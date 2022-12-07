York-Adams League fall standouts earn all-state recognition

Some of the biggest stars from the York-Adams League fall sports season have been recognized as all-state selections.

The Pennsylvania coaches' associations in soccer, field hockey and volleyball have all released their all-state teams in recent days and weeks. Each selection process seems to work slightly differently — field hockey has first and second teams, soccer makes selections by position and volleyball uses all-district voting to assemble the all-state squad.

More York-Adams standouts were honored in volleyball than in any other sport, which seems appropriate given that's where the league enjoyed the most postseason success. Four members of York Catholic's PIAA Class 2A silver medalist squad — Adeline Phillips, Carly Everett, Avery Heist and Ashley Patterson — earned first team all-district honors and landed on the all-state team. So did Campbell Chronister and Meredith Keefer from Delone Catholic, a District 3 Class 2A semifinalist.

Red Lion's Bhrooke Axe, Central York's Taryn Peters and York Suburban's Makenna Stockton were all named all-state selections in their respective classes.

The boys' soccer coaches recognized three players who earned at least a share of their YAIAA division's Player of the Year. Biglerville's Guillame Schmitz, the Co-POY in Division III, made the list alongside midfielders Harvin Flowers (New Oxford, D-II POY) and Evan Jennings (Northeastern, D-I Co-POY).

It was a similar story in girls' soccer, as York Suburban's Kirra Hyder and Dallastown's Annabelle Wunderlich were selected as all-state midfielders. Hyder led Division II in goals and was its Player of the Year, while Wunderlich shared the D-I POY honors with Wildcats teammate Maggie Groh.

No York-Adams League field hockey players were named to the all-state first team, but Eastern York goalkeeper Kendall Felix was a second-team honoree in Class 1A and Central York defender Kara Hazelton earning an honorable mention in Class 3A. Elsewhere in York County, Northern York's Evelyn Morris and Lillian Fringer made the Class 2A first team, with Olivia Anderson and Maura Simpson on the second team.

More:Local roundup: West York boys' basketball opens season with win

More:Determined Central York girls' basketball team off to roaring start

Here's the full list of the local stars that earned statewide recognition.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A: Bhrooke Axe, Red Lion; Taryn Peters, Central York

Class 3A: Makenna Stockton, York Suburban

Class 2A: Adeline Phillips, York Catholic; Carly Everett, York Catholic; Avery Heist, York Catholic; Ashley Patterson, York Catholic; Campbell Chronister, Delone Catholic; Meredith Keefer, Delone Catholic

FIELD HOCKEY

Class 3A

Honorable Mention: Kara Hazelton, Central York

Class 1A

Second Team: Kendall Felix, Eastern York

BOYS' SOCCER

Forward: Guillame Schmitz, Biglerville

Midfield: Harvin Flowers, New Oxford; Evan Jennings, Northeastern

GIRLS' SOCCER

Midfield: Kirra Hyder, York Suburban; Annabelle Wunderlich, Dallastown