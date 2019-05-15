Story Highlights West York's Tesia Thomas is the District 3-A No. 1 seed in the girls' triple jump.

Thomas is also seeded No. 2 in the long jump and No. 3 in the high jump.

Susquehannock's Kenny Rhyne is seeded No. 1 in the District 3 3-A boys' high jump.

. (Photo: .)

West York junior Tesia Thomas will lead the York County contingent from the York-Adams League into this weekend's District 3 Track and Field Championships.

The event is set for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University's Seth Grove Stadium.

Thomas, fresh off a three-victory jumping performance at the Y-A championship meet, is seeded among the top three in Class 3-A in those same events at the district meet.

Thomas is No. 1 in the triple jump (39 feet, 3.5 inches), No. 2 in the long jump and No. 3 in the high jump.

The only other girl from the Y-A League to get a top-three seed in 3-A is Central York senior Cierra Crane in the pole vault, where she's listed at No. 3.

In 3-A boys, the only top-seeded performer from the Y-A League is Susquehannock senior Kenny Rhyne in the high jump (6-7).

Also in 3-A, Red Lion senior standout Jerome Jessup is No. 2 in the 200 dash and No. 3 in the 400 run.

York Suburban senior Andrew Paskey is No. 2 in the 3-A 300 hurdles, while Eastern York senior Demonte Martin is No. 3 in the 3-A 100 hurdles.

In all, athletes from the Y-A League are seeded No. 1 in either 3-A or 2-A in 15 events, with most of those top seeds (13) coming from Adams County Y-A athletes in 2-A.

Adams County top seeds: The Adams County boys from the Y-A League who are top seeded are:

►Derek Herr, senior, Littlestown, 110 hurdles, :14.73, and 300 hurdles, :39.06.

►Dante Elliot, sophomore, Littlestown, long jump, 20-8.

►Kolt Byers, junior, Bermudian Springs, triple jump, 44-3.25.

►Travis Zimmerman, senior, Fairfield, shot put, 54-4.

►Isaac Almoney, senior, Delone Catholic, discus, 160-5.

►Bermudian Springs, 400 relay, :44.79.

The Adams County girls from the Y-A League who are top seeded are:

►Milly Heinbaugh, junior, Fairfield, 100 dash, :12.34, and 200 dash, :25.84.

►Zoe Logue, sophomore, Fairfield, 100 hurdles, :15.34.

►Maddie Clabaugh, junior, Delone Catholic, 800 run, 2:21.04.

►Bailey Wagaman, senior, Delone Catholic, high jump, 5-4.

►Delone Catholic, 400 relay, :49.82.

Y-A athletes garnered five top-three seeds in 3-A boys and four top-three seeds in 3-A girls. In 2-A, the Y-A league produced 20 top-three seeds in boys' action and 17 top-three seeds in girls' action.

The district meet begins at 1 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.