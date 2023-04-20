Local roundup: Central York boys' volleyball sweeps Red Lion for another big win

Staff Report

Central York boys' volleyball picked up its second statement sweep of the week Thursday night, taking out Red Lion in commanding fashion at home.

The Panthers (5-1, 5-1) won by set scores of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-14. After handing York Catholic its first league defeat on Tuesday, Central remained tied for second in the loss column behind only unbeaten Northeastern. The Lions fell back to 5-2 in the league and 6-3 overall.

Christian Bucks led the Panthers with nine kills. Teammate Mason Boyer had seven kills and six digs; Donovan Burris tallied seven kills; and Lance Shaffer had 28 assists and four digs.

Red Lion's Tyler Good had 13 kills and three digs, while Jacob Shaffer had eight kills.

MORE BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, West York 0: At York Catholic, the Irish (9-2, 7-1) won the league matchup by the scores of 25-12, 25-17, 25-19. Luke Forjan led the Irish individually with 16 digs and seven kills, while teammates Brady Walker had eight kills and seven digs, John Forjan had 36 assists, 12 digs, and Nick Moir had six kills, 10 digs and four blocks. With the loss, West York falls to 1-11 overall and 0-8 in the league.

Northeastern 3, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, the Bobcats (7-1, 6-0) won the league matchup by the scores of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-13. Hugh Rogers led Northeastern with 13 kills and seven digs. Teammate Tyler Finch had 23 assists and six digs, while Koltrin Forry had 11 kills and six digs. No statistics were available for the Rockets (2-6, 2-5).

New Oxford 3, Susquehannock 0: At Glen Rock, the Colonials (5-5, 5-3) won the league matchup by the scores of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-19. Noah Haines led the visitors with six kills and 14 digs. Teammates Jackson Wolfe had eight kills and 13 digs, while Evan Strausbaugh had 13 assists, three aces and six digs. No statistics were available for the Warriors (4-7, 3-6).

Dallastown 3, Dover 0

York Catholic 3, West York 0

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Susquehannock 11, York Catholic 5: At Glen Rock, Bella Kachick scored four goals and added three assists to lead the Warriors (47-3, 7-2) to the league victory. Teammates Rachel Stiffler and Mackenzie Dryden scored three goals apiece. Sarah Perry had a goal and an assist for the Irish (8-3, 6-2).

New Oxford 26, Dover 7: At Dover, Ally Mathis scored eight goals and added four assists to lead the Colonials (5-4, 4-3) to the league victory. Teammate Sydney Winpigler tallied seven goals and four assists, while Cameryn Cohee scored four goals and added an assist. Jenna Davis had four goals for the Eagles (4-5, 3-4), while Nena Menard scored twice.

Dallastown 11, South Western 9

Spring Grove 14, Central York 5

BOYS' LACROSSE

West York 19, York Suburban 5: At West York, Jaidyn Wilkins scored seven goals and added two assists to lead the Bulldogs (3-8, 2-7) to the league victory. Teammate Nasir Jones scored six goals; Tyler Michael scored two goals and added five assists; and Anthony King scored two goals and added two assists. Reed Hunt scored three goals and added two assists for the Trojans (1-8, 1-8).

Dallastown 21, South Western 7

Susquehannock 11, York Catholic 2

Central York 20, Spring Grove 0

New Oxford 27, Dover 12

Red Lion 23, Delone Catholic 0

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Susquehannock 90, Dover 56: At Dover, Matthew O'Brien led the Warriors (4-0) to the Division II victory by taking first place in the 800, 1600 and 3200. Teammate Henry Kopp won the shot put and discus. For the Eagles (2-2), Jamari Robb won the 110 hurdles and triple jump, while teammate Phil Ford won the 100 and long jump.

York Tech 103, Bermudian Springs 46: At York Springs, the Spartans (4-0 Division III) were led individually by Eli Steel capturing the triple jump and javelin; Vinedine Edgar taking the 100 and 200; and Colton Baldwin winning the long jump and pole vault. For the Eagles (2-1 Division III), Bryce Harner won the 400 and high jump.

