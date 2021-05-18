York-Adams athletes enter District 3 Track & Field Championships with high expectations

ROB ROSE

The District 3 Track & Field Championships are Friday and Saturday.

The event will be held at Shippensburg University's Seth Grove Stadium.

York-Adams athletes or relay teams are seeded No. 1 in 16 different events.

A number of York-Adams League athletes will enter the District 3 Track & Field Championships with high expectations.

In fact, in 16 different events, Y-A individual athletes or relay teams have earned No. 1 seeds. The area athletes appear to be especially strong in the sprints, garnering a total of seven top seeds in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes.

The district meet, both both boys and girls and in both Class 3-A and Class 2-A, is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University's Seth Grove Stadium.

Red Lion High School senior A.J. Virata may well be the busiest athlete from the league this weekend, competing in multiple events, including two where he will be the No. 1 seed, either individually or as part of a relay. Virata has the top seed in the 3-A boys' 100 dash with a time of 10.77 seconds and is part of the 4x100 relay with Randy Fizer, Jeff Nyamekye and LaDainian Strausbaugh which took the top spot in 3-A boys with a 42.75-second time.

Virata is also the No. 2 seed in the high jump and will compete in the 200 dash.

The top seed in the 3-A boys' 200-meter dash is Dallastown's Kristian Phennicie at :21.64. Phennicie is also second behind Virata in the 100 dash.

In addition to being the No. 2 seed behind Phennicie in the 200 dash, York Suburban's Logan Zeiders is the top seed in the 3-A boys' 400 dash at :48.05.

Eastern York's Weston McLain is the top seed in the boys' 3-A javelin throw at 183 feet, 5 inches.

Spring Grove phenom uses rare talent, 'crazy work ethic' to produce awe-inspiring efforts

After breaking records in the events during the Y-A League Championships, Spring Grove freshman Laila Campbell enters as the top seed in the 3-A girls' 100 dash and 200 dash.

In the 100 dash, Campbell enters with a top-seeded time of :11.97 and she has a time of :24.23 in the 200 dash. Campbell is also the No. 2 seed in the 3-A girls' 400 dash.

Not to be outdone by Campbell, Northeastern senior Margaret Carroll also claimed a pair of top seeds at the District 3 event.

Carroll broke the league record in the 3,200 run at the Y-A league event and is the 3-A girls' top seed at 10:35.03. Carroll is also the No. 1 seed in the girls' 1,600 run in 3-A at 4:55.82.

Fairfield's Marcus Pruy will be the No. 1 seed in the 2-A boys' 200 dash at :22.83. Pruy also claimed the No. 2 spot in the boys' 400 dash at :51.22.

Littlestown's Dante Elliot is the top seed in the 2-A boys' high jump at 6-5 and the triple jump at 45-5.

Delone Catholic's Ryan Murphy is second behind Elliot in the high jump and is the No. 1 seed in the 2-A boys' 300 hurdles at :41.62.

Elliot's teammate, William Shoemaker, is the No. 1 seed in the 2-A boys' 100 dash at :10.90.

Bermudian Springs' Michael Carlson took the top seed in the boys' 2-A 110 hurdles at :15.30.

On the 2-A girls' side for Bermudian Springs, Alison Watts is the No. 1 seed in the triple jump at 37-3 and second in the 2-A girls' long jump.

