District 3 girls' volleyball all-star teams are packed with York-Adams standouts
York-Adams League girls’ volleyball programs have enjoyed strong seasons this fall.
Spring Grove won a District 3 Class 3-A title by beating rival York Suburban in the championship match. Those two teams have also been ranked among the top five teams in the state all season in 3-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. The Rockets are currently ranked No. 1.
York Catholic, meanwhile, advanced to the district 2-A title match before falling to a powerhouse Trinity club ranked No. 2 in the state.
So, it’s not surprising that York-Adams players were well represented when the PVCA released its District 3 all-star teams.
The local league had 13 players earn first-team honors, while 24 total Y-A athletes were named to either a first team, a second team or a third team
Earning Class 4-A first-team honors were a pair of Central York players: Tehya Shaw, a 6-foot senior middle hitter, and Abbey Stiffler, a 5-foot, 8-inch senior setter. Shaw had previously been named the Y-A Division I player of the year. Those two players helped Central finish second in D-I behind Spring Grove.
In 3-A, Spring Grove had three first-team honorees: Hailey Wolfe, a 5-9 senior outside hitter; Nevaeh Wolfe, a 5-9 senior outside hitter; and Maddie Ruhland, a 5-8 senior setter.
Suburban had a pair of first-team 3-A selections: Eliana Rodgers, a 5-10 senior outside hitter, and Zoe Haines, a 6-0 senior opposite. Rodgers had previously been selected the Y-A D-II Player of the Year.
In 2-A, York Catholic featured three first-team picks: Adeline Phillips, a 5-9 junior outside hitter; Mia Citrone, a 5-5 senior libero; and Lindsey Beck, a 5-5 senior setter/outside hitter. Phillips was also the Y-A D-III Player of the Year.
Delone Catholic had two first-team players in 2-A: Olivia Snyder, a 5-5 senior libero/setter, and Makenna Mummert, a 5-8 senior outside hitter.
Littlestown’s Mikayla Orwig, a 6-1 senior outside hitter, also was recognized on the 2-A first team.
The other Y-A players earning district all-star honors were:
Central York’s Kara Davies, a 5-10 senior middle hitter, second team in 4-A.
Northeastern’s Ava Hunt, a 5-11 senior middle hitter, second team in 4-A.
South Western’s Sarah Nichol, a 5-10 senior middle hitter, second team in 4-A.
South Western’s Kya Rebert, a 5-8 senior outside hitter, second team in 4-A.
Dallastown’s Olivia Oppedisano, a 5-7 junior opposite hitter, third team in 4-A.
Spring Grove’s Mylie Ormond, a 5-7 junior middle hitter, second team in 3-A.
Delone Catholic’s Campbell Chronister, a 5-8 sophomore setter, second team in 2-A.
Delone Catholic’s Meredith Wilson, a 5-10 senior middle hitter, second team in 2-A.
Littlestown’s Maddie Dunbar, a 5-10 senior middle hitter, second team in 2-A.
Littlestown’s Carli Thayer, a 5-4 senior setter, second team in 2-A.
York Catholic’s Avery Heist, a 5-5 junior middle hitter, second team in 2-A.
PENNSYLVANIA VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
ALL-DISTRICT 3 TEAMS
CLASS 4-A
First Team
Allie Cummings, senior, 5-6, L, Hempfield.
Camille De LaTorre, senior, 5-10, RS, Hempfield.
Madeleine Forry, senior, 5-8, OH, Exeter.
Taylor Haupt, junior, 6-0, OH, Ephrata.
Kallee Locker, senior, 5-11, Opp, Elizabethtown.
Kassidy Means, sophomore, 6-1, OH, Wilson.
Izzy Reisinger, senior, 5-11, OH, Cumberland Valley.
Tehya Shaw, senior 6-0, MH, Central York.
Sydney Stewart, senior, 5-10, OH, Elizabethtown.
Abbey Stiffler, senior, 5-8, S, Central York.
Second Team
Anna Coulter, senior, 5-11, MH, Hershey.
Kara Davies, senior, 5-10, MH, Central York.
Rebecca Hartranft, junior, 5-7, OH, Conestoga Valley.
Ava Hunt, senior, 5-11, MH, Northeastern.
Airyanna Kline, sophomore, 6-3, MH, Wilson.
Joslene Morgan, senior, 5-11, MH, Hempfield.
Sarah Nichol, senior, 5-10, MH, South Western.
Cameryn Niedrowski, sophomore, 5-10, S, Wilson.
