen led the Irish (10-3, 8-2) to the easy league victory by scoring five goals and adding two assists. Teammates Jess Daugherty scored five goals; Sarah Perry had three goals and four assists; Delaney Staples scored four; and Anna Seufert scored two goals and added two assists. Cambria Rice scored the lone goal for the Trojans (3-9, 2-8).

Central York 17, West York 6

Susquehannock 14, Dallastown 4

South Western 24, Dover 4

BASEBALL

Dallastown 3, Northeastern 2 (9 innings): At Dallastown, Micah Eveler's two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth scored Travis Reding from second to clinch the Division I walk-off victory for the Wildcats (14-1, 11-0). Eveler finished the game 2 for 4, while teammate Chandler Powell went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Starting pitcher Conner Barto threw 6 2/3 innings while striking out 10, walking one and allowing two earned runs to receive a no-decision, while relief pitcher Kamden Sowers threw the final 2 1/3 in shutout fashion to pick up the win. For the Bobcats (6-7, 5-4), Owen Wilhide pitched six innings while striking out eight, walking five, allowing three hits and one earned run to receive a no-decision.

Spring Grove 10, South Western 7: At Spring Grove, Nizeah Mummert went 2 for 4 at the plate with a triple, a double and five RBIs to lead the Rockets (7-7, 5-5) to the non-divisional crossover victory. Mummert also picked up the win on the mound, pitching 4 1/3 innings while striking out four, walking seven and allowing three earned runs. Teammates Ethan Fuhrman went 1 for 2 with three runs scored and an RBI, while Henry Rumbaugh was 1 for 1 with two runs scored and an RBI. For the Mustangs (5-7, 4-6), Landin Miller went 1 for 1 with two RBIs.

York Catholic 3, York Tech 2: At Spry, Logan Cheramie's two-out RBI single in the top of the seventh scored Brady Walker from second to break the 2-2 tie and give the Irish (4-9, 4-7 Division IV) the lead for good. For the game, Walker went 2 for 3 with a double and pitched the seventh inning to earn the save. Teammate Aiden Zallnick earned the win by throwing six innings, striking out 10 and allowing one earned run on three hits. For the Spartans (4-9, 2-8 Division IV), starting pitcher Ethan Shimmel threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out 12.

Bermudian Springs 6, Hanover 1: At York Springs, Nathan Keller led the Eagles (10-4) to the non-divisional victory by pitching five innings and allowing no earned runs on three hits while striking out five and walking five. Teammate Dylan Hubbard went 2 for 3 at the plate with a triple, two RBIs and one run scored. With the loss, Hanover falls to 9-5 overall.

Red Lion 14, York High 0 (5 innings): At Red Lion, Connor Lawrence, Braylon Roberts and Lane Heuer combined to throw a five one-hit innings with 11 strikeouts to lead the Lions (7-7, 6-5) to the Division I victory. Teammates Steven Bowman went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs, while Jimmy Stenger and Conner Decker went 2 for 3. With the loss, York High falls to 0-14 overall and 0-10 in the division.

Mount Calvary Christian 13, Christian School of York 3 (6 innings): At Cousler Park, the Defenders (2-8) trailed 8-2 after four innings of play and were unable to recover and dropped the CCAC home matchup. Eli Dinger led CSY at the plate by going 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Dallastown 2, Red Lion 0: At Red Lion, Gabby Fowler pitched a two-hit shutout and struck out 16 to lead the Wildcats (10-4, 9-1) to the Division I victory. Teammate Jenna Myers provided the offense when she connected for a two-run homer in the top of the fifth. Brooke Altland also went 2 for 4 for Dallastown. For the Lions (5-9, 5-6), Makayla Yelton pitched a complete game and allowed two earned runs to take the loss.

Northeastern 14, Susquehannock 2: At Glen Rock, Madison Redding went 3 for 3 with a two-run homer and three RBIs to lead the Bobcats (9-5, 8-3) to the Division II road victory. Teammate Mercy Smyser went 3 for 4 with three RBIs; Kalyn Markel went 2 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored; and Brooke Shorts threw a complete game and allowed two earned runs to pick up the win. Emily Karst went 2 for 3 with one and Jocelyn Davis went 2 for 4 for the Warriors (7-7, 6-5).

Eastern York 14, Bermudian Springs 5: At Wrightsville, Alexis Kirkessner led the Golden Knights (9-4, 9-2) to the Division III victory by going 2 for 4 with four RBIs. She also pitched the first six innings while striking out six, walking one and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. Teammate Kendal Hengst went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, while Lauren Stiffler went 2 for 4 and drove in three. For the Eagles (3-13, 3-8) Lauren Bledsoe went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and one run scored.

Exeter Township 7, Central York 6: At Central York, the Panthers (9-5) plated five runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it a one run game but were unable to find an equalizer in the seventh and dropped the non-league contest. Ella Heap went 4 for 4 with four stolen bases and an RBI, while teammates Claire Bohannon was 2 for 4 and Ellie Lamer went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Spartans split doubleheader with Widener: At York College, the Spartans (19-17, 14-9) fell 10-0 before winning 1-0 against their MAC Commonwealth foe. Brandon Purdy pitched six innings, allowed three hits and struck out seven in the second game, with reliever Ethan Kennedy shutting the door in the seventh. Gabe Trevena's RBI single in the third scored Emidio Bucci for the lone run of the game, while Jacob Deimling went 2 for 3 at the plate. In game one, Robby Elzinga (Northeastern) went 2 for 3 with a double.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

York College 9, Widener 1 (5 Innings): At York College, Natalie Rietema led the Spartans (14-18, 7-5) to the MACC home victory by throwing allowing a run on two hits with six strikeouts in five innings. Teammate Morgan Sauers went 2 for 2 at the plate with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Taylor Walls and Bri McKeown went 1 for 2 with two RBIs apiece.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

Spartans advance to MAC Commonwealth championship match: At York College, the Spartans (12-5) defeated Alvernia 5-1 in the MACC semifinals to advance to the championship match against Lebanon Valley on Saturday. The Spartans received a singles victory from Morrissey Walsh; Elsa Oestermarker and Brianna Rohrer won the No. 1 doubles match; and Hannah Sult (Dallastown) and Bri Serruto (Kennard-Dale) won the No. 2 doubles match.