Littlestown 82, Biglerville 55: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts (2-3 Division III) were led individually by Zyan Herr capturing the 100 and 200, while Wyatt Stonesifer won the shot put and discus, while Dylan Herr took the 110 and 300 hurdles. For the Canners (0-3 Division III), Tyler Wolf won the 1600 and 3200.

New Oxford 101, York Suburban 49

Spring Grove 81, Northeastern 54

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Dover 86, Susquehannock 64: At Dover, Tristen Thomas led the Eagles (4-0) to the Division II victory by taking first place in the 100 and triple jump. For the Warriors (3-1), Nicole Dauberman captured first place in the 800, 1600 and 3200.

Bermudian Springs 90, York Tech 59: At York Springs, Lilyana Carlson and Alison Watts led the Eagles (3-0) to the Division III victory by each capturing three individual events apiece. Carlson won the pole vault, 100 and 300 hurdles, while Watts captured the 200, triple jump and high jump. For the Spartans (2-2), Tasiyah Johnson won the 100 and 400, while Madeline Murphy claimed the 800 and 1600.

Biglerville 68, Littlestown 57: At Littlestown, Heylee Smith led the Canners (1-2) to the Division III victory by taking first place in the discus and javelin. For the Thunderbolts (0-5), Miranda King won the 100 and 200.

Eastern York 88, West York 60: At Eastern York, Kendell Felix led the Golden Knights (2-3) to the Division II victory by capturing first place in the javelin, discus and high jump. Teammate Halana Brubaker won the 100 and 200, while Kaydence Strange won the 1600 and 3200. For the Bulldogs (1-3), Lily Weaver won the long jump, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

York Suburban 76, New Oxford 74

Spring Grove 75, Northeastern 74

BOYS' TENNIS

Central York 4, York Suburban 1: At Central York, the Panthers (7-7, 5-3) received straight-set singles wins from Kai MacLennan, Josh Haupt and Owen McClure to help them secure the Division I victory. In doubles, Andrew Gao and Joey Bevivino combined to win a doubles match for the Panthers. For the Trojans (4-8, 3-5), Jacob Peterson and Carson Lehman combined to win a doubles match. Both teams have now completed divisional play.

Hanover 5, Dover 0: At Hanover, the Nighthawks (10-2) received straight-set singles victories from Chalie Zitto, Brian Corona and Cullen Nakielyn to help them secure the non-divisional win. Dover falls to 0-14 overall with the loss.

Dallastown 3, Hempfield 2

South Western 4, Susquehannock 1

Red Lion 5, Ephrata 2

Littlestown 4, Spring Grove 1

BASEBALL

Red Lion 13, Dover 2: At Dover, Connor Lawrence pitched a complete game on the mound, striking out 11 and allowing just three hits, to lead the Lions (4-7, 4-5) to the non-divisional crossover victory. Lawrence also went 3 for 3 at the plate, including a triple. Teammate Lane Heuer went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Jason Krieger went 2 for 2 with a triple and three RBIs. For the Eagles (2-9, 1-7), Parker Bankowski went 2 for 3 and drove in two.

Mount Calvary Christian 3, York Catholic 0: At Palmyra, Chargers starting pitcher David Zamora threw a one-hit shutout and fanned 13 to stifle the Irish (3-8) at the plate. Brady Walker's double was the lone hit for York Catholic. He also started on the mound and allowed one earned run in four innings to take the loss.

SOFTBALL

Littlestown 7, Boiling Springs 4: At Boiling Springs, Chelsey Stonesifer pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts to lead the Thunderbolts (11-0) to the non-league victory. Stonesifer also went 2 for 4 at the plate, including a solo homer in the top of the second, and finished with two RBIs. Teammate Libby Brown went 3 for 4.