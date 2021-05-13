Spring Grove freshman Laila Campbell breaks two records at York-Adams League Championships

It was only her first time competing in the event, but Laila Campbell had a performance that will be remembered for a long time at the York-Adams League Track & Field Championships.

Campbell won the girls’ 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash. Not only did Campbell win, but she now holds the records for the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash after a fantastic finish to her freshman season in the Y-A League.

“It felt awesome to receive that accomplishment,” Campbell said. "I'm just ready for districts. I want to (hit her personal record) and break the times I did today."

In Wednesday’s preliminary race, Campbell ran a 11.97 100-meter dash, which is now the record after Angie Bowey’s 12.10 time stood since 1986. Dover’s Riley Mulder finished second and Red Lion’s Camree Patterson was third.

Campbell ran a 24.42 in the 200-meter dash to claim the title, but that wasn’t even the fastest she was during the event.

On Wednesday during the preliminary qualifiers for Thursday’s final Campbell ran a 24.23 to set the new record, which had been held Angelica Gonzalez since 2012 at 24.79. Patterson finished second and Susquehannock’s Sabreena Fahringer came in third.

In the 800-meter dash, Campbell ran a 56.66 to win the event. Susquehannock’s Shelby Derkosh came in second and York Suburban’s Gabby delPielago finished third.

Red Lion’s AJ Virata earned the title of busiest athlete at the meet on Thursday. The senior won the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash and finished second in the high jump as an individual.

“I give 100% every race, so if I'm tired, I'm tired,” Virata said after his 100-meter dash win. "(At least) I gave it my all."

With his teammates Randy Fizer, Jeff Nyamekye and LaDainain Strausbaugh won the boys’ 400-meter relay, despite limited practice. Nyamekye and Fizer recently recovered from hamstring injuries and said this was the first time all four athletes have been fully healthy in a month and ran a 42.75.

West York finished second and Spring Grove took third. Virata also ran in the boys' 1600-meter relay, but didn't place.

Strausbaugh finished third behind Virata in the 100-meter dash, with Dallastown’s Kristian Phennicie in between in second place. Phennicie added another second-place finish behind Virata in the 200-meter dash and West York’s Nico Wright-Phillips finished third.

The Red Lion girls made it a 400-meter sweep for the school with a victory as well with a time of 49.99. Jayla Godfrey, Patterson, Julia Rowe and Dajae Boardley-Wise won the event, while Susquehannock finished second and Central York took third.

Susquehannock’s Derkosh, Abigail Fisher, Mia Dills and Fahringer won the girls’ 1600-meter relay with a time of 4:03.80. Gettysburg finished second and York Suburban came in third.

In the boys’ 1600-meter relay, South Western's Connor Miller, Dustin Edwards, DeShawn Gaither and Chris Lesher won the race with a 3:28.19 time. York Suburban finished second and Spring Grove was third in the event.

One day after she broke the league record in the 3200-meter run, Northeastern senior Margaret Carroll added another title in the girls’ 1600-meter event. The Villanova commit won with a 5:01:54 time while York Suburban’s Brooke Sargen and Northeastern’s Bella Treglia finished second and third, respectively.

Susquehannock’s Matthew O’Brien had enough of getting second place and decided to end his streak of silver medals with a win in the boys’ 1600-meter run.

O’Brien was edged out by York Suburban’s Cole Adams in the 3200-meter run on Wednesday and wasn’t going to watch another win slip away. Kennard-Dale’s Dan Gibney battled him late for the title, but O’Brien finished just ahead of him for his long-awaited win. O’Brien finished with a 4:31:57 time and Gibney came in at 4:31:67. K-D’s Collin Wolf came in third.

After the race ended, O'Brien repeated several times to everyone around him how much it meant to him to get the gold after coming so close twice during the event.

“It's awesome," O'Brien said. "I'm just so happy I got up there."

Littlestown’s Dante Elliot established himself as the league’s premier leaper at the event. Elliot won the boys’ long jump, triple jump and high jump titles at the event.

In the high jump, Virata finished second while Susquehannock’s Dameon Carter was third. Northeastern’s Kaden Hamilton finished second in the triple jump, followed by Bermudian Springs’ Ricky Pacana. Hamilton also took second in the long jump with Red Lion’s James McBride in third.

York Suburban’s Olivia Kay claimed the girls’ 100-meter hurdle title with a time of 15.25. Susquehannock teammates Ryleigh Marks and Julia Bittner finished second and third, respectively.

In the boys’ 110-meter hurdles, New Oxford’s Nate Clyde won the event on his home track with a 14.94 time. Northeastern’s Mike Alicea came in second, while South Western’s Dustin Edwards was third.

York Suburban’s Logan Zeiders took the boys’ 400-meter dash title with a time of 48.72. South Western’s Gaither finished second and Fairfield’s Marcus Pruy was third.

Zeiders’ teammate, Jacob Wingard gave the Trojans another title with a win in the 800-meter-dash. Wingard finished with a time of 2:00.75 ahead of Gettysburg’s Drew Cole in second and South Western's Miller was third.

After winning Y-A Division II Player of the Year in basketball this year, Gettysburg’s Anne Bair added another title on Thursday. Bair won the girls’ 800-meter dash with a 2:22:87 time, while York Suburban’s Sarah Stark finished second and Northeastern’s Trinity Schraudner was third.

Wingard, Adams, Shea Walsh and Ryan Butler started the Trojans’ strong performance on the track with a win in the boys’ 3200-meter relay. Susquehannock finished second and Gettysburg came in third.

Miren McKinney Aaliyah Matthew, Hannah Skelly and Kacie Hoppel opened the event with a win in the 3200-meter relay for Dover. Red Lion finished second and Northeastern came in third.

The boys’ discus throw competition came down to a trio of the league’s top football players. South Western’s Charles Gaither won the event with a 171-07 score, while Kennard-Dale’s Gabe Hulslander finished second and Biglerville’s Kalen Sharrah came in third.

Hulslander followed up the discus silver with a win in the boys’ shot put event. The K-D senior had a 50-03.00 toss to secure the victory, while Charles Gaither finished second and Central York’s Danny Pham was third.

Eastern York’s Weston McLain won the boys’ javelin throw event with a 183-05 toss. West York’s Joseph DeJesus was second and Red Lion’s Reed Christine was third.

The boys’ pole vault title was won by Dover’s Tyler Renfrew with a 12-foot leap. Delone Catholic’s Wyatt DiDio finished second and Dallastown’s Samuel Ryan secured third.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com