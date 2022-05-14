Familiar figures produce familiar results during York-Adams Track and Field Championships

STEVE HEISER

Some familiar figures did some very familiar things on Friday night during the York-Adams Track and Field Championships at Dallastown High School.

Not surprisingly, Spring Grove’s Laila Campbell and Dallastown’s Kristian Phennicie produced two of the top performances.

For the second consecutive year, Campbell swept the 100, 200 and 400 girls’ dashes at the league meet.

Her preliminary times in the 100 (11.24 seconds) and the 200 (:23.58) both bettered her meet record times from a year ago. She eventually won this year’s 100 final in :11.51 and the 200 final in :24.34. She took the 400 final in :57.46.

Campbell, a 6-foot sophomore, won the 100 and 200 dashes at the state Class 3-A meet in 2021 as a freshman.

Phennicie is also a returning state champion after taking the boys’ 200 dash at the PIAA meet as a junior in 2021.

Friday night on his home track, Phennicie took the boys’ 100 dash in :10.63 and the boys’ 200 dash in :21.70. Phennicie also anchored Dallastown’s winning 400 relay team that included Michael Scott, Kenny Johnson and Andre Wiest. Scott and Wiest are freshmen. The Wildcats won the event in 42.23 seconds.

Scott would go on to win the boys’ long jump in 20 feet, 9.5 inches.

Three other athletes earned two individual crowns on Friday: Red Lion’s Kylyn McIntire (girls’ discus and shot put), South Western’s Bernard Bell (boys’ 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles) and Susquehannock’s Matthew O’Brien (boys’ 1,600 and 3,200 runs).

The Susquehannock, girls, meanwhile, captured both the 400 and 1,600 relays. Madi Bartlett, Sabreena Fahringer, Shelby Derkosh and Ryleigh Marks were on the winning 400 relay, while Derkosh, Bartlett and Fahringer joined Abigail Fisher on the winning 1,600 relay. Marks also earned an individual victory in the 100 hurdles.

The Northeastern team of Rebekah Wertz, Marissa Pritchett, Haylie Kurilla and Riley Bell took the girls’ 3,200 relay. Pritchett also took the individual crown in 3,200 run.

The other girls’ individual winners were: Dallastown’s Victoria Rodriguez (800 run), Dallastown’s Lydia Tolerico (1,600 run), Dover’s Gemma Galligani (300 hurdles), South Western’s Madeline Lehker (high jump), Central York’s Kaitlyn Thorne (pole vault), Central York’s Maslyn Soisson (long jump), Gettysburg’s Anne Bair (triple jump) and Dover’s Cierra Miller (javelin).

The other boys’ individual winners were: West York’s Nico Wright-Phillips (400 dash), South Western’s Shernel Singh (800 run), South Western’s Zach Derry (high jump), Gettysburg’s Gabriel Pecaitis (pole vault), Red Lion’s Ian James (triple jump), Central York’s Danny Pham (shot put), Central York’s Joseph Sevison (discus) and South Western’s Emerson Sites-Byers (javelin).

South Western won the boys’ 1,600 relay behind Chris Lesher, Noah Bankert, Bell and Singh.

The boys’ 3,200 relay was won by the York Suburban team of Shea Walsh, Ryan Butler, Grant Kern and Cole Adams.

