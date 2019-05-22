Story Highlights Delone Catholic's girls' 400 relay team is seeded No. 1 in the 2-A PIAA meet.

Northern York's Marlee Starliper is seeded No. 1 in the girls' 3-A 1,600 run.

West York's Tesia Thomas has two top-four seeds in 3-A girls' jumping events.

Dozens of athletes from the York-Adams League will descend on Shippensburg University this weekend with visions of winning state track and field medals.

The PIAA Track and Field Championships are set for Friday at Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium, with action starting at 9 a.m. each day.

According to performances sheets released this week by the PIAA, local schools have produced two No 1 seeds.

The Delone Catholic girls have the top seed in the Class 2-A 400 relay, while Northern York junior Marlee Starliper is No. 1 in the 3-A girls' 1,600 run.

At last weekend's District 3 Championships, the Squirettes' team of Maddie Clabaugh, Brooke Lawyer, Danielle Malesky and Junianna Malesky finished first in 49.26 seconds. Delone finished sixth in the 400 relay at the 2018 PIAA 2-A meet in :49.66.

Starliper, meanwhile, is coming off a District 3 3-A record time of 4:38.70 in the 1,600 last weekend, breaking her own record of 4:46.86, set in 2018. Starliper finished third in the 2018 state 3-A 1,600 girls' run, while winning the 3,200 run. She is not listed on the 2019 PIAA performance sheet in the 3,200.

West York junior Tesia Thomas is also a major threat to medal in 2019 in Class 3-A jumping events. She's seeded second in the triple jump at 39 feet, 11 inches and fourth in the long jump at 18-5.25. Thomas took fifth in 2018 in the 3-A girls' triple jump. Thomas is coming off district championships in both events last weekend.

Littlestown senior Derek Herr comes in seeded No. 2 in the 2-A 300 hurdles (:38.99) and No. 3 in the 2-A 110 hurdles (:14.73). Herr was seventh in the 2-A 110 hurdles at the 2018 state meet.

Central York's Cierra Crane is listed No. 5 in the 3-A girls' pole vault, but only one other competitor has a better leap better than her listed effort of 12 feet. She finished tied for sixth in the event in 2018.

Three other Adams County athletes have earned top-five seeds at the PIAA meet. They are:

Bermudian Springs senior Kayla Pyles, fourth in the 2-A girls' 100 hurdles, :15.32.

Fairfield junior Milly Heinbaugh, fifth in the 2-A girls' 200 dash, :25.48.

Bermudian Springs senior Payton Rohrbaugh, fifth in the 2-A 300 hurdles, :39.94.

OTHER LOCAL PREPS NOTES:

Koons in PIAA action this weekend: Dallastown High School senior Holden Koons will begin his bid for a PIAA Class 3-A boys' singles tennis championship this weekend.

The James Madison University recruit owns four York-Adams League and four District 3 Class 3-A crowns, but has never won a state crown. He finished second a year ago in the PIAA 3-A field, losing 6-1, 6-7 (6), 6-2 to Great Valley's Sameer Gangoli.

Gangoli, a junior, is in the field again this year after winning the District 1 3-A crown. Koons and Gangoli are on the same side of the bracket and could face off in the state semifinals.

Two other semifinalists from the 2018 event are also in the 2019 3-A field: Fox Chapel senior Robby Shymansky and Unionville's Tristan Bradley. Shymansky won the District 7 crown, while Bradley finished second in District 1 behind Gangoli.

The 3-A singles action starts at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Hershey Racquet Club. In the first round, Koons will take on Sewickley Academy's Arjan Bedi, the third-place finisher from District 7.

Dallastown also has a doubles team in the state 3-A tournament in Hershey this weekend.

The team of Jonathan Burns and Sebastian May earned a PIAA berth by taking third in District 3. In the first round at 1 p.m. Friday at HRC, the Wildcats will meet Naman Dua and Colin Gramley, the District 7 champions from Shady Side Academy.

Pribula in Big 33 Football Classic: Record-breaking Central York High School quarterback Cade Pribula is set to compete for the Pennsylvania team in the 62nd annual Big 33 Football Classic.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Monday at Landis Field at Central Dauphin MIddle School.

Pribula threw for a York-Adams League-record 2,872 yards and 31 touchdowns in the fall and officially committed to NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Delaware in December.

Pribula was the only player from the Y-A League selected for the game, which was chosen by the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association.

Pribula will leave Central as the all-time passing leader in Y-A history. He threw for more than 1,800 yards in each of his last three seasons.

He suffered a a separated shoulder and a torn labrum at the end of the 2018 season, but he said earlier that his surgery and rehabbing have been successful and that he plans to play in the game.

