Local sports roundup: York Catholic to play Freeport for state volleyball title

One night after the York Catholic girls' volleyball team secured its spot in the PIAA Class 2A state championship match, the Fighting Irish learned they would face Freeport on Saturday for the title.

The Yellowjackets took down Philipsburg-Osceola on Wednesday night in a match that was moved back due to inclement weather impacting travel conditions on Tuesday. Freeport, ranked No. 1 in the class by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association (PVCA), prevailed in a five-set thriller against the No. 3-ranked Mountaineers (12-25, 25-20, 25-18, 15-25, 15-8) at Punxsutawney High School.

York Catholic is No. 2 in the PVCA's Class 2A rankings, so Saturday's match at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg will be 1 vs. 2. The Irish have cruised through the state tournament thus far, beating both Parkway Center City and Tyrone in straight sets last week before Tuesday's four-set win over Notre Dame Green Pond. York Catholic needed to beat No. 5-ranked Trinity in the District 3 Class 2A final to even reach states.

That district title was the Irish's first since 2015, when they were a 1A program; head coach Phil Autrey's team had lost five straight district finals since then. This veteran group got over that hump, then they reached the school's first-ever state semifinal, and now they're one win away from hardware.

But they'll have to beat the best to be the best.

Only two York-Adams League teams remain in fall sports playoffs; Central York football will host Harrisburg on Friday night in the District 3 Class 6A semifinals. This week's local sports schedule has primarily been headlined by college basketball, which starts nearly a month earlier than high school. Here's what's happened around the county.

MONDAY

High School Ice Hockey (CPIHL)

Central York 8, Pottstown 1: At Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex, Kaleb Wyman led the Panthers (3-1) to the easy road victory by recording a hat trick and adding one assist. Teammates Anthony Woodward scored two goals and had two assists, while Luke Steward added three assists.

TUESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Penn State York 78, Penn State Brandywine 74: At Penn State Brandywine, the visitors outscored the home team 39-34 in the second half to take the lead and capture the road PSUAC victory. John John Gillespie led Penn State York with 25 points. Teammate Deriq Brown (New Oxford) knocked in 14 points, including a 9-of-10 night from the charity stripe, while Jon Ware and D'Andre Davis (York Catholic) each scored 10 points apiece. With the win, Penn State York improved to 6-1.

Women's College Basketball

Penn State Brandywine 60, Penn State York 53: At Penn State Brandywine, the home team led 27-19 at the half and went on to capture the PSUAC victory. For Penn State York, Desi Garcia-Hernandez knocked in 13 points, including three 3-pointers, while teammate Jillian Foster (Red Lion) also scored 13 points. With the loss, Penn State York fell to 3-1 on the young season.

WEDNESDAY

Women's College Basketball

York College 55, McDaniel 47: At York College, the Spartans led 28-19 at the half and went on to capture the non-conference home victory. Bradi Zumbrum (Delone Catholic) led the Spartans with 21 points and nine rebounds. Teammate Savannah Wilson knocked in 20 points, including three from behind the arch. York College won its first game of the season, improving to 1-3.

Men's College Basketball

Johns Hopkins 82, York College 63: At Baltimore, the Spartans trailed by just five at the half (36-31) but were unable to make the comeback and dropped the non-conference contest to the No. 10-ranked Blue Jays. Jackson Mascari and Kai Cipalla led the Spartans with 18 points each. With the loss, York College fell to 2-2 overall.

College Wrestling

TCNJ 31, York College 12: At York College, the Spartans trailed 16-12 with three matches left, but were unable to come up with anymore points and dropped the home match. Jared Kuhns (125) picked up a pin for the Spartans, who are 0-1 as a team.

THURSDAY

No live local events

FRIDAY

High school football

District 3 Class 6A semifinal: Harrisburg at Central York, 7 p.m.

High school ice hockey (CPIHL)

Schuylkill Valley at Dallastown (York City Ice Arena), 7:15 p.m.

College Swimming

York College at Franklin & Marshall Invite (Day 1), 10 a.m.

College Women's Basketball

Penn State New Kensington at Penn State York, 6 p.m.

College Men's Basketball

Penn State New Kensington at Penn State York, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Girls' Volleyball

PIAA Class 2A Championship Match: York Catholic vs. Freeport, 1 p.m., Cumberland Valley High School (Mechanicsburg)

College Swimming

York College at Franklin & Marshall Invite (Day 2), 10 a.m.

College Women's Basketball

Penn State Shenango at Penn State York, 1 p.m.

College Men's Basketball

Penn State Shenango at Penn State York, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

College Swimming

York College at Franklin & Marshall Invite (Final Day), 10 a.m.