Local playoff roundup: York Catholic girls' volleyball advances to state semifinals

York Catholic girls' volleyball is headed to the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

The Fighting Irish handled Tyrone in straight sets in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals at Greencastle-Antrim on Saturday afternoon, winning 25-14, 25-18, 25-23.

York Catholic will battle Notre Dame Green Pond at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the state semifinals, with the matchup taking place at Exeter Township High School in Reading. Should the Irish advance, the final is slated for 1 p.m. next Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Penn State York grabs USCAA runner-up finish: The Nittany Lions' postseason ended Saturday afternoon with a loss to Penn State Mont Alto, which also won a head-to-head matchup for the PSUAC tournament title last week. In the rematch in Virginia Beach, Va., Penn State York won a dramatic first set, 26-24, but dropped the final three frames 25-22, 25-14 and 25-21.

Jess Dunbar (Littlestown) topped York with 13 kills and 15 digs in the season's final match, while Makayla Dyson (South Western) chipped in nine kills, 24 assists and 19 digs. Jayda Simmons (Gettysburg) led the group with 24 digs.

Penn State York (24-7) started its three-day adventure at the Virginia Beach Field House with a pair of five-set victories in pool play over Cincinnati Clermont and Central Maine CC. On Friday afternoon, the Lions beat Johnson & Wales Charlotte in four sets.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

York College falls to No. 1-seed Salisbury: The Spartans' first-ever NCAA Tournament run is over in the second round, as the undefeated Sea Gulls scored the game's lone goal in the third quarter and kept York College off the scoreboard. Salisbury (18-0) had previously beaten the Spartans (16-6) earlier in the season.

Head coach Katie Fost's team set a school record for wins this season and finished second in the MAC Commonwealth behind regular-season and tournament champion Messiah. York College earned one of eight at-large bids to the 26-team tournament and beat DeSales University, 4-2, on home turf Wednesday.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

York College falls in NCAA Tournament first round: The Spartans earned their fourth Division III Tournament bid, and their first as an at-large selection, earlier in the week, but went one-and-done in the dance, losing 2-0 to Western New England at Misericordia on Saturday night.

York led 17-12 in shot attempts and 6-4 in shots on goal, but Golden Bears goalkeeper Brianna Carroll made six saves to keep the Spartans off the scoreboard. WNE scored on a corner kick in the 15th minute and a penalty in the 72nd.

The Spartans finished their season 12-5-4 overall, including a 6-0-2 conference record highlighted by snapping Messiah's 22-year league unbeaten streak. Western New England will play top-seeded Misericordia on Sunday.