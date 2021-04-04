Red Lion, Northeastern track-and-field athletes shine at Bruce Dallas Invitational

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Several York-Adams League track-and-field standouts shined at the Bruce Dallas Invitational on Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School.

Red Lion's A.J. Virata and Northeastern's Kaden Hamilton led the local contingent.

Virata won the boys' 200 dash in 22.09 seconds, just edging his teammate, Randy Fizer, who finished in :22.10. Virata also finished second in the high jump at 6 feet, 4 inches.

The Red Lion boys' 400 relay team also finished first in :43.43.

Hamilton, meanwhile, won the boys' triple jump at 42-6.5, while taking second in the long jump at 21-2.5.

Northeastern's Cole Perry was third in the boys' 1,600 run at 4:30.12.

In girls' action, Northeastern's Bellia Treglia won the 3,200 run in 11:40.64. Her teammate, Marissa Pritchett, was second in 11:42.51.

Northeastern also won the girls' 3,200 relay in 9:53.79.

Red Lion's Camree Patterson won the girls' 100 dash in :13.35, while her teammate, Kylyn McIntire, was second in the girls' shot put in 34-9.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.