York-Adams League weekend roundup: Locals thrive at Herb Schmidt Relays

Track and field athletes from around the region flocked to York Suburban High School for Friday’s annual Herb Schmidt Relays, and a large local contingent held its own.

Central York and Dallastown finished second and third at the event with 76 and 74 points, respectively. Hershey, which dominated in both boys’ and girls’ relay events, took the overall team title with 78.5 points. West York took fourth (59 points) and Dover finished fifth (45.5), with Susquehannock sixth (40), York Tech seventh (28) and York Suburban eighth (12.5).

The Panthers didn’t win any team relay events, although they had plenty of high finishes from both their boys and girls. Central York did have several individual winners in the field — Emma Chataginer took the girls’ high jump and was joined by Emma Smyser in the pole vault and Clarissa Davis in the shot put, while Danny Pham won the boys’ shot put.

Dallastown’s Michael Scott won the long jump and triple jump individually, and the Wildcats won the boys’ 4x100 and 4x1,600 relays as a team. The 4x100 quartet’s time of 42.9 seconds edged West York’s 43.3 and Central York’s 43.8 in an exciting race. Dallastown also won the mixed 4x1,600 relay. Makayla Palmer won the discus on the girls’ side.

West York notched victories in the boys’ 4x400 relay and 800 sprint medley relay. Susquehannock won the boys’ 4x800 and the girls’ 4x100, with Matthew O’Brien (1601m) and Ryleigh Marks (girls’ long jump) adding individual victories.

Other York-Adams League event winners at the Herb Schmidt Relays included York Tech’s Matthew Arnold (boys’ discus), Dover’s Chris Drake (boys’ javelin) and Eastern York’s Kendall Felix (girls’ javelin).

Local squads are set to resume division dual meets Tuesday.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Five York-Adams League teams advanced to the championship bracket in Saturday’s prestigious Bobcat Invitational at Northeastern. Central York reached the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Emmaus; Northeastern was knocked out by Emmaus in the quarterfinals; York Catholic lost to runner-up Cumberland Valley in the quarterfinals; York Suburban fell to semifinalist Lower Dauphin in the round of 16; and Dallastown lost to Central York to open bracket play.

A total of 40 teams participated in eight pools of five starting Saturday morning; each match was played as a single set to 30 points. The top two teams from each pool advanced to the championship bracket, where the first two rounds featured best-of-three matches and 15-point sets and the championship rounds were best-of-three with 25-point sets.

League matches resume Tuesday and Thursday. Dallastown’s visit to Central York — a full-length rematch from Saturday’s bracket — leads the Tuesday slate, while Thursday brings a highly anticipated duel between reigning league co-champions York Suburban and Northeastern.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Susquehannock and Dallastown continued their perfect starts to the 2023 season with road wins Saturday. The Warriors topped Cumberland Valley, 13-6, while the Wildcats rolled through Governor Mifflin, 17-4.

Tristan Coleman tallied three goals and three assists to lead Susquehannock, while Ben Oestrike scored four goals in the victory. The Warriors led 7-3 at halftime and 11-4 through three quarters to improve to 5-0 this spring.

Dallastown (6-0) held a 9-4 lead at halftime but outscored the Mustangs 6-0 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Evan Mitchell finished with six goals and three assists; Griffin Pickett notched five goals and four assists and Connor Farrell added four goals to help lead the visitors.

Friday scores: Central York 7, Lampeter-Strasburg 6 ... Spring Grove 7, Gettysburg 2

More Saturday scores: None

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Dallastown improved to 5-1 with Saturday’s 13-6 win over Governor Mifflin. Susquehannock’s girls, meanwhile, suffered their first loss of the season Saturday, falling 10-8 at Wyomissing.

Both teams have league contests Tuesday and Thursday, with Susquehannock’s Thursday visit to South Western among the more highly anticipated clashes of the early season.

Friday scores: Spring Grove 14, Gettysburg 13; Lampeter-Strasburg 18, Central York 3

More Saturday scores: Exeter Township 13, Eastern York 5 ... Hempfield 17, New Oxford 8

BASEBALL

After knocking off a pair of York-Adams cross-division foes during the week, Dallastown added a 6-4 home victory over Cedar Crest on Friday.

The Wildcats (5-0) broke a scoreless tie with five runs in the third inning, and starting pitcher Cade Flinchbaugh exited after 4⅓ innings with no runs or hits allowed. The visitors slashed the margin to 5-4 on a three-run homer against reliever Matt Stone later that inning, but Stone regrouped to close out the game. Dallastown added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth.

The Wildcats, who boast a 3-0 league record, start Division I play Monday with a visit to Northeastern. They’ll then visit South Western on Wednesday.

More Friday scores: Susquehannock 9, Biglerville 2 … Dover 4, Fairfield 3 … Kennard-Dale 12, Octorara 4 … Lampeter-Strasburg 1, Central York 0 … Cedar Cliff 6, Red Lion 3 … Donegal 8, Eastern York 0 … Hempfield 9, Spring Grove 0 … Columbia 10, York Tech 0 … Lancaster Catholic 9, Littlestown 1 … Berks Catholic 6, York Catholic 0

Saturday scores: None

SOFTBALL

Two cross-division games Friday counted toward York-Adams League standings. New Oxford improved to 4-2 (2-1) with a 27-5 win over York High, while Bermudian Springs beat Hanover, 20-10, to improve to 2-3 and 2-0 (the Nighthawks fell to 1-4 and 0-3).

More Friday scores: Northeastern 8, West York 7 … Hempfield 4, Dallastown 2 … South Western 16, Gettysburg 5 … York Tech 15, Columbia 0 … Octorara 6, Kennard-Dale 2 … Donegal 12, Eastern York 2 … Mechanicsburg 15, Spring Grove 2 … Solanco 13, Susquehannock 0

Saturday scores: None

BOYS’ TENNIS

Central York got on the board with its first win of the season Friday, as the Panthers beat Northeastern, 4-1, at home. Kai MacLennan, Josh Haupt and Owen McClure all won their singles matches in straight sets,

Dallastown and South Western remained undefeated in Division I with 5-0 sweeps of New Oxford and York Suburban, respectively. No D-II matches were contested over the weekend.

More Friday scores: Red Lion 5, Spring Grove 0 (D-I) … Penn Manor 3, West York 2

Saturday scores: None