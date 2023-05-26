Koons, Wheeler end seasons in PIAA boys' tennis quarterfinals

Two York-Adams League boys' tennis standouts reached the Pennsylvania state singles quarterfinals Friday before their seasons came to a close.

Dallastown sophomore Hayden Koons and Red Lion senior Cooper Wheeler both won their first-round match in Friday's PIAA Class 3A tournament at the Hershey Racquet Club, then bowed out in the evening round of eight. The semifinals and finals will be contested Saturday.

Koons, who qualified for states with a runner-up finish in the District 3 tournament, picked up a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory in the opening round against District 2 champion Luke Kotcho of Valley View. But he couldn't keep up with the District 1 champion, as Council Rock South senior Mikkel Zinder cruised into the final four with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph.

It was an incredibly decorated sophomore season for Koons, who captured the York-Adams League singles title and paired with senior teammate Andrew Chronister to win the league doubles crown. Dallastown followed a perfect run through York-Adams Division I with a repeat District 3 Class 3A championship and followed with a quarterfinal finish in the state team tournament.

Wheeler won a dramatic three-set match against Moon's Anthony Lounder, the District 7 champion, in the first round. The Red Lion senior took the first set 6-3 and dropped the second set 6-4 before taking command in the final frame, winning 6-1 to advance. He was then swept away by Central Mountain's David Lindsay, the champion from District 6, in 6-0, 6-0 fashion.

Wheeler's postseason accolades included silver medals at the YAIAA singles and doubles championships, as well as a third-place showing at the district tournament.

Dallastown was also represented in the Class 3A doubles tournament Friday, with Chronister joined by sophomore Jacob Horn after the tandem placed third at districts. They went one-and-done in the state tournament, losing 6-2, 6-1 to Gateway's Adam Memije and Zidaan Hassan. The District 7 champions subsequently advanced to the semifinals.

While Friday also brought the careers of Wheeler and Chronister to a close, Koons and Horn will be back for Dallastown next year as the Wildcats look to add to their trophy case.