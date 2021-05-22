Spring Grove freshman Laila Campbell breaks record, wins three District 3 titles

Another meet, another broken record for Laila Campbell.

After she dominated the York-Adams League Championship meet last week, the Spring Grove freshman star followed that performance with another elite effort at the District 3 Track and Field Championships.

Campbell won the 3-A girls’ 100-meter dash with a time of 12 seconds flat. She won 3-A girls’ 400-meter dash with a 56.43 time, her best of the season and finished the meet by breaking the record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.11. The record has stood at 24.26 since 2012 when Central Dauphin East's Deme'shia Davis set it.

"It feels great to accomplish what I did today," Campbell said. "I'm proud of what I did and what I've been able to do throughout the (season). It feels amazing to know that I was able to accomplish what few can and it just feels good to do what I did at this meet as a freshman."

The Red Lion’s boys’ 4x100 relay team struggled this week in practice, but shined during the event. The Lions’ squad has the speed to compete with any team, but with three members of the relay new to track this season, their handoff technique has hampered their results at times.

That wasn’t the case on Saturday though, as a the team of AJ Virata, Randy Fizer, Jeff Nyamekye and LaDainian Strausbaugh won the 3-A event and nearly cut a second off their already school record time at 41.78.

“This week was a lot of work and almost steps back,” Fizer said. “We were leaving practice unhappy sometimes, but we put a lot of work into these handoffs this week and to come out and perform like this at a district meet, it feels amazing.”

“We came in the top seed and we had to prove why,” Virata added.

The Lions’ girls’ 4x100 relay held their own as well and finished third in the 3-A event. The team of Isabella Vanover, Camree Patterson, Julia Rowe and Dajae Boardley-Wise cut more than a second off their best time with a 48.91 run.

Bermudian Springs’ Lillian LaBuree won the 2-A girls’ 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.30. In the 3-A girls’ 100-meter hurdle event, York Suburban’s Olivia Kay finished second and just .02 seconds out of first with a 15.31 run.

Michael Carlson made it a clean sweep for Bermudian Springs by taking the 2-A boys’ 110-meter hurdle event with a time of 15.54.

In the 3-A boys’ 110-hurdles, Spring Grove’s Jonah Warehime was third with a 14.93 time. Later on Saturday, Warehime claimed the title in the 3-A boys’ 300-meter hurdles with his best time of the season, 39.40

Warehime was disappointed in his performance at the Y-A League meet where he finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles, but won the 300-meter event. With a district gold medal around his neck, Warehime felt much different.

“I didn’t even make districts my sophomore year and barely placed at our county championships, so it’s a great feeling,” Warehime said.

Fairfield’s Emma Dennison finished second in the 2-A girls’ 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.22.

Dallastown’s Kristian Phennicie won the 3-A boys’ 100-meter dash with a 10.81 time. Red Lion’s Fizer finished .03 seconds behind him, with Red Lion’s Virata a close third.

Virata narrowly defeated Phennicie in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash events at the county championships and starting the day by avenging those losses boosted the Wildcats confidence.

“It’s a great relief to beat him,” Phennicie said. “Me and him are always neck-and-neck, and I wasn’t sure if I could beat him, but I guess I had a great day today.”

Phennicie bested Virata again when the pair met in the 3-A boys' 200-meter dash later in the day. Phennicie ran a 21.75 and Virata came in just behind him with York Suburban's Logan Zeiders third.

Delone Catholic’s Ryan Murphy finished second in the 2-A boys’ 100-meter dash with a time of 11.56. Murphy added a title in the 2-A boys’ 300-meter hurdle event with a time of 40.52.

One day after she won the 3-A girls’ 3200-meter run title, Northeastern’s Margaret Carroll was third in the 1600-meter event with a 5:00.876 time.

Fellow Bobcat Kaden Hamilton claimed second in the 3-A boys’ long jump with a 22-04.00 leap.

York Suburban’s Zeiders finished third in the 3-A boys’ 400-meter dash with a time of 48.48. In the 2-A boys’ 400-meter dash, Fairfield’s Marcus Pruy took third with a 51.19 time.

Littlestown’s Dante Elliot continued to add to his long list of awards this season. Elliot took the 2-A boys’ long jump title on Saturday with a 45-03.50 mark after he won the 2-A boys’ high jump on Friday with a 6-06.00 score.

Bermudian Springs’ Ricky Pacana and Hanover’s Kyle Garman claimed the second and third spots, respectively, behind Elliot in the long jump.

Elliot’s Littlestown teammate Jayden Weishaar finished second in the 2-A boys’ long jump on Friday, while Elliot took fourth.

Also on Friday, Central York’s Kaitlyn Thorne took second the 3-A girls’ pole vault. Fairfield’s Aliyah Hillman was second in the 2-A girls’ pole vault.

Biglerville’s Kalen Sharrah was third in the 2-A boys’ discus throw with a 129-03.00 toss. On the girls’ side for the Canners, Mackenzie White was third in the 2-A javelin throw.

South Western’s Charles Gaither was third in the 3-A boys’ discus with a toss of 163. His teammate Dustin Edwards was third in the 3-A high jump with a 6-04.00 score.

South Western’s Madeline Lehrer won the 3-A girls’ high jump with a 5-05.00 leap. Her teammate, Zaiyah Marshall, took the 3-A girls’ high jump on Friday with a 38-03.25 score.

Bermudian Springs’ Alison Watts won the 2-A girls’ triple jump with a leap of 36-10.50.

In the 2-A girls' team rankings, Bermudian Springs came in at No. 7, while Spring Grove claimed the top local 3-A girls' team at No. 6.

Led by strong performances from Elliot and Murphy, respectively, Littlestown (No.8) and Delone Catholic (No.10) secured spots in the 2-A boys' team top-10. The Red Lion boys' team was the highest-ranked squad at No. 2, while South Western also reached the 3-A team top-10 at No. 8.

