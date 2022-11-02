High school roundup: York Suburban, Central York drop 5-set district semifinals

Staff Report

Both York Suburban and Central York girls' volleyball entered the second week of District 3 tournament action knowing their seasons would not end Tuesday night. But each side left the floor heartbroken on Tuesday.

Suburban blew a two-set lead and fell in five sets at Twin Valley. The set scores were 24-26, 23-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-11. The No. 3-seed Trojans will be on the road against top-seeded Greencastle-Antrim on Thursday night, with the winner grabbing the third and final spot in the Class 3A state tournament. Twin Valley advanced to play Northern Lebanon for the championship.

Central York, meanwhile, had already clinched one of four spots in the Class 4A state tournament. But the second-seeded Panthers had their sights set on playing for the district title. Instead, they were sent to the third-place match by No. 3 Wilson, which prevailed on the road in five sets (25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 24-26, 15-13). Central will host No. 4-seed Ephrata at 7 p.m. Thursday.

OTHER GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

District 3 Class 2A semifinals

York Catholic 3, Bermudian Springs 0: At York Catholic, the Irish (20-2) defeated their York-Adams Division III rival Eagles by the scores of 25-18, 25-15, 25-18. Adeline Phillips and Avery Heist each had 12 kills, while Beitris Boyreau Millar had 20 assists and Ashley Patterson added 16 digs. With the win, York Catholic advances to the championship match against Trinity (19-2) at home at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Eagles (11-7) have now been eliminated.

Trinity 3, Delone Catholic 0: At Trinity, the Squirettes (16-6) dropped the semifinal match to the Shamrocks by the scores of 25-22, 25-10, 25-22. Meredith Keefer led Delone with 15 kills, while teammate Emma Anderson had 21 digs. With the loss, the Squirettes have been eliminated from the tournament.

BOYS' SOCCER

District 3 Class 2A semifinal

Lancaster Catholic 5, Biglerville 4: At New Oxford, the No. 2-seed Canners (18-3) were unable to outscore the third-seeded Crusaders and dropped the semifinal match. With the loss, Biglerville has now been eliminated from the tournament. All nine goals were scored in the first half of the match.