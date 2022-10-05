High school roundup: Red Lion girls' volleyball beats South Western in 5 sets

Staff Report

The Red Lion girls' volleyball team captured a back-and-forth road victory against York-Adams League Division I rival South Western in five sets.

At Hanover, the Lions (4-6, 3-5 Division I) won by the scores of 13-25, 26-24, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12. Lilly Sullivan led the Mustangs with 17 kills, five digs, while teammate Katlyn Grempler had 11 kills and 24 digs.

South Western falls to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the division with the loss.

OTHER GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL SCORES

Delone Catholic 3, Bermudian Springs 0: At York Springs, the Squirettes (11-3, 7-1 Division III) won the road divisional match by the scores of (26-24, 25-19, 25-19). Meredith Keefer led the visitors with 17 kills and six digs. Bermudian Springs fell 6-5 (5-3).

York Catholic 3, Littlestown 0: At York Catholic, the Irish (12-1, 7-1 Division III) won 25-15, 25-14, 25-15. Adeline Phillips led the Irish with nine kills, 11 digs and four aces. Teammate Paige O'Brien had 13 kills. With the loss, Littlestown falls to 5-7 (3-5).

York Tech 3, Hanover 1: At Spry, the Spartans (4-8, 3-5 Division III) won the home divisional match 25-16, 25-12, 21-25, 25-19. Tiffani King led the Spartans with three kills and three aces, while teammate Taylor Strickhouser had three kills. With the loss, Hanover falls to 3-9 (2-5).

Spring Grove 3, New Oxford 1: At Spring Grove, the Rockets (9-4, 5-3 Division I) won 24-26, 25-18, 25-19, 25-11. Alayna Zeigler led the hosts with 20 kills and 12 digs, while McKenzie Boyer had 13 kills and nine digs. New Oxford dropped to 5-6 (2-6).

Eastern York 3, Northeastern 1

GIRLS' SOCCER

West York 4, Eastern York 1: At West York, the Bulldogs (9-3, 6-2 Division II) received two goals apiece from Maddie Strayer and Teagan Paragon to help them secure the divisional home victory. Eastern York fell to 5-8 (5-5).

York Catholic 4, Littlestown 1: At Littlestown, Maddie Folkerts scored two goals to lead the Irish (6-8, 5-5 Division III) to the divisional road victory. Teammate Leah Gaito scored one goal and added one assist. Littlestown fell to 2-10 (1-9).

Delone Catholic 9, Hanover 0: At Hanover, Maddie O'Brien scored a hat trick for the Squiettes (10-2-1, 8-1-1 Division III) in the road divisional victory. Teammate Fina Mochi scored one goal and added three assists. Hanover is 0-13 (0-9).

New Oxford 1, York High 0

Red Lion 2, Spring Grove 0

BOYS' SOCCER

Central York 4, South Western 1

Eastern York 3, West York 1

York Suburban 1, New Oxford 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Conestoga Valley 2, Central York 1

Red Lion 2, York Suburban 1