Kya Rebert, senior, 5-8, OH, South Western.
Katie Quesenberry, junior, 6-0, MH, Cedar Cliff.
Third Team
Ashley Donald, senior, 5-2, L, Waynesboro.
Grace Farlow, senior, 5-6, S/OH, Ephrata.
Raelyn Johnson, senior, 5-8, OH, Manheim Twp.
Sarah Journey, senior, 5-8, L, Manheim Twp.
Sofia Leaf, senior, 5-10, MH, Gov. Mifflin.
Katherine Nutt, senior, 5-8, OH, Hershey.
Olivia Oppedisano, junior, 5-7, O, Dallastown.
Jenna Gehris, senior, 5-7, S, Exeter.
Jordan Thomson, senior, 5-3, L, Cumberland Valley.
Abby Ziegler, senior, 5-10, OH, Cumberland Valley.
CLASS 3-A
First Team
Jillian Avadanian, senior, 5-6, L, Berks Catholic.
Kate Barbon, senior, 5-9, S, Berks Catholic.
Alyssa Green, senior, 5-7, S, Twin Valley.
Zoe Haines, senior, 6-0, O, York Suburban.
Madison Knier, junior, 5-11, MH, Manheim Central.
Emma Lessick, junior, 5-10, OH, Twin Valley.
Eliana Rodgers, senior, 5-10, OH, York Suburban.
Maddie Ruhland, senior, 5-8, S, Spring Grove.
Naveah Wolfe, senior, 5-9, OH, Spring Grove.
Hailey Wolfe, senior, 5-9, OH, Spring Grove.
Second Team
Laura Biegel, senior, 5-11, MH, Twin Valley.
Celesta Cook, senior, 5-9, MH. Fleetwood.
Addison Huber, freshman, 5-4, OH, Middletown.
Olivia Jones, sophomore, 5-7, O, Berks Catholic.
Emily Mullin, junior, 5-9, S/OH, Lampeter-Strasburg.
Mylie Ormond, junior, 5-7, MH, Spring Grove.
Carolina Reedy, senior, 5-9, OH, Berks Catholic.
Julliet Simmet, senior, 5-9, O, Twin Valley.
Lucy Stern, senior, 5-7, L, Garden Spot.
Grace Stoltzfus, senior, 5-9, S, Manheim Central.
Third Team
Lilly Bannister, sophomore, 6-4, O, Middletown.
Campbelle Dayley, junior, 5-7, MH, James Buchanan.
Ella Deck, senior, 5-4, S, Lancaster Catholic.
Marlee Johnson, senior, 5-9, MH, Big Spring.
Mattea Penner, senior, 5-8, OH, Big Spring.
Stephanie Pepe, senior, 5-4, OH, Octarara.
Anna Rainelli, junior, 5-3, L, Octorara.
Rachel Swank, senior, 5-6, OH, Northern Lebanon.
Samantha White, junior, 5-9, MH Northern Lebanon.
Delaney Yeakle, junior, 5-10, OH, Schuylkill Valley.
CLASS 2-A
First Team
Makenna Mummert, senior, 5-8, OH, Delone Catholic.
Olivia Snyder, senior, 5-5, L/S, Delone Catholic.
Mikayla Orwig, senior, 6-1, OH, Littllestown.
Jena Minnick, senior, 5-7, S, Trinity.
Heather Seubert, senior, 5-5, DS, Trinity.
Ryanne Whiteman, senior, 5-5, L, Trinity.
Olivia Zimmerman, senior, 5-10, OH, Trinity.
Lindsey Beck, senior, 5-5, S/OH, York Catholic.
Mia Citrone, senor, 5-5, L, York Catholic.
Adeline Phillips, junior, 5-9, OH, York Catholic.
Second Team
Lexi Loudon, senior, 5-11, MH, Boiling Springs.
Campbell Chronister, sophomore, 5-8, S, Delone Catholic.
Meredith Wilson, senior, 5-10, MH, Delone Catholic.
Maddie Dunbar, senior, 5-10, MH, Littlestown.
Carli Thayer, senior, 5-4, S, Littlestown.
Sammie McAuliffe, sophomore, 5-11, MH, Trinity.
Jessica Minnick, sophomore, 5-7, RS, Trinity.
Lauren Trumpy, senior, 6-4, MH, Trinity.
Adeline Woodward, sophomore, 5-7, OH, Trinity.
Avery Heist, junior, 5-5, MH, York Catholic.
