West York junior Tesia Thomas will lead the York County contingent from the York-Adams League into this weekend's District 3 Track and Field Championships.
The event is set for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University's Seth Grove Stadium.
Thomas, fresh off a three-victory jumping performance at the Y-A championship meet, is seeded among the top three in Class 3-A in those same events at the district meet.
Thomas is No. 1 in the triple jump (39 feet, 3.5 inches), No. 2 in the long jump and No. 3 in the high jump.
The only other girl from the Y-A League to get a top-three seed in 3-A is Central York senior Cierra Crane in the pole vault, where she's listed at No. 3.
In 3-A boys, the only top-seeded performer from the Y-A League is Susquehannock senior Kenny Rhyne in the high jump (6-7).
Also in 3-A, Red Lion senior standout Jerome Jessup is No. 2 in the 200 dash and No. 3 in the 400 run.
York Suburban senior Andrew Paskey is No. 2 in the 3-A 300 hurdles, while Eastern York senior Demonte Martin is No. 3 in the 3-A 100 hurdles.
In all, athletes from the Y-A League are seeded No. 1 in either 3-A or 2-A in 15 events, with most of those top seeds (13) coming from Adams County Y-A athletes in 2-A.
Adams County top seeds: The Adams County boys from the Y-A League who are top seeded are:
►Derek Herr, senior, Littlestown, 110 hurdles, :14.73, and 300 hurdles, :39.06.
►Dante Elliot, sophomore, Littlestown, long jump, 20-8.
►Kolt Byers, junior, Bermudian Springs, triple jump, 44-3.25.
►Travis Zimmerman, senior, Fairfield, shot put, 54-4.
►Isaac Almoney, senior, Delone Catholic, discus, 160-5.
►Bermudian Springs, 400 relay, :44.79.
The Adams County girls from the Y-A League who are top seeded are:
►Milly Heinbaugh, junior, Fairfield, 100 dash, :12.34, and 200 dash, :25.84.
►Zoe Logue, sophomore, Fairfield, 100 hurdles, :15.34.
►Maddie Clabaugh, junior, Delone Catholic, 800 run, 2:21.04.
►Bailey Wagaman, senior, Delone Catholic, high jump, 5-4.
►Delone Catholic, 400 relay, :49.82.
Y-A athletes garnered five top-three seeds in 3-A boys and four top-three seeds in 3-A girls. In 2-A, the Y-A league produced 20 top-three seeds in boys' action and 17 top-three seeds in girls' action.
The district meet begins at 1 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.
