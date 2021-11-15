District 3 girls' volleyball all-star teams are packed with York-Adams standouts

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

York-Adams League girls’ volleyball programs have enjoyed strong seasons this fall.

Spring Grove won a District 3 Class 3-A title by beating rival York Suburban in the championship match. Those two teams have also been ranked among the top five teams in the state all season in 3-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. The Rockets are currently ranked No. 1.

York Catholic, meanwhile, advanced to the district 2-A title match before falling to a powerhouse Trinity club ranked No. 2 in the state.

So, it’s not surprising that York-Adams players were well represented when the PVCA released its District 3 all-star teams.

The local league had 13 players earn first-team honors, while 24 total Y-A athletes were named to either a first team, a second team or a third team

Earning Class 4-A first-team honors were a pair of Central York players: Tehya Shaw, a 6-foot senior middle hitter, and Abbey Stiffler, a 5-foot, 8-inch senior setter. Shaw had previously been named the Y-A Division I player of the year. Those two players helped Central finish second in D-I behind Spring Grove.

In 3-A, Spring Grove had three first-team honorees: Hailey Wolfe, a 5-9 senior outside hitter; Nevaeh Wolfe, a 5-9 senior outside hitter; and Maddie Ruhland, a 5-8 senior setter.

Suburban had a pair of first-team 3-A selections: Eliana Rodgers, a 5-10 senior outside hitter, and Zoe Haines, a 6-0 senior opposite. Rodgers had previously been selected the Y-A D-II Player of the Year.

In 2-A, York Catholic featured three first-team picks: Adeline Phillips, a 5-9 junior outside hitter; Mia Citrone, a 5-5 senior libero; and Lindsey Beck, a 5-5 senior setter/outside hitter. Phillips was also the Y-A D-III Player of the Year.

Delone Catholic had two first-team players in 2-A: Olivia Snyder, a 5-5 senior libero/setter, and Makenna Mummert, a 5-8 senior outside hitter.

Littlestown’s Mikayla Orwig, a 6-1 senior outside hitter, also was recognized on the 2-A first team.

The other Y-A players earning district all-star honors were:

Central York’s Kara Davies, a 5-10 senior middle hitter, second team in 4-A.

Northeastern’s Ava Hunt, a 5-11 senior middle hitter, second team in 4-A.

South Western’s Sarah Nichol, a 5-10 senior middle hitter, second team in 4-A.

South Western’s Kya Rebert, a 5-8 senior outside hitter, second team in 4-A.

Dallastown’s Olivia Oppedisano, a 5-7 junior opposite hitter, third team in 4-A.

Spring Grove’s Mylie Ormond, a 5-7 junior middle hitter, second team in 3-A.

Delone Catholic’s Campbell Chronister, a 5-8 sophomore setter, second team in 2-A.

Delone Catholic’s Meredith Wilson, a 5-10 senior middle hitter, second team in 2-A.

Littlestown’s Maddie Dunbar, a 5-10 senior middle hitter, second team in 2-A.

Littlestown’s Carli Thayer, a 5-4 senior setter, second team in 2-A.

York Catholic’s Avery Heist, a 5-5 junior middle hitter, second team in 2-A.

PENNSYLVANIA VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

ALL-DISTRICT 3 TEAMS

CLASS 4-A

First Team

Allie Cummings, senior, 5-6, L, Hempfield.

Camille De LaTorre, senior, 5-10, RS, Hempfield.

Madeleine Forry, senior, 5-8, OH, Exeter.

Taylor Haupt, junior, 6-0, OH, Ephrata.

Kallee Locker, senior, 5-11, Opp, Elizabethtown.

Kassidy Means, sophomore, 6-1, OH, Wilson.

Izzy Reisinger, senior, 5-11, OH, Cumberland Valley.

Tehya Shaw, senior 6-0, MH, Central York.

Sydney Stewart, senior, 5-10, OH, Elizabethtown.

Abbey Stiffler, senior, 5-8, S, Central York.

Second Team

Anna Coulter, senior, 5-11, MH, Hershey.

Kara Davies, senior, 5-10, MH, Central York.

Rebecca Hartranft, junior, 5-7, OH, Conestoga Valley.

Ava Hunt, senior, 5-11, MH, Northeastern.

Airyanna Kline, sophomore, 6-3, MH, Wilson.

Joslene Morgan, senior, 5-11, MH, Hempfield.

Sarah Nichol, senior, 5-10, MH, South Western.

