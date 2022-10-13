Central York girls' volleyball handles South Western at home

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

EMIGSVILLE – After upsetting red-hot Dallastown last week, the South Western girls’ volleyball team could have brought major chaos to the York-Adams League Division I standings Wednesday.

Central York, however, was not about to let that happen.

The Panthers, pushed atop the standings due to Dallastown’s loss last week, were eager to avoid a short stay in first place, and not even a setback in the opening set could derail them. Led by a strong attack, the trio of Caitlin Munsky, Emma Chataginer and Mackenzie Wright-Rawls combined for 28 kills to lead Central York to a 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-22 home victory.

“We just had to focus more,” Panthers setter Taryn Peters said. “We had to come with more energy. We had a lot of errors with serves in the first set and hitting and we just fixed it up and came back together.”

Munsky, who has come on of late to provide the Panthers (9-1 overall, 9-1 Division I) with a solid 1-2 middle combo alongside Wright-Rawls, was noticeable Wednesday in her ability to put balls away with solid pace throughout the night. That’s something Central York coach Nate Ocasio has been pleased to see from both of his middles.

“She got off to a very slow start,” Ocasio said of Munsky. “In Sets 3 and 4, she had five kills and no errors. And our other middle (Wright-Rawls) had 10 kills and just one error, so you have to give a bit of a shoutout to her as well.”

After evening the match in Set 2, the atmosphere in the Central gym grew excited as the fans were given a chance to win a free pizza if they could hit a pizza box on the other side of the court with their serve. Most of the serves were ugly and drew chuckles from both teams as they watched from the sidelines.

“It’s something I like to do to give back to the seniors,” Ocasio said of the event.

For Peters, who dished out 26 assists to go along with 12 digs in the victory, the breakaway from a grueling contest was somewhat needed.

“It put my mind in a different state,” Peters said. “It let me just forget about the game for a moment and it allowed us to get a whole new mindset.”

That mindset was being more aggressive with hits and serves. The Panthers cruised to a 25-12 win in Set 3 before closing it out in four.

Ocasio and his club hope that the momentum gained from getting past the Mustangs (9-4, 5-4) will carry over to a make-or-break schedule next week. The Panthers will visit Spring Grove (10-5, 6-3) before hosting Dallastown (13-4, 7-2) in their regular-season finale.

“We know that we have to start off strong and stay strong,” Peters said. “We can’t afford to really start out slow because they’re both really fast teams. We have to practice at that pace and just kind of go with it.”

Lily Sullivan and Lexie Cornett had nine kills apiece to lead the Mustangs. Kellyn Ford dished out 25 assists, while Maddy Hickman finished with 24 digs for South Western.