Local roundup: Northeastern boys' volleyball wins 4-set thriller over York Suburban

Staff Report

Northeastern and York Suburban boys' volleyball had Thursday's meeting against one another circled all winter. And when the clash between reigning York-Adams League co-champions arrived, it certainly reached the hype.

The Bobcats went on the road and took down Suburban in four sets, winning by scores of 26-24, 22-25, 25-18 and 26-24.

Northeastern improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the YAIAA with the victory. The Trojans suffered their first official loss of the season, falling to 4-1 (4-1).

Koltrin Forry led the Bobcats with 23 kills and 16 digs, while Hugh Rogers added 13 kills and 13 digs. Chase Almes and Tyler Finch tallied 26 and 18 assists, respectively.

Four Trojans had double-digit kills in the loss, with Jackson Bryant notching 12 while Kevin Bryant, Gavin Krodel and Nathan Efiom-Ekaha each registered 10. Efiom-Ekaha also led the hosts with 15 digs, followed by Connor Hayes' 13. Setter Luis Montalvo added nine digs and 32 assists.

York Suburban will visit new York-Adams League contender York Catholic next Tuesday. Northeastern's next league match is scheduled for April 18 against West York.

MORE BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, New Oxford 0: At York Catholic, the Irish (7-0, 5-0) won the league match by the scores of 25-12, 25-18 and 25-20. Luke Forjan led the hosts individually with 10 kills and 11 digs. Teammate John Forjan had 25 assists and 11 digs, while Brady Walker had eight kills and seven digs. With the loss, New Oxford falls to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the league.

Dallastown 3, Eastern York 0

Central York 3, West York 0

Hershey 3, Spring Grove 0

Red Lion 3, Dover 0

BOYS' LACROSSE

Susquehannock 18, South Western 2: At Hanover, Doug Reinecke scored a game-high six goals to lead the Warriors (7-0, 5-0) to the league victory. Teammate Tristan Coleman scored three goals and added three assists; Owen McFadden scored four goals; and Dominic Eckels scored twice with an assist. With the loss, South Western falls to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the league.

New Oxford 14, York Catholic 7

Central York 16, Kennard-Dale 4

Dover 11, Delone Catholic 6

Red Lion 7, West York 2

York Suburban 9, Spring Grove 6

GIRLS' LACROSSE

South Western 7, Susquehannock 6: At Glen Rock, the Mustangs (6-0, 5-0) netted the final three goals in the match, including Lexi Plesic's game-winner at the 1:07 mark. Plesic recorded a hat trick in the game, while teammate Leah Leonard scored twice. Mackenzie Dryden registered a hat trick for the Warriors (3-3, 3-2).

York Catholic 18, New Oxford 16: At York Catholic, Katie Bullen led the Irish (6-1, 4-0) to the league victory by scoring seven goals and adding an assist. Teammate Jess Daugherty scored four goals and added five assists, while Sarah Perry had three goals four assists. Ally Mathis scored six goals and had an assist for the Colonials (2-4, 2-3), while teammate Sydney Winpigler had five goals and three assists.

Kennard-Dale 21, Central York 1

Spring Grove 15, York Suburban 7

BASEBALL

York Suburban 5, Delone Catholic 0: At York Suburban, pitchers Luke Andricos and Turner Hare combined for a no-hitter to lead the Trojans (2-4) to the non-divisional victory. The duo struck out seven and walked seven in the win. Andricos also went 1 for 2 at the plate with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. Teammate Ty Pridgen went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Delone Catholic fell to 4-2 overall with the loss.

York Catholic 12, Bermudian Springs 9: At York Catholic, the Irish (3-3, 3-2) trailed 7-3 going into the bottom of the sixth but rallied for nine runs to take the lead and held on for the non-divisional crossover victory. Luke Campbell drilled a three-run homer with one out and Brady Walker had a two-run double to highlight the rally. Campbell finished 3 for 3 with four RBIs, while Walker was 2 for 4 with a homer in the fifth and four RBIs. For the Eagles (3-3, 2-1), Lucas Zepp hit a two-run homer in the seventh and Dylan Hubbard launched a solo shot in the fourth.

