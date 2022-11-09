Local sports roundup: Central York girls' volleyball ends season at Garnet Valley

Staff Report

The Central York girls' volleyball team ended its 2022 season Tuesday night with a 3-0 loss at Garnet Valley in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A state tournament.

The District 1 champion Jaguars won the matchup by the scores of 25-13, 25-10, 25-11.

The Panthers, who were the fourth seed from District 3, finished their season 16-4. Central York was 16-1 entering the district semifinals. The season included an outright York-Adams Division I title and the York-Adams League tournament championship.

OTHER GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL SCORES

York Catholic 3, Parkway Center City 0: At York Catholic, the District 3 champion Irish (21-2) cruised past the Bulldogs in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament by the scores of 25-4, 25-6, 25-9. Emily Raugh had eight kills, Reese Beck had six aces and Rachel Beck had 12 assists for York Catholic, which will play Tyrone in the quarterfinals on Saturday (time and place TBD).

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Penn State York 68, Harford Community College 58: At Penn State York, the Lions led 33-24 at the half and went on to capture the non-conference victory. Jayla Brown (New Oxford) led the home team with 17 points. Teammates Jillian Foster (Red Lion) and Desii Garcia-Hernandez each knocked in 13 points apiece. Penn State York improves to 3-0 with the win.

Johns Hopkins 68, York College 54: At Baltimore, the Spartans trailed 36-29 at the half and were unable to recover and dropped their season-opening road game. Bradi Zumbrum (Delone Catholic) led the Spartans individually with a game-high 25 points. Teammate Taylor Burda chipped in 12 points.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

York College 66, Dickinson 57: At Carlisle, the Spartans led 34-23 at the half and went on to capture their season opener on the road. Kai Cipalla led the Spartans with 16 points, Jackson Mascari scored 14 and Jayden Rowe added 12.

Penn State York 85, Harford Community College 73: At Penn State York, Deriq Brown (New Oxford) scored 30 points to lead the Lions offense to the non-conference victory. He went a perfect 13-of-13 from the charity stripe, knocked down three from downtown and grabbed 11 rebounds. Teammate John John Gillespie knocked in 13 points. With the win, Penn State York improves to 3-0.