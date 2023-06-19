Campbell wins gold, Rodriguez breaks own world record on national track stage

Spring Grove’s Laila Campbell sprinted to another title, Dallastown’s Sophia Rodriguez broke her own world record and multiple other York County track standouts enjoyed banner weekends at national championships.

Campbell captured gold in the 100-meter dash at New Balance Nationals at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, while Rodriguez took the trip to Eugene, Oregon, and topped her own U-14 record in the two-mile run. The Spring Grove rising senior and Dallastown rising freshman have both piled up records and accolades over the last year, and they’ve showed no signs of slowing down.

Racing to a repeat: Campbell also finished first in the 100 at New Balance Nationals last year, and this time she set a new meet record of 11.42 seconds. The district and state champion cruised through the preliminaries with a wind-aided 11.46, then pulled away from fellow Pennsylvania competitor Avery Lewis (Friends’ Central) to win the final by a tenth of a second.

Campbell added a third-place finish in the 200 meters, posting a 23.26 in the final after placing fifth in prelims. Adaejah Hodge of Montverde Academy (Fla.) took the title in 22.64, followed by Madison Whyte of Heritage High School (Va.) at 22.94.

Ever since she first stepped foot on the high school stage, Campbell has been among the best sprinters in the country. She’s won district and state titles in the 100 and 200 meters in all three of her high school seasons, and now she’s added back-to-back New Balance national titles. Campbell has a quiet summer schedule from here and hopes to make her college decision before the school year. She previously narrowed her list to USC, LSU and Georgia.

Also at New Balance Nationals, Bermudian Springs’ Lilyana Carlson earned an impressive sixth-place finish in the pole vault to earn All-American honors. The rising junior cleared 3.70 meters (12-foot-1.5) without a miss but couldn’t clear 3.80 meters (12-5.5) in her three attempts. Carlson added the achievement to a growing list that includes a PIAA Class 2A title earlier this spring.

Setting new standards: Sophia Rodriguez has broken through in the last year as one of the best middle school distance runners in the country, but even she and her family were surprised to learn she had broken a U-14 two-mile world record at Nike Indoor Nationals in March. Since then, she’s added another age-group record in the 5,000 meters. And on Saturday at the University of Oregon’s Haywood Field, she finished two miles in 10:12.33 to set a new personal and all-time best in the event.

Rodriguez’s time earned her a sixth-place finish in a national field of accomplished high schoolers; the only other Class of 2027 participant in the event finished 30th. Rodriguez finished her first 3,000 meters in 9:30.72, which was fifth-best in the race.

Earlier in the week, Rodriguez finished third in the middle school mile at the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle with a 4:52.54. Her busy summer will conclude this weekend at the Bermuda Track Challenge; her older sister, Victoria, will also make the trip for that event.

Victoria Rodriguez, the York-Adams League cross country champion and a PIAA qualifier in multiple distance events this spring, also competed at Nike Outdoor Nationals and finished fourth in the girls’ 2,000-meter steeplechase. Her time of 6:52.76 was eight seconds behind first and just .01 seconds out of third.

Susquehannock’s Matt O’Brien finished fourth in the 5,000 meters at Nike Outdoor Nationals with a 14:43.83. Second through sixth place in the race were separated by 2.35 seconds, while champion Byron Grevious of New Hampshire dominated the field with a 14:24.04. O'Brien will run at Cornell after a decorated cross country and track career with the Warriors.