One of the top athletes in York Suburban High School history will join an elite group this weekend.

Yvonne Heinrich Single will be inducted into the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Sunday at Penn State.

The 1980 Suburban grad was a three-time PIAA Class 3-A high jump state champion.

Then known as Yvonne Heinrich, she set state records of 5 feet, 10 inches as a sophomore in 1978 and upped that to 5-10½ as a senior in 1980.

She also tied for third at the AAU National Juniors and also captured a win in the AAU National Age Group Championships. She was selected a high school All-American.

Her 5-10½ state record was not bettered by a Pennsylvanian until 1985. She finished her high school career unbeaten in state and district competitions.

Heinrich continued her track-and-field career as a scholarship athlete at North Carolina State, where she became a four-year letter-winner. She eventually graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry.

With the Wolfpack, she jumped 6 feet, which is still a school record. She was a College Indoor All-American and she placed 10th in the 1982 NCAA Indoor Championships.

Heinrich Single is married with three children and lives in Marietta, Georgia. She teaches chemistry at Kennesaw State University. Her mother, Tina Heinrich, still lives in York.

At the ceremony on Sunday, she will be inducted by Kathi Wentz, her former track-and-field coach at Suburban. Wentz also lives in York.

