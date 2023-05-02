Local roundup: Track and field teams secure division championships

Staff Report

Susquehannock's boys and Dover's girls secured York-Adams Division II track and field titles Tuesday, while York Tech clinched the boys' Division III championship on a busy afternoon.

The Warriors secured their crown with an 82-64 dual-meet victory at New Oxford in a clash between teams who both entered the day unbeaten in the division. Matthew O'Brien led Susquehannock (6-0) in the showdown by capturing first place in the 1600, 800 and 3200. Teammate Henry Kopp won the shot put and discus. Holden Crabbs won the 110 and 300 hurdles for the Colonials, who finished division play at 5-1.

Dover's girls, meanwhile, capped off a 6-0 Division II campaign with a 92-54 home win over York Suburban. Gemma Galligani led the charge by finishing first in both the 100 and 300 hurdles at Tuesday's meet. For the Trojans (3-3), Faith Stewart won the 200 and long jump, while teammate Gabby delPielago won the 100 and 400.

York Tech's co-op team with York Catholic and York Country Day athletes is officially the Division III boys' champion after securing a 105-45 victory over Biglerville at Spry. Vinedine Edgar won the 100 and 200, while teammate Eli Steel won the javelin and triple jump to lead the Spartans (6-0). Robert Salazar won the high jump, 300 hurdles and long jump for the visiting Canners (0-6).

The Dallastown boys and girls both entered this week 5-0 and with at least a share of the Division I title secured. The Wildcats will complete their regular season at Spring Grove on Wednesday afternoon. Dallastown has competed on the road all spring due to a construction project involving the track and football stadium.

Bermudian Springs' girls were 4-0 in Division III entering their Tuesday meet at Hanover, with Delone Catholic's season complete at 5-1. No scores for were available as of Tuesday night.

MORE BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Dover 85, York Suburban 64: At Dover, Jamari Robb led the Eagles (3-3) to the Division II victory by capturing first place in the 110 hurdles and triple jump. For the Trojans (2-4), Shane Regener won the discus and shot put, while teammate Avery Phelps won the 400 and high jump.

West York 98.5, Kennard-Dale 51.5: At Fawn Grove, Perry Addy led the Bulldogs (4-2) to the Division II victory by taking first place in the 110 and 300 hurdles. With the loss, Kennard-Dale finishes divisional play at 1-5.

MORE GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

New Oxford 82, Susquehannock 68: At New Oxford, RyLee Haugh led the Colonials (4-2) to the Division II victory by taking first place in the javelin, triple jump and high jump. Teammate Kelbie Linebaugh won the 200 and 400. For the Warriors (4-2), Ryleigh Marks won the long jump, 100 and 300 hurdles, while Nicole Dauberman won the 800, 1600 and 3200.

York Tech 95, Biglerville 50: At Spry, the Spartans (4-2) saw four athletes win multiple events en route to the Division III victory. Sarah Gardini captured the high jump and long jump; Maddy Murphy won the 800 and 3200; Tasiyah Johnson won the 200 and 400; and Finley Lynch won the 300 and 100 hurdles. For the Canners (1-5), Hayley Smith won the javelin and discus.

West York 91, Kennard-Dale 58: At Fawn Grove, Lilly Weaver led the Bulldogs (2-4) to the Division II victory by capturing first place in the long jump, 100 and 300 hurdles. Teammate Lizzelyn Agravante won the 100 and 200. With the loss, Kennard-Dale finishes divisional play at 0-6.

BOYS' TENNIS

York-Adams League Doubles Tournament

Class 3A

Wildcat tandem takes doubles title: At Wisehaven Tennis Center, Dallastown's No. 1-seeded duo of Hayden Koons and Andrew Chronister defeated No. 2-seed Cooper Wheeler and Andre Nadeau of Red Lion in straight sets to win the York-Adams League doubles crown. Koons and Chronister beat their unseeded Wildcat teammates, Bobby Nicholson and Neil Patel, in the semifinals. That tandem rallied to take the third-place match and secure a spot in the district doubles tournament with a win over Central York's No. 4-seed team of Kai MacLennan and Josh Haupt.

Class 2A

Eagle duo tops Canners for gold: At Wisehaven Tennis Center, No. 1-seed Parker Sanders and Eli Snyder of Bermudian Springs prevailed in three sets in the championship match against Biglerville's No. 2-seed team of Guillaume Schmitz and Sean Sneed. A pair of unseeded duos from Hanover squared off in the third-place match, with Charlie Zitto and Brian Corona defeating teammates Jared Solorzano and Nolan Christopher for the automatic district tournament berth.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Dallastown 3, York Catholic 0: At York Catholic, the Wildcats (10-3, 8-2) won the league matchup by the scores of 25-20, 25-21, 27-25. Jaiyden Bethel led Dallastown with 15 kills and seven blocks. For the Irish (12-4, 7-3), Brady Walker had 10 kills, seven digs and four aces, while Luke Forjan had eight kills and six digs and John Forjan had 21 assists.

Central York 3, Susquehannock 0: At Central York, the Panthers (9-1, 8-1) won the league matchup by the scores of 25-16, 25-7 and 25-22. Mason Boyer led Central with 14 kills, five aces and six digs. Teammate Devon Marsh had 35 assists, four kills, three digs, while Donovan Burris had eight kills and six digs. The Warriors fell to 4-8 (3-7).

