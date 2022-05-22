Spring Grove's Laila Campbell excels again; other District 3 track and field highlights

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Forgive us if this story sounds familiar.

Spring Grove sophomore sprint sensation Laila Campbell again stole the show at this past weekend’s District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.

The York-Adams League standout successfully defended her Class 3-A 100-meter and 200-meter championships, breaking the district record in both events along the way.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

On Saturday, Campbell took the 100 final in 11.63 seconds and won the 200 in :25.01.

In Friday’s semifinals, she set District 3 records in both events with times of :11.61 in the 100 and :23.93 in the 200. Her 100 performance broke Reading’s Chris Robertson's 31-year-old mark of 11.70. Her 200 time broke a record she set just last year.

Now Campbell moves on to the PIAA 3-A meet next weekend, again back at Shippensburg, where she’ll again attempt to defend her 100 and 200 crowns.

The news wasn’t as good for another York County athlete hoping to defend his 100 and 200 3-A district crowns. Dallastown’s Kristian Phennicie was disqualified in the boys’ 100 and took third in 200 in 21.97 seconds. That 200 finish still allowed Phennicie to qualify for the state meet, where he’ll attempt to defend his 200 PIAA championship.

The top performing York-Adams teams at the district meet were both from Bermudian Springs. The Eagles took third as a team in 2-A boys and fifth in 2-A girls.

Michael Carlson led the Bermudian boys by taking first in the 110 hurdles (:14.61) and second in the pole vault (13 feet even). He successfully defended his district 2-A 110 hurdles crown.

The Bermudian boys also got third-place finishes from Ethan Beachy (pole vault, 12-6), Ricky Pacana (long jump, 20-6; and triple jump, 42-0.25) and Eagles’ 400 relay (:44.54).

Hanover’s Matthew Nawn excelled in the distance boys’ runs in 2-A, winning the 3,200 (9:38.42) and taking third in the 1,600 (4:30.21). In the 3,200, Nawn finished more than 14 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

The Bermudian girls got first-place finishes from Alison Watts (triple jump, 36-10), Lily LaBure (100 hurdles, :15.83) and Lilyana Carlson (pole vault, 11-0). Both Watts andLaBure successfully defended their district championships.

Fairfield’s Emma Dennis also brought home a gold medal in 2-A girls’ 400 dash in :47.11.

Lilyana Carlson was also second in the 100 hurdles, behind LaBure (:15.91), while Bermudian’s Emma Hartman was second in the javelin (107-0).

Delone had two third-place finishers in 2-A girls: Marissa Miller in the pole vault (9-0) and Laura Knobloch in the javelin (104-3).

In Class 3-A boys, South Western’s Bernard Bell took second in both hurdles events (:14.45 in the 110 and :38.76 in the 300). Two other York-Adams boys earned second-place finishes in 3-A boys: Susquehannock’s Matthew O’Brien in the 3,200 run (9:09.49) and Dallastown’s Gavin Wentz in the discus (150-03). The Spring Grove boys’ 400 relay took third in 3-A in :43.16, while South Western’s Austin Martin was third in the high jump (6-4).

In 3-A girls’ competition, York Suburban’s Olivia Kay was second in the 100 hurdles (:15:15). Earning third-place 3-A girls’ finishes were South Western’s Madeline Lehker in the high jump (5-2) and Gettysburg’s Anne Bair in the triple jump (37-5.5).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.