High school roundup: York Suburban, Central York volleyball drop district third-place matches

Staff Report

Both York Suburban and Central York came up short in District 3 tournament third-place matches on Thursday night. The Class 3A Trojans ended their season with a 3-0 loss at Greencastle-Antrim, while the Class 4A Panthers will head into the state tournament coming off a 3-1 defeat against Ephrata.

At Central York, the No. 2-seed Panthers (16-2) dropped their match against the No. 4-seed Mountaineers by the scores of 24-26, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18. Brooke Yankanich had 12 kills and 15 digs for Central York; Emma Chataginer had 10 kills and three digs; and Mackenzie Wright-Rawls had seven kills. With the loss, Central York now moves on to the PIAA Class 4A tournament and will face the District 1 champion on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

In the Class 3A consolation match at Greencastle-Antrim, the No. 3-seed Trojans (15-5) fell to the top-seeded Blue Devils by the scores of 25-18, 27-25, 25-18. The loss ends York Suburban's season without a berth in the PIAA tournament. The Trojans shared the York-Adams Division II title this year.

OTHER GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL SCORES

District 3 Class 2A Championship Match

York Catholic 3, Trinity 1

COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER

MAC Commonwealth Semifinal

Messiah 6, York College 1: At Grantham, Ben Lefever led the nationally No. 1-ranked Falcons (18-0-1) to the 6-1 semifinal victory by scoring a goal and adding two assists. Teammate Matt McDonald added two goals. For the Spartans, Jake Mitzelfelt scored the lone goal, with Tyler Howlett adding the assist. With the loss, York College (10-6-3) has been eliminated from the tournament.