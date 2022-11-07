York-Adams League coaches select 2022 girls' volleyball all-stars
The York-Adams League has announced its girls' volleyball all-stars for the fall 2022 season, as voted by league coaches.
All-county first and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, were selected for all three of the league's divisions. Each division also honored one standout with Player of the Year honors.
In Division I, Spring Grove junior outside hitter McKenzie Boyer was named Player of the Year for her all-around excellence. Boyer tallied 290 kills, 214 digs, 42 aces and 24 blocks in 69 regular-season sets played. Two of her Rockets teammates were named to the division's second team. Both division and league champion Central York and runner-up Dallastown had two players named to the first team (Taryn Peters and Makenzie Wright-Rawls for the Panthers; Sophia Okronley and Olivia Oppediasano for the Wildcats).
Division II Player of the Year Makenna Stockton gave York Suburban a steady presence all season. The senior outside hitter racked up 172 kills, 204 digs and 55 aces in 55 sets. Trojan Colbie McKenna and Eleah Steiner both joined Stockton on the first team, while division co-champion West York also had two first-team honorees (MJ Rupp and Faith Walker).
Delone Catholic junior setter Campbell Chronister notched 565 assists in 68 sets en route to Division III Player of the Year honors. Chronister also finished the regular season with 120 digs, 54 aces and 44 kills. The division co-champion Squirettes had three other players — Emma Anderson, Denae Ballo and Meredith Keefer — selected to the first team. Eventual District 3 Class 2A champion York Catholic had two first-team and three second-team honorees, plus an honorable mention.
Two York-Adams teams remain in the postseason. Central York was the No. 2 seed in District 3 Class 4A and finished fourth in the district tournament, while York Catholic knocked off Trinity for its first district crown since 2015. Head coach Phil Autrey's Fighting Irish (21-2) will host Parkway Center City (19-3) on Tuesday night in the first round of states. Central York (16-3) visits District 1 Class 4A champion Garnet Valley (22-1) earlier in the evening.
YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL ALL-STARS
DIVISION I
Player of the Year: McKenzie Boyer, junior, OH, Spring Grove
First Team
Taryn Peters, junior, S, Central York
Makenzie Wright-Rawls, senior, MH, Central York
Sophia Okronley, senior, S/OH, Dallastown
Olivia Oppediasano, senior, RS, Dallastown
Bhrooke Axe, senior, MH, Red Lion
Lillian Sullivan, sophomore, MH, South Western
Second Team
Caitlin Munsky, junior, MH, Central York 11 MH
Shea Stevens, junior, L, Dallastown
Makenzie Adams, junior, OH, New Oxford
Katlyn Grempler, senior, OH, South Western
Mylie Ormond, senior, S, Spring Grove
Alayna Zeigler, freshman, OH, Spring Grove
Honorable Mentions
Emma Chataginer, sophomore, OH Central York 10 OH
Lauren Sommer, senior, L, Central York
Brooke Yankanich, senior, OH, Central York
Libby Bloss, junior, MH, Dallastown
Kira Lynch, sophomore, MH, Dallastown
Megan Adams, senior, MH, New Oxford
Alysa Dennison, senior, L, Red Lion
Alexiea Cornett, junior, MH, South Western
Halin Terreo, senior, S, York High
DIVISION II
Player of the Year: Makenna Stockton, senior, OH, York Suburban
First Team
Payton Bahoric, junior, MH, Dover
Anna-Marie Petricevic, junior, OH, Susquehannock
MJ Rupp, senior, S, West York
Faith Walker, junior, MH, West York
Colbie McKenna, freshman, OH, York Suburban
Eleah Steiner, senior, MH, York Suburban
Second Team
Gemma Galligani, senior, OH, Dover
Marley Leiphart, senior, L, Dover
Brooklyn Camara, senior, MH, Eastern York
Camryn Leslie, senior, MH, Northeastern
Emily Wright, senior, OH, Susquehannock
Ireland Cotton, senior, OH, West York
Anna Titter, senior, L, York Suburban
Honorable Mentions
Lily Forry, senior, L, Northeastern
Briley Jones, junior, L, Susquehannock
Leah Bazzle, junior, OH, West York
Elysa Myers, senior, L, West York
Aiva Duerr, junior, S, York Suburban
Carrie Stump, sophomore, MH, York Suburban
DIVISION III
Player of the Year: Campbell Chronister, junior, S, Delone Catholic
First Team
Emma Anderson, senior, L, Delone Catholic
Denae Bello, sophomore, OH, Delone Catholic
Meredith Keefer, sophomore, RS, Delone Catholic
Ellie Staub, senior, OH, Littlestown
Avery Heist, senior, MH, York Catholic
Adeline Phillips, senior, OH, York Catholic
Second Team
Ella Means, sophomore, OH, Bermudian Springs
Gracie Plunkert, sophomore, OH, Littlestown
Jenna Young, senior, RS, Littlestown
Carly Everett, senior, L, York Catholic
Ashley Patterson, junior, OH, York Catholic
Reese Beck, senior, S, York Catholic
Tiffani King, sophomore, OH, York Tech
Honorable Mentions
Lucy Peters, sophomore, RS, Bermudian Springs
Maddie Wagner, sophomore, S, Bermudian Springs
Kaitlyn Schwarz, junior, MH, Delone Catholic
Emma Flohr, junior, L, Fairfield
Bryonna Hatfield, senior, OH, Hanover
Miley Heath, sophomore, S, Hanover
Riley Stigler, sophomore, OH, Hanover
Makayla Branham, junior, S, Littlestown
Isabella MacCall, sophomore, RS, Littlestown
Beitris Boyreau-Millar, junior, S, York Catholic
Jenna Morris, senior, S, York Tech