Northeastern 3, Red Lion 2

West York 3, Eastern York 0

York Suburban 3, New Oxford 0

GIRLS' LACROSSE

New Oxford 25, York Suburban 8: At York Suburban, Cameryn Cohee scored seven goals and added an assist to lead the Colonials (8-5, 6-4) to the league victory. Teammate Sydney Winpigler scored six goals and added three assists, while Madison Cohee had three goals and four helpers. Cambria Rice tallied six goals to lead the Trojans (4-10, 2-9).

Dallastown 20, West York 8

York Catholic 19, Central York 4

Spring Grove 16, Dover 12

BOYS' LACROSSE

South Western 13, Eastern York 6

Dallastown 16, West York 3

Central York 17, York Catholic 2

Susquehannock 16, Delone Catholic 0

Red Lion 20, Kennard-Dale 6

Dover 8, Spring Grove 7

BASEBALL

Susquehannock 5, Spring Grove 2: At Glen Rock, the Warriors (12-3, 9-2) plated three runs in the bottom of the first and went on to capture the Division II victory. Susky reliever Brayden Heaps pitched five innings and allowed two earned runs to pick up the win, while Ben Koller went 2 for 3 at the plate. For the Rockets (8-8, 6-6), Jaydon Shaffer was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, while teammate Tanner Hoffman allowed two earned runs in five innings of relief.

Littlestown 11, Fairfield 1 (5 innings): At Littlestown, Brandon Clabaugh led the Thunderbolts (8-7, 8-3 Division III) to the non-divisional crossover victory by throwing five innings, allowing a run on four hits and striking out nine. Ryan Jones went 3 for 3 and scored three runs, while Colby Hahn was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Andrew Koons went 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Green Knights (3-10, 1-9 Division IV).

Northeastern 16, York High 1 (4 innings): At Manchester, Brandon Charleston led the Bobcats (7-7, 6-4) to the Division I victory by going 3 for 3 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first, a triple, three runs scored and four RBIs. Tristan Eckenrode also went 3 for 3 and drove in two; Zach Bortner finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs; and Quinn Shindler drilled a three-run homer in the bottom of the first, an inning in which Northeastern scored nine runs. For the Bearcats (0-15, 0-11), Roberto Vazquez connected for a solo homer in the top of the second.

Bermudian Springs 1, Camp Hill 0: At Camp Hill, Gabe Kline pitched a complete-game shutout and allowed just four hits to lead the Eagles (11-4) to the non-league victory. Teammate Liam Cook provided the offense by connecting for an RBI single in the top of the third to score Dylan Hubbard from second. For the game, Cook went 2 for 4 at the plate.

West Shore Christian 12, Christian School of York 8: At Cousler Park, Aidan Ehrhart led the Defenders (2-9) at the plate by going 2 for 5 with a triple and a run scored. Teammates Reuben Hilton and Chase Wentz each went 2 for 5 with a run scored as well.

SOFTBALL

Littlestown 9, Fairfield 1: At Littlestown, Adyson Popoff launched a solo homer in the second and a two-run shot in the sixth to lead the Thunderbolts (16-0, 13-0 Division III) to the non-divisional crossover victory. Pitchers Chelsey Stonesifer and Ashlynn Gorsuch combined to allow one run on two hits while fanning 11. Claudia Bricker connected for a solo homer in the top of the second for the Green Knights (9-4, 7-4 Division IV).

Central York 10, Red Lion 0 (5 Innings): At Central York, Ava Beamesderfer allowed one hit and struck out nine in a five-inning shutout to lead the Panthers (10-5, 8-3) to the Division I victory. Beamesderfer also went 2 for 3 at the plate, including a triple. Teammate Cammble Sterner was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Olivia Holtzman was 2 for 3 with a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth, a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs. Jodi Grove went 1 for 1 for the Lions (5-10, 5-7).

York Tech 16, York Catholic 0 (3 innings): At Spry, Allison Saylor and Mandy Estes both launched two-run homers in the bottom of the first to help lead the Spartans (7-8, 4-7) to the Division IV victory. Saylor finished 2 for 2 with two runs scored, while Mackenzie Zienkiewicz went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Noelle Holcomb went 2 for 2 and scored twice. For the Irish (2-11, 1-10), Nicole Schellenberg went 1 for 1 at the plate.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Widener 7, York College 4: At Chester, the Spartans (19-18, 14-10) trailed 5-0 after four innings and were unable to recover and dropped the MAC Commonwealth road matchup. Lucas Prendergast went 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Connor Pickle was 1 for 3 with three RBIs for the Spartans. With the loss, York College received the No. 5 seed in the MACC tournament; the Spartans will visit No. 4-seed Messiah on Thursday in the play-in game.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Spartans sweep doubleheader at Eastern University: At St. David's, the Spartans (18-18, 11-5) swept the MACC doubleheader by winning game one 4-2 and taking game two 4-0 in eight innings. Amanda Criss threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts in the first contest, while Natalie Rietema pitched a two-hit shutout in the nightcap. In game one, Emma Keller (Central York) connected for a solo homer in the third and Bri McKeown hit a two-run single in the third. In game two, the Spartans plated all four runs in the top of the eighth, highlighted by a two-run single from McKeown and RBI singles from Morgan Sauers and Keller.

With four wins in two days, York College earned the No. 3 seed in the MACC tournament. The Spartans will battle Messiah at Lebanon Valley on Thursday.