Spring Grove, Northeastern track-and-field athletes shine at Bruce Dallas Invitational

Laila Campbell has gotten her sophomore invitational track season off to a record-breaking start.

The Spring Grove High School standout won the 100- and 200-meter dashes over the weekend at the Bruce Dallas Invitational at Mountain View Middle School in Mechanicsburg. The meet was hosted by Cumberland Valley.

Campbell won the 100 in 11.75 seconds and the 200 in 23.97 seconds. Both were meet records. She is the defending state 3-A champion in the 100 and 200 dashes.

Campbell’s brother, Chris, also had a standout Bruce Dallas meet, taking first in the 400 dash (:51.31), third in the 100 dash (:11.20) and fourth in the 200 dash (:22.39). Chris Campbell is a senior.

The Campbells are coached by their father, Brian.

Another Spring Grove athlete, Kaylee Grubb, was fourth in the pole vault at 10 feet, 6 inches.

Northeastern athletes also excelled in the meet, led by senior Cole Perry and senior Mike Alicea, who each had a pair of third-place finishes. Perry was third in the 800 run (2:00.60) and 1,600 run (4:23.76), while Alicea was third in the 110 hurdles (:15.01) and 300 hurdles (:40.37).

Northeastern senior Marissa Pitchett added a fifth-place effort in the 1,600 run (5:24.57).

Fairfield senior Emma Dennison won the 300 hurdles (:48.30) and was fourth in the 100 hurdles (:17.03).

