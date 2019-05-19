Story Highlights West York's Tesia Thomas won a pair of District 3 Class 3-A gold medals.

The junior won the triple jump and long jump for her first-ever district titles.

The Delone Catholic girls won the District 3 Class 2-A team championship.

West York junior standout Tesia Thomas led the York County athletes from the York-Adams League over the weekend at the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University's Seth Grove Stadium.

Thomas soared to Class 3-A girls' victories in the long jump (18 feet, 5.25 inches) and the triple jump (39-11) to earn her first-ever district individual championships.

Thomas was the only York County performer from the Y-A League to grab a district crown.

Another York County athlete, however, did win two individual championships. Northern York junior Marlee Starliper defended her 3-A girls' titles in the 3,200 (10 minutes, 24.21 seconds) and 1,600 (4:38.70) runs. Her time in the 1,600 shattered her own district record.

Four other Y-A athletes did earn third-place 3-A finishes: York Suburban senior Andrew Paskey in the boys' 300 hurdles, Spring Grove senior Colson Martin in the boys' long jump, Central York senior Cierra Crane in the girls' pole vault and South Western freshman Madeline Lehker in the girls' high jump.

Adams County athletes excel: Adams County athletes from the Y-A League registered a number of golden efforts in Class 2-A, led by the Delone Catholic girls taking the 2-A team championship.

The Squirettes got individual crowns from their 400 relay team, junior Maddie Clabaugh in the 800 run and junior Maddie Sieg in the javelin.

The other Adams County athletes to capture 2-A crowns were: Fairfield junior Milly Heinbaugh in the girls' 100 and 200 dashes, Littlestown senior Derek Herr in the boys' 110 and 300 hurdles, Bermudian Springs junior Kolt Byers in the boys' high jump and triple jump, Bermudian senior Kayla Pyles in the girls' 100 hurdles and Fairfield senior Travis Zimmerman in the boys' shot put.