Cameryn Niedrowski, sophomore, 5-10, S, Wilson.

Kya Rebert, senior, 5-8, OH, South Western.

Katie Quesenberry, junior, 6-0, MH, Cedar Cliff.

Third Team

Ashley Donald, senior, 5-2, L, Waynesboro.

Grace Farlow, senior, 5-6, S/OH, Ephrata.

Raelyn Johnson, senior, 5-8, OH, Manheim Twp.

Sarah Journey, senior, 5-8, L, Manheim Twp.

Sofia Leaf, senior, 5-10, MH, Gov. Mifflin.

Katherine Nutt, senior, 5-8, OH, Hershey.

Olivia Oppedisano, junior, 5-7, O, Dallastown.

Jenna Gehris, senior, 5-7, S, Exeter.

Jordan Thomson, senior, 5-3, L, Cumberland Valley.

Abby Ziegler, senior, 5-10, OH, Cumberland Valley.

CLASS 3-A

First Team

Jillian Avadanian, senior, 5-6, L, Berks Catholic.

Kate Barbon, senior, 5-9, S, Berks Catholic.

Alyssa Green, senior, 5-7, S, Twin Valley.

Zoe Haines, senior, 6-0, O, York Suburban.

Madison Knier, junior, 5-11, MH, Manheim Central.

Emma Lessick, junior, 5-10, OH, Twin Valley.

Eliana Rodgers, senior, 5-10, OH, York Suburban.

Maddie Ruhland, senior, 5-8, S, Spring Grove.

Naveah Wolfe, senior, 5-9, OH, Spring Grove.

Hailey Wolfe, senior, 5-9, OH, Spring Grove.

Second Team

Laura Biegel, senior, 5-11, MH, Twin Valley.

Celesta Cook, senior, 5-9, MH. Fleetwood.

Addison Huber, freshman, 5-4, OH, Middletown.

Olivia Jones, sophomore, 5-7, O, Berks Catholic.

Emily Mullin, junior, 5-9, S/OH, Lampeter-Strasburg.

Mylie Ormond, junior, 5-7, MH, Spring Grove.

Carolina Reedy, senior, 5-9, OH, Berks Catholic.

Julliet Simmet, senior, 5-9, O, Twin Valley.

Lucy Stern, senior, 5-7, L, Garden Spot.

Grace Stoltzfus, senior, 5-9, S, Manheim Central.

Third Team

Lilly Bannister, sophomore, 6-4, O, Middletown.

Campbelle Dayley, junior, 5-7, MH, James Buchanan.

Ella Deck, senior, 5-4, S, Lancaster Catholic.

Marlee Johnson, senior, 5-9, MH, Big Spring.

Mattea Penner, senior, 5-8, OH, Big Spring.

Stephanie Pepe, senior, 5-4, OH, Octarara.

Anna Rainelli, junior, 5-3, L, Octorara.

Rachel Swank, senior, 5-6, OH, Northern Lebanon.

Samantha White, junior, 5-9, MH Northern Lebanon.

Delaney Yeakle, junior, 5-10, OH, Schuylkill Valley.

CLASS 2-A

First Team

Makenna Mummert, senior, 5-8, OH, Delone Catholic.

Olivia Snyder, senior, 5-5, L/S, Delone Catholic.

Mikayla Orwig, senior, 6-1, OH, Littllestown.

Jena Minnick, senior, 5-7, S, Trinity.

Heather Seubert, senior, 5-5, DS, Trinity.

Ryanne Whiteman, senior, 5-5, L, Trinity.

Olivia Zimmerman, senior, 5-10, OH, Trinity.

Lindsey Beck, senior, 5-5, S/OH, York Catholic.

Mia Citrone, senor, 5-5, L, York Catholic.

Adeline Phillips, junior, 5-9, OH, York Catholic.

Second Team

Lexi Loudon, senior, 5-11, MH, Boiling Springs.

Campbell Chronister, sophomore, 5-8, S, Delone Catholic.

Meredith Wilson, senior, 5-10, MH, Delone Catholic.

Maddie Dunbar, senior, 5-10, MH, Littlestown.

Carli Thayer, senior, 5-4, S, Littlestown.

Sammie McAuliffe, sophomore, 5-11, MH, Trinity.

Jessica Minnick, sophomore, 5-7, RS, Trinity.

Lauren Trumpy, senior, 6-4, MH, Trinity.

Adeline Woodward, sophomore, 5-7, OH, Trinity.

Avery Heist, junior, 5-5, MH, York Catholic.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.