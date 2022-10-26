High school roundup: Spring Grove volleyball rallies for district tournament win

Staff Report

One year after winning the PIAA Class 3A state title, Spring Grove girls' volleyball slipped to the No. 7 seed in District 3 this year. But the Rockets' latest playoff run is off to a strong start.

Spring Grove defeated Lampeter-Strasburg in the opening round of the District 3 Class 3A tournament Tuesday night. The Rockets won the home match in four sets, with scores of 21-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-17.

McKenzie Boyer had 16 kills and 18 digs to lead the Rockets, while teammate Mylie Ormond had 27 assists, seven digs and three kills.

With the win, Spring Grove (15-6) moves on to the quarterfinals and will face No. 2-seed Twin Valley on the road at 7 p.m. Thursday. A loss will end the Rockets' season, as only three teams from District 3 will qualify for the 3A state tournament.

OTHER GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL SCORES

District 3 Class 3A first round

York Suburban 3, Fleetwood 2: At York Suburban, the No. 3-seed Trojans (14-4) won the first round home match by the scores of 25-12, 25-27, 13-25, 25-14, 15-10. With the win, York Suburban moves on to the quarterfinals and will host West York at 7 p.m. Thursday.

West York 3, Susquehannock 1: At West York, the No. 6-seed Bulldogs (16-4) won by the scores of 17-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-11. Faith Walker led the hosts with 17 kills, while teammate Leah Bazzle had nine kills and 17 digs. West York moves on to the quarterfinals for a rubber match with York Suburban after a regular-season split. With the loss, Susquehannock has now been eliminated from the postseason.

District 3 Class 4A first round

Central York 3, Governor Mifflin 0: At Central York, the No. 2-seed Panthers (15-1) won the first-round home match by the scores of 25-12, 25-15, 25-8. They advance to the quarterfinals and will host Cumberland Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Dallastown 3, Mechanicsburg 1: At Dallastown, the No. 8-seed Wildcats (18-6) won the first-round home match by the scores of 17-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-17. With the win, Dallastown will face No. 1-seed Hempfield on the road at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Wilson 3, South Western 0: At Wilson, the No. 11-seed Mustangs (11-6) dropped the road match to the Bulldogs by the scores of 25-15, 25-20, 25-9. Katlyn Grempler had 13 digs and six kills for South Western, which was eliminated from the postseason with the loss.

GIRLS' TENNIS

New Oxford advances to quarterfinals of PIAA team tournament: At the Hershey Racquet Club, the Colonials (20-0) defeated Bethel Park, 3-1, to advance to the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 3A team tennis tournament. Anya Rosenbach and Allison Horick captured straight-set singles victories, while teammates Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss combined to win the No. 1 doubles match in straight sets. With the win, New Oxford now advances to play Spring-Ford at 4 p.m. Friday at the Hershey Racquet Club.

BOYS' SOCCER

District 3 Class 4A first round

Northeastern 3, Harrisburg 2: At Manchester, the No. 4-seed Bobcats (17-4) held off the visiting Cougars and went on to capture the first-round home victory. With the win, Northeastern moves on to the quarterfinals and will face No. 5-seed Chambersburg on Saturday at home with a time to be determined. The winner of that match will clinch a berth in the state tournament.

Hempfield 4, Red Lion 0: At No. 2-seed Hempfield, the 15th-seeded Lions (7-10) were unable to find the back of the net and dropped the first-round road contest. With the loss, Red Lion has been eliminated from the postseason.

Dallastown 4, Central York 2: At Dallastown, the No. 7-seed Wildcats (12-6-1) got the last laugh after two regular-season losses to the Panthers (10-7-1) by scoring two goals and winning the home match. Dallastown will face Hempfield in the quarterfinals, while Central York has been eliminated.

District 3 Class 2A first round

Dayspring Christian 2, Littlestown 1: At Hope Born Christ Church, the Thunderbolts (9-6-3) received an early second-half goal from Matthew Denault at the 28:52 mark to give them the lead, but the Warriors scored two unanswered goals to capture the first round victory and end Littlestown's postseason.

GIRLS' SOCCER

District 3 Class 4A first round

Dallastown 5, South Western 2: At Dallastown, Maggie Groh scored four goals and the No. 8-seed Wildcats (18-3-1) defeated the No. 9 Mustangs (17-4-1) for the fourth time this season. South Western, which only lost to Dallastown all year, has been eliminated.

Central Dauphin 11, Central York 0: At Landis Field, the No. 15-seed Panthers (12-9-1) were unable to find the back of the net and fell to the No. 2-seed Rams. With the loss, Central York has been eliminated from the postseason.

Penn Manor 3, Northeastern 0: At Penn Manor, the No. 13-seed Bobcats (13-5-2) were unable to find the back of the net and dropped the first-round match. Northeastern has been eliminated.

District 3 Class 2A first round

East Pennsboro 2, Eastern York 1: At Wrightsville, the No. 8-seed Golden Knights (7-11) were unable to find the equalizer and dropped the first-round home match to the Panthers. Eastern York has been eliminated.