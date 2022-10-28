High school roundup: Central York girls' volleyball reaches district semifinals

Staff Report

Central York girls' volleyball advanced to the district semifinals and punched its ticket to the state tournament on Thursday night.

The No. 2-seed Panthers (16-1) shut out No. 7-seed Cumberland Valley to capture the District 3 Class 4A quarterfinal victory by the scores of 25-13, 28-26, 25-21.

Individually for the Panthers, Brooke Yankanich had 10 kills and 15 digs. Teammate Mackenzie Wright-Rawls had 13 kills, while Caitlin Munsky had 12 kills.

With the win, Central York moves on to the district semifinals against No. 6-seed Wilson at 7 p.m. next Tuesday. Top-seeded Hempfield and No. 4-seed Ephrata are on the other side of the bracket.

OTHER GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL SCORES

District 3 Class 4A quarterfinals

Hempfield 3, Dallastown 0: At Hempfield, the No. 8-seed Wildcats (18-7) were unable to capture a set and dropped the match to the No. 1-seed Black Knights by the scores of 25-12, 25-13, 25-16. With the loss, Dallastown has now been eliminated from the tournament.

District 3 Class 3A quarterfinals

York Suburban 3, West York 1: At York Suburban, the Trojans (15-4) captured the quarterfinal match by winning 25-18, 22-25, 26-24, 25-19. Makenna Stockton tallied 16 kills and 12 digs for the hosts, who overcame deficits of 19-9 and 24-17 in the third set. With the win, York Suburban moves on to the semifinals against Twin Valley on the road at 7 p.m. Tuesday. No. 6-seed West York (16-5) has been eliminated.

Twin Valley 3, Spring Grove 0: At Twin Valley, the defending Class 3A champion Rockets (15-7) dropped their quarterfinal match in straight sets by the scores of 25-13, 25-9, 25-22. McKenzie Boyer led the Rockets with 12 kills and 10 digs. Mylie Ormond had 17 assists and six digs, while Macey Baum had 19 digs. Spring Grove has been eliminated.

District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals

Delone Catholic 3, Lancaster Catholic 0: At McSherrystown, the No. 3seed Squirettes (16-5) won 25-12, 25-22, 25-22. Meredith Keefer led Delone with 21 kills and three digs, while Campbell Chronister had 38 assists, three aces and four kills. The Squirettes advance to the semifinals and will face Trinity on road at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Bermudian Springs 3, Linville Hill Christian 1: At Linville Hill Christian, the Eagles (11-6) captured the quarterfinal match by the scores of 25-10, 26-28, 25-20, 26-24. With the win, Bermudian Springs now moves on to the semifinals and will face No. 1-seed York Catholic (18-1) on the road at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

BOYS' SOCCER

District 3 Class 3A quarterfinals

Cocalico 1, Kennard-Dale 0: At Fawn Grove, the No. 4-seed Rams (17-3-1) were unable to find the back of the net and dropped the quarterfinal home match. With the loss, Kennard-Dale has been eliminated from the postseason.