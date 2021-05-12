Northeastern High senior Margaret Carroll breaks 3,200 record, wins York-Adams title

ROB ROSE

As Margaret Carroll ran around the New Oxford High School track on Wednesday, the No. 1 on her uniform represented not only her seed entering the girls' 3,200-meter run, but the number of athletes with a chance of actually winning.

The Northeastern High School senior and Villanova recruit entered the event with a time that was 25 seconds faster than her closest competitor. She finished the race in familiar fashion — with nobody else around her.

Carroll not only claimed the York-Adams League title with the win, but also broke the event's race record by more than 11 seconds with a time of 10 minutes, 35:03 seconds. New Oxford's Jordan Jennings had held the honor since 2009.

Carroll's performance was a highlight during the first day of the York-Adams League Track and Field Championships.

The Bobcats' standout said she didn't feel any more pressure being such a heavy favorite. Instead, she entered the event focused on her own time and not her competition. Dallastown's Lydia Tolerico finished second, followed by Northeastern's Marissa Pritchett.

"Pretty much just racing against the clock (and) trying to get the best time I can so in our more-competitive races I can feel like I'm well prepared," Carroll said.

Adams takes boys' 3,200: Another standout senior claimed the York-Adams boys' title as the top seed as well. York Suburban's Cole Adams won the 3,200 league boys' title at 9:42:72.

Despite entering as the pick to win the event, Adams had to battle for the victory. Susquehannock's Matthew O'Brien was ahead of Adams for a portion of the race and the pair were even with each other entering the last lap.

O'Brien defeated Adams during another recent event and the Trojans' senior saw a chance to avenge that loss late in the race. Adams pulled away on the final half of the lap and took the title. O'Brien was second in 9:43:90 time. Dover's Tyler Rackley finished third.

"I love competition, so any competition I thrive in and I love to have it," Adams said. "It was a lot of fun today. I liked running against these guys."

Other winners: Central York senior Kaitlyn Thorne also faced competition from a familiar face, but found a way to win on Wednesday. Thorne and Fairfield's Aliyah Hillman compete at the same pole vault club, so when it came down to the pair in the final it was still a friendly competition.

Thorne claimed the girls' pole vault title as the only athlete to eclipse the 11-foot mark and Hillman finished second in the event.

South Western senior Zaiyah Marshall won the girls' long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 4.25 inches. Bermudian Springs' Alison Watts and Avery Benzel grabbed second and third for the Eagles.

Marshall's South Western teammate, Madeline Lehker, won the girls' high jump title with a 5-4.75 mark. Lehker broke the South Western school record, which had stood since 1979. Susquehannock's Adrianna Andrews was second and Dallastown's Maryn Spitzlay finished third.

Later in the event, Watts took the girls' triple jump title over Marshall. Watts finished at 36-10.5, which put her ahead of Marshall and Gettysburg's Anne Bair, who finished third.

In the girls' javelin throw, Biglerville's Mackenzie White won the event at 118-7, while New Oxford's Shaely Stabler was second and Eastern York's Sarah Moore was third.

Red Lion's Kylyn McIntire won the girls' discus throw at 117-10, while Moore took second and Fairfield's Natalie Brown claimed third.

Moore completed a top-three-spot sweep with a first-place finish in the girls' shot put. Moore's 34-2.50 distance was enough to beat McIntire, who finished second, and Bermudian Springs' Jewel Tallman.

Spring Grove senior Jonah Warehime won the boys' 300-meter hurdles at :39.69. South Western's Dustin Edwards finished second, while West York's Perry Addey came in third.

In the girls' 300 hurdles, Gettysburg's Alivia Colgan claimed the title at :47.51. York Suburban's Olivia Kay finished second and Susquehannock's Ryleigh Marks was third.

The Y-A League Track & Field Championships will conclude on Thursday at New Oxford.

