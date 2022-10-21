High school roundup: Central York girls' volleyball secures division title

Staff Report

Central York girls' volleyball team captured the York-Adams Division I crown outright Thursday night, defeating second-place Dallastown in four sets at home.

The Panthers (11-1, 11-1) split the first two sets with the Wildcats (15-5, 9-3) before taking the final two frames and winning the match 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19.

Emma Chataginer led the Panthers individually with 13 kills, six aces and four digs. Teammate Mackenzie Wright-Rawls had 13 kills, while Brooke Yankanich had nine kills and 11 digs.

Central York will play Division III co-champion Delone Catholic in the quarterfinals of the York-Adams League tournament on Friday night, with the winner facing either York Catholic or Susquehannock in the semis. Dallastown will match up with Division II co-champ York Suburban, with West York and Spring Grove on the same side of the bracket.

OTHER GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL SCORES

York Catholic 3, Hanover 0: At Hanover, the Irish (17-1, 11-1 Division III) captured a piece of the divisional title by defeating the Hawkettes by the scores of 25-12, 25-9, 25-15. Adeline Phillips led the Irish with 10 kills and three aces. Teammate Avery Heist had 12 kills, three aces, while Beitris Boyreau-Millar had 18 assists, four aces and three digs. York Catholic now shares the crown with Delone Catholic (11-1), as the teams split their two meetings. With the loss, Hanover fell to 5-13 and finished league play 3-9.

South Western 3, New Oxford 0: At New Oxford, the Mustangs (11-5, 7-5 Division I) won the regular-season finale by the scores of 25-20, 25-18, 25-17. Lex Cornett led the Mustangs with 10 kills, while teammate Katlyn Grempler had 10 digs and five kills. With the loss, New Oxford fell to 5-12 (3-9).

Spring Grove 3, Red Lion 2: At Red Lion, the Rockets (13-5, 8-4 Division I) won the five-set road match 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 16-25, 18-16. Mackenzie Boyer led the Rockets with 23 kills, 12 digs and three blocks. Teammate Mylie Ormond had 41 assists, seven digs, four kills and three blocks. Red Lion closed the regular season at 8-10 (4-8).

Bermudian Springs 3, Fairfield 0: At York Springs, the Eagles (10-6, 8-4 Division III) won the regular-season finale by the scores of 25-9, 25-9, 25-6. Maddie Wagner and Courtney Wolf led the Eagles with four aces apiece. With the loss, Fairfield fell to 0-14 and finished division play 0-12.

West York 3, Hershey 1: At West York, the Bulldogs (15-4 overall) won the non-league home match by the scores of 25-9, 20-25, 25-8, 25-10. Leah Bazzle led the Bulldogs with nine kills and three aces. Teammate Faith Walker had eight kills and three aces.

Littlestown 3, York Tech 0: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts (8-8, 6-6 Division III) won 25-18, 25-11, 25-20. Makayla Branham led Littlestown with 22 assists, five digs and three aces. With the loss, York Tech finished the regular season 6-14 (3-9).

BOYS' SOCCER

York-Adams League semifinals

York Suburban 2, Northeastern 1: At Hanover, the Trojans (14-3-1) broke a 1-1 tie when they found the back of the net in the second half to clinch the York-Adams semifinal victory over the Bobcats (16-4). York Suburban will now face Kennard-Dale in the championship match on Saturday at Northeastern with a 5:30 p.m. kickoff. The Bobcats, after winning last year's tournament, will not get the chance to defend their title on home turf.

Kennard-Dale 1, Dallastown 0 (OT): At York Catholic, the Rams (16-1-1) broke the scoreless deadlock by finding the back of the net off a corner to capture the victory in overtime, advancing to Saturday's final against Division II rival York Suburban. Dallastown (11-6-1) was eliminated from the tournament with the loss.

GIRLS' SOCCER

York-Adams League semifinals

Dallastown 3, West York 0: At York Catholic, the Wildcats (16-3-1 overall) kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard and went on to capture the York-Adams semifinal victory. Dallastown will now move on to the championship match and face South Western at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Northeastern. West York (12-6-1) was eliminated with the loss.

South Western 4, Central York 2: At Hanover, the Mustangs (17-2-1) outscored their division rival and went on to capture the victory. South Western will face Dallastown in an all-Division I final Saturday. With the loss, defending tournament champion Central York (12-8-1) has been eliminated.