New Oxford 11, York High 0 (5 innings): At New Oxford, the trio of Brennan Holmes, Zach Shafer and Kristian Wolfe combined to throw a five-inning shutout and lead the Colonials (4-3, 4-1) to the crossover victory. They combined to strike out nine, walk five and allow just two singles. Kolton Haifley went 2 for 3, including solo homer in the bottom of the second, while Devin Ryan was 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Eddie Falcon went 2 for 2 for the Bearcats (0-7, 0-5).

South Western 10, Eastern York 3: At Wrightsville, the Mustangs (1-3) plated six runs in the top of the seventh to pull away and capture the non-divisional victory. Austin Winkler hit a two-run triple to highlight the rally and finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs for the game. Teammate Landon Eyster went 3 for 4. For the Golden Knights (1-6), Simon Lipsius went 1 for 3 with two RBIs for the Golden Knights (1-6).

Exeter Township 11, Central York 10: At Exeter Township, the Eagles host plated five runs in the bottom of the seventh to capture the non-league walk-off victory. For the Panthers (4-3), Kenny Laughman went 3 for 5 at the plate with three RBIs, while Ethan Reibold went 2 for 5 and knocked in one.

Daniel Boone 2, Northeastern 1: At Daniel Boone, the Blazers broke the 1-1 deadlock when they plated a walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh. For the Bobcats (3-4), Nate Moser started the game on the mound and threw five innings with seven strikeouts, two walks and four hits allowed. Moser also went 1 for 2 at the plate, while Brandon Charleston went 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored.

Big Spring 6, Biglerville 4: At Biglerville, the Canners (1-5) plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the rally came up short and they dropped the non-league matchup. Gavin Althoff led the Biglerville offense by going 4 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs and one run scored. Teammate Kolton Trimmer was 3 for 3.

Fairfield 28, Steel-High 1 (5 innings): At Steel-High, Connor Joy led the Green Knights (2-4) to the easy non-league road victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate Andrew Koons went 3 for 6 with four RBIs, while Eddie Eichenlaub was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

SOFTBALL

Littlestown 4, Biglerville 3: At Littlestown, Chelsey Stonesifer led the Thunderbolts (7-0, 5-0) to the non-divisional crossover victory by pitching five innings, striking out nine, walking two and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. Stonesifer also went 2 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored, while Emily Long was 2 for 3 with a double. Hannah Naylor went 2 for 3, launched a solo homer in the top of the seventh and collected two RBIs for the Canners (2-3, 2-3).

Red Lion 22, Dover 11: At Dover, the Lions (3-4, 3-2) plated seven runs in the top of the seventh to secure the non-divisional crossover victory. The host Eagles (1-5, 1-3) had scored seven in the bottom of the sixth to get within 15-11. Marisa Shuman went 4 for 6 with four RBIs to lead Red Lion, while Samantha Stenger and Alyssa Dennison tallied three hits apiece. Dover's Cameryn Sturgeon went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth and finished with three RBIs. Teammates Nora Craig and Kendall Noel each had two hits.

Ephrata 5, Dallastown 0: At Dallastown, the Wildcats (4-3) were only able to connect for four singles in the non-league loss. Alexi Dowell led the hosts at the plate by going 2 for 3, while Gabby Fowler pitched a complete game and allowed three earned runs to take the loss.

Camp Hill 23, Hanover 3 (3 innings): At Hanover, the Hawkettes (1-7) trailed 8-3 after the first inning but couldn't keep the game within reach. Sophia Rutledge led Hanover at the plate by going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

Northeastern 13, Kennard-Dale 1 (5 innings): At Fawn Grove, Mercy Smyser led the Bobcats (5-3) to the non-divisional victory by going 4 for 4 at the plate with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate Paige Reichard went 3 for 4 and drove in two, while Bobcats pitcher Brooke Shorts threw all five innings in the circle and allowed three hits and no earned runs. Kennard-Dale fell to 3-3 with the loss.

Bermudian Springs 14, York Catholic 1 (6 innings): At York Catholic, Ashynne Smith led the Eagles (3-4, 3-1) to the non-divisional crossover victory by allowing one earned run in four innings pitched. Teammate Chloe Birks went 2 for 3 with three runs scored. Addisyn Ness went 2 for 3 with an inside-the-park homer in the bottom of the fifth for the Irish (1-5, 0-5). Teammate Emily Raugh was also 2 for 3.

BOYS' TENNIS

South Western 4, Hanover 1

Susquehannock 3, York Suburban 2

Central York 4, Manheim Central 1

Bermudian Springs 5, York Country